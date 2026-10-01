People Experiencing Cognitive Overload Usually Say 6 Phrases In Casual Conversation

Cognitive overload is what happens when someone is processing too much information at once, feeling overwhelmed.

They may be juggling too many things or overworking themselves. Even if they don't show any physical signs of overload, the phrases they say tend to reveal quite a lot about what they're going through.

Things people say when they're experiencing cognitive overload

1. 'I don't remember'

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When someone is suffering with cognitive overload, it means they're so overwhelmed that it becomes difficult to think or even make decisions.

Imagine you're sitting with a friend and they say, "Didn't I tell you about that party I went to last week?" Maybe you'll try to wrack your brain for the memory, but no matter how hard you try, you just can't remember.

"I don't remember" may be a sign that this overload is causing brain fog, leading to mental exhaustion and a low attention span. In the brain, the prefrontal cortex becomes less effective and overwhelmed when given too much stimulation.

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2. 'This is so stupid'

"This is so stupid" sounds almost like something a moody teenager would say. But irritation can easily occur when someone is experiencing cognitive overload. They might have a short fuse when trying to do simple tasks, and snap at the smallest things in conversation.

When someone is overworking themselves, they're changing their brain. They're not letting their body or mind rest, and overusing either when they're already exhausted can lead to negative consequences.

3. 'I don't have the mental capacity for this'

With cognitive overload affecting many areas of a person's life, they may become mentally exhausted. In their personal and professional lives, they don't feel motivated to do anything and struggle to put effort into even the tiniest tasks.

"I don't have the mental capacity for this" is a result of mental tiredness. And when work keeps coming without an end in sight, the desire to finish that task is almost nonexistent.

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4. 'I do it and it's wrong'

When someone is feeling frustrated, it seems like they're on the brink of an emotional explosion. They may say "I do it and it's wrong," because no matter how many times they try to complete a task, it ends in failure.

Continuous failure can create feelings of defeat, but with cognitive overload thrown into the mix, accomplishing things feels impossible. People can all too easily become overly frustrated and throw in the towel right away.

According to clinical psychologist Mitchell Slugh, when people take in more information than they can realistically organize, their brain is in overload. "It becomes harder to sort through details, connect ideas, make decisions and remember what you just learned... Information overload can also contribute to frustration, tension... increased anxiety or low mood," he said.

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5. 'I can't go'

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Think about when you're having a chat with your best friend. They tell you they've bought concert tickets to go see your favorite band, but instead of excitement, you feel emotionally despondent.

"I can't go," you tell them. It's not because you're physically unable to, but because you're too mentally checked out to immerse yourself in happy moments.

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When someone is under extreme stress, they can feel like their lives are spiraling out of control. So, even when they're presented with a once-in-a-lifetime moment, they're just too overwhelmed.

6. 'I need rest'

Cognitive overload can take a heavy toll on a person, and it can often be a result of excessive work or a lack of adequate rest. Sleep is a critically important aspect of our lives, giving us energy to stay mentally and physically focused when we're awake.

When a person is saying "I need rest," they're hyper-aware of their needs. Despite their brain being unable to keep up with all the information they're taking in, their basic human instincts are on high alert.

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Allison Peterson is a writer with a degree in English from the University of Nevada, Reno. She writes on relationships, lifestyle, and mental health topics.