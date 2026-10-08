People With Mentally & Emotionally Elite Minds Say 7 Phrases That May Sound Bizarre To Average Minds

The average person likely thinks it's impossible to connect with highly intelligent folks. That's sometimes true, as they have a hard time understanding certain language that only elite minds use.

Those phrases uttered by high IQ people can sound quite strange to everyone else, but they get used quite often in their everyday conversations.

7 phrases mentally and emotionally elite minds say that often sound odd to average folks:

1. 'That resonates deeply'

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Smart people don't strictly use complicated words. They want people to relate to them because they're always seeking new information. They may study up on slang that younger people use to connect with them, or break down complex topics into something more clear.

When an intellectual experiences an awe-inspiring moment such as tasting a new food or learning a new concept, they'll say "that resonates deeply" to express how life-changing it is, whereas the average person may say "I feel that in my soul."

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2. 'As a matter of fact'

"Yes" or "of course" are phrases normal people will use when they're responding to someone. But smart people want to stand out and share their knowledge, so they'll use phrases like "as a matter of fact" when they're defending their points.

They want to bridge the gap between what they know and what others know. So, it means being humble about their intelligence. They want people to know they're smart without straight up being a snob about it.

3. 'Living rent free'

Many folks use metaphors to get their point across. For example, have you ever had an annoying song stuck in your head that keeps playing in your mind? You might groan and complain, "I can't get this song out of my head."

But smart people will say something like "this song is living rent free in my mind," not only because it's clever but because it's true. While average folks may find it bizarre based on the context, to a smart person, they're not using it jokingly. Instead, they use it in their reasoning for any arguments they make.

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4. 'We're operating on a different wavelength'

When a smart person says this phrase, they likely understand that the individual they're speaking with just isn't getting it. They realize they aren't connecting on the same level, but are meaning to say that their own thoughts or beliefs aren't the same.

Intelligent people understand that not everyone's beliefs are going to align with theirs. But instead of getting frustrated that their knowledge isn't being shared, they're respectful. They acknowledge that not everybody is going to agree on a matter, and to them that's okay.

5. 'It's beyond comprehension'

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Instead of saying "I don't understand" or "I don't get it," a person with an elite mind will say something like "it's beyond comprehension." Average people may find it bizarre because they're so used to simplifying what they say so everyone can understand it.

When smart people are met with a difficult riddle or have just learned a new piece of information that has truly puzzled them, this is how they express their shock. It's not because they don't think they're smart enough to solve it, but because they're highly curious and want to dig deeper.

6. 'Things are getting peculiar'

This sounds like something straight out of an old-timey detective show, but it's just another normal phrase for elite minds. Average people may say things like "that's strange" or "how odd," while intelligent folks aren't as simple with their language.

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Though they know not everybody else is going to understand the words they're saying, they still trust that others will rely on context to figure it out.

7. 'Let's get to the nitty-gritty'

People with mentally and emotionally elite minds don't appreciate when someone beats around the bush or avoids talking about a certain topic. They want to get to the root of the issue.

If a cat is stuck in a tree, a smart person is going to climb that tree, not try to cut it down and risk hurting both the cat and the tree. They rely on facts, not what ifs. So, if someone starts going on about a story, a smart person only wants to only know the relevant information, rather than focusing on the unnecessary details.

So, when they're saying "let's get to the nitty-gritty" in a conversation with an average person, they may be a bit confused and not understand at first. But they're on an endless quest for truth, so they're going to keep pushing.

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Allison Peterson is a writer with a degree in English from the University of Nevada, Reno. She writes on relationships, lifestyle, and mental health topics.