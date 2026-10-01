People Raised In The 70s & 80s Mastered 8 Basic Street-Smart Skills Younger Generations Are Pitifully Bad At

I’ll be real with you because we are good friends at this point. I never would have survived growing up in the 70s and 80s. Although I was born in the 90s and didn’t grow up with all the modern-day conveniences available now, I can’t imagine life without them. I’m not proud of that, but sadly, it’s the truth.

People who grew up in the 70s and 80s were navigating the world for themselves from a young age, taking it all one day at a time. Without much parental supervision, kids of that generation ran wild, but they were always aware of their surroundings and knew how to handle just about any situation. That early independence helped them develop lots of basic life skills that younger generations today aren’t great at.

People who grew up in the 1970s and 80s mastered these basic street-smart skills that younger generations are ridiculously bad at

1. Finding their way around

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What would we do without GPS? It does everything from helping us get from point A to point B to giving us weather updates and showing us accidents to look out for on the road. It’s made our lives significantly easier, allowing us to drive with confidence.

If you grew up in the 70s and 80s, you'd better have known how to read a map, because that was your only option. They would get around without relying on a cellphone to guide them. When they rode their bikes around the neighborhood as children and visited a new city for the first time, they didn’t need technology to show them where to go.

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2. Embracing boredom

We are constantly overstimulated these days, which affects our attention span. It’s referred to as brain rot, or the cognitive decline of young people who consume low-quality content online. This occurs mostly on TikTok. Instead of letting themselves be bored, they constantly look for the next serotonin boost from online engagement. Overconsuming media can make us rely on it, leading us to scroll for hours a day.

Older generations had no choice: They had to be bored. Sure, they had a TV, but they didn’t have access to the internet in the palm of their hands. Heck, some of them didn’t experience the internet until they were adults. Instead, they killed time in creative ways. By creating their own games or taking up artistic hobbies, they didn’t need technology to cure boredom.

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3. Resolving conflicts

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As a millennial, I avoid conflict whenever I can. I’d rather bury my head in the sand than tell someone how I feel. Or, if I have to acknowledge conflict, I prefer to do it virtually. Texts or social media are my preferred method. I think this makes me a bit immature, but sadly, this is how my brain works.

My parents, however, are unafraid to approach someone with their complaints. Resolving conflict revolves around setting boundaries by telling someone what you deserve and holding them accountable. One study found that Gen Z and millennials have the hardest time setting boundaries, while Gen X and Boomers are less bothered by it. These boundaries can make solving problems with others more effective.

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4. Talking on the phone

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It seems like I’m the stereotypical millennial. Unfortunately, I am not great at talking on the phone. I think I’m a little better than Gen Z because I grew up in the time of landline phones, but if there’s an option to text or email, I’m taking the digital route. However, people who grew up in the 60s and 70s didn’t have this option. Instead, they had to be comfortable talking on the phone. To this day, it may be their preferred mode of communication.

Since texting reigns supreme, millennials and Gen Z have anxiety around phone calls. Many believe that a random call means something bad has happened. They’ll avoid answering the phone when they can and, of course, do anything they can to keep from calling someone.

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5. Knowing when to stop talking

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Parents ruled with an iron fist in the 70s and 80s. Respecting your elders was a major lesson they taught their children. That meant knowing when to shut up when it mattered most. Talking back to adults was a big no-no, and this generation made sure they didn’t step out of line.

Many believe that younger generations, especially Gen Z, need a lesson in etiquette. In fact, they’re prone to conflict with their parents, leading to an epidemic of parental estrangement. Older generations couldn’t imagine talking back to or completely disrespecting their parents or other adults that way.

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6. Memorizing phone numbers

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Back in my day, I memorized phone numbers with ease. My best friends didn’t stand a chance against me; I called their landline multiple times a day. Now, I have no idea what most of my closest friends' and family’s phone numbers are. Since we save our contacts into our phone, it’s a skill I have lost over time, which scares me, to be honest. What happens if I get arrested and don’t know anyone’s number to use for my one phone call?

Back in the 70s and 80s, people were required to memorize phone numbers. They did have a phonebook, but manually dialing the phone made those numbers stick. Ultimately, our smartphones are making us dumber, while older generations kept their minds sharp by keeping a Rolodex of phone numbers up there.

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7. Staying aware of their surroundings

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How many times have you walked down the street and had someone looking at their phone bump into you? It’s become a constant problem. This type of person lacks spatial awareness. In the 70s and 80s, people were more aware of their surroundings. They didn’t have a device in their pocket that distracted them.

Plus, they kept their head on a swivel. Stranger danger has always been real, and the conditions they grew up in made them cautious of the people around them, which is something younger generations could benefit from.

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8. Reading social situations

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Relying too much on cellphones can make people struggle in social situations. Younger generations are glued to their phones, which can make them lose the ability to navigate certain social situations. This stems from relying on virtual communication, which makes it harder to read the room and can lead to socially awkward behavior over time.

Phones are ruining our social connections in many ways. We are losing social awareness, which keeps us disconnected from others, even if we are texting or talking to them online. People who grew up before cellphones had a better connection with those around them because they spent time together without distractions.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.