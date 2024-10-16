Plane Passenger Asks How Many Times You Can Realistically Ask The Person Sitting Next To You To Get Up So You Can Use The Restroom

On par with crying babies and unsettling turbulence, having to ask the person next to you to stand up so you can go to the bathroom is one of the many annoyances of flying. It’s uncomfortable for everyone, whether you’re seated in an aisle seat and anticipating the question or are in a window seat and dreading waking up a sleeping neighbor.

Lifestyle creator Anna Birmingham brought up another aspect, questioning how many times can you ask the people next to you to get up before it becomes excessive.

Advertisement

The plane passenger questioned how many times you can ‘realistically’ ask someone in an aisle seat to get up so you can use the bathroom.

Birmingham asked the question "Speaking as the girly who has no bladder and just got on medication that makes her have to pee more."

Advertisement

On a recent 5-hour flight, she was stuck in a middle seat and asked her neighbor to get up several times. The man's body language made it clear he was annoyed by the repeated request.

"I feel like there should be some sort of special airline designation where you can check off like, ‘I have no bladder, please put me in an aisle seat, I am literally begging,’ she said, "'cause it happens for me every time and I can't help it."

Of course, people in aisle seats can get up whenever they want, but not everyone has the luxury of booking or snagging one of those seats. So, how should people ask to use the bathroom? Are there unspoken rules to the great airplane restroom debate, or is it simply a burden you’re forced to carry when on the inside of a row?

For people with ‘bladder issues,’ many commenters suggested booking an aisle seat to reduce inconvenience.

Of course, the very first step to a comfortable flight, for many passengers, is ensuring that you get an aisle seat. If you’re not particularly interested in the views, aisle seats not only give you more freedom over the bathroom, but better legroom and typically more space to get comfortable.

Advertisement

Milkovasa | Shutterstock

While it might not always be realistic, it’s the only way many uncomfortable fliers can get peace of mind with their bathroom habits, especially on a longer flight. However, with this choice, you are agreeing to get up as many times as your seatmates request.

“Sometimes, you can go up to the flight attendants before boarding and let them know you have a medical issue,” one commenter suggested for people unable to book aisle seats. “Usually, they can make an accommodation to ensure you’re close to a bathroom or in another aisle.”

Advertisement

Your health and well-being should never be sacrificed for someone else’s convenience, whether you’re on an airplane or not. It’s only human nature, so don’t worry yourself for hours and hours. If you're in a window or middle seat, just ask.

YAKOBCHUK VIACHESLAV | Shutterstock

Advertisement

If you can’t get an aisle seat yourself, try extra protective measures to protect yourself from in-flight emergencies.

If you’re still anxious about restroom usage during a flight, worried about turbulence, seatbelt signs, or inconsiderate neighbors, there are other ways you can prepare your bladder for a long flight. According to urology expert Dr. Nazia Bandukwala, there are three strategies people with overactive bladders can use to protect their peace of mind.

Firstly, make a plan. If you can’t book an aisle seat, plan out how and when you’re going to make it to the restroom. You can also prepare by wearing “extra protection,” like diapers or an absorbent pad.

You can also limit your liquids before flights, avoid irritating foods, and stick to a typical routine for food before boarding. Lastly, bladder training — you might be apprehensive about it, but it has the power to remove your anxiety and better regulate your bathroom habits.

While it might be an inconvenience for the aisle seat passenger to get up every time someone in their row has to use the restroom, that’s ultimately the chance you take when you book it. You can’t realistically have extra legroom AND a comfortable flight.

Advertisement

It’s the same with getting the window seat — you can’t have a great view AND no anxiety about having to pee during the trip.

It’s an uncomfortable, awkward, and anxiety-inducing situation, even for the most well-traveled passengers — don’t let it mess with you.

Advertisement

Ask nicely, be patient, and don’t take on a condescending tone and eye-roll when someone in your row has an overactive bladder; things could be worse. It’s not the end of the world.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a News & Entertainment Writer at YourTango who focuses on health & wellness, social policy, and human interest stories