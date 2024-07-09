The Systematic Disadvantaging Of Single People And How It's Denied

He is perpetuating the unfairness that he denies

Back to where I started: Rothwell doubts very much that single people are treated unfairly today. I wish that were true, but everything I’ve discussed above shows that it most certainly is not. What’s more, I think he is practicing the very singlism that he claims is nonexistent. (I’m not impugning his motives; I think he does believe, as he said in his tweet, that culture may be respecting us single people too much!)

If I remember correctly, no matter what topic came up in the debate, Rothwell claimed that married people were doing better than single people. They are, he insisted, happier and healthier and they have better lives. Also, the kids of married parents do better than the kids of single parents.

In one of his published articles, he quotes, approvingly, a Roman philosopher who said, “Anyone who deprives people of marriage destroys family, city, and indeed, the whole human race.” But sure, single people are not at all being stereotyped, stigmatized, marginalized, or discriminated against. We’re just a threat to the whole human race. (News flash: Single people can and do have children.)

Advertisement

The data he draws from to support his claims of marital superiority comes from Gallup data. Those surveys compare people who are currently married to people who are not married. Then, Rothwell and others proclaim, “See, married people are better!” Anyone who has been reading my work for the past decades knows what is wrong with that. It is the implication that if only single people would marry, they would become happier and healthier, too, and get to live their best lives. He is implying that married people are doing better because they are married. He is careful in his writings to say that causality cannot be proved, but it is also clear that he believes that the link is causal.

I’ve explained the problem with this type of analysis many times before. There is a lot wrong; here, I’ll just mention a few things.

First, he is comparing only the currently married to everyone else. The big chunk of people who marry and then divorce are removed from the married group. Getting married is supposed to be the royal road to health and well-being. The divorced people did get married. They didn’t get divorced because marriage was making them happy and healthy.

As I’ve often pointed out, how would you feel if: a drug company tested a new drug and found that close to half of the people taking it had such a bad experience that they refused to keep taking it; but when they report their results, they set those people aside, and show us only the results of the people who kept taking the drug. Then they say, “See, our drug works — people taking it are doing better than people not taking it!” No medical journal would publish such a claim. But lots of journals are publishing comparable claims about married people.

Advertisement

He is comparing married and single people at one point in time. This is a correlation. Any way that single and married people differ could account for any differences in how they experience their lives. For example, maybe single people would report more favorable experiences if they did not have swarms of scientists and pollsters buzzing around them, claiming their lives are inferior — and if they were not stereotyped, stigmatized, marginalized, and discriminated against in so many other ways.

If you want to know whether people who marry get happier or healthier, follow people throughout their adult lives and see whether the people who marry become lastingly happier or healthier. They don’t — in fact, sometimes they become a bit less healthy.

As is typical of Gallup and most social science research, questions are formulated from a married person’s perspective, in ways biased to provide answers that make married people look good and single people look bad. For example, they ask whether people have more money after they marry, but they do not ask whether they have the same amount of control over their money.

Advertisement

Bella DePaulo (PhD, Harvard) is the author of the award-winning Single at Heart: The Power, Freedom, and Heart-Filling Joy of Single Life. She has been writing the “Living Single” blog for Psychology Today since 2008 and her TEDx talk, “What no one ever told you about people who are single,” has been viewed more than 1.7 million times.