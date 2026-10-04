People Who Can Get Along With Pretty Much Everyone Usually Say 8 Phrases Everyone Loves To Hear

Being likable isn’t just about charisma. It’s also about making the people you encounter feel heard and understood.

That’s why the kindest, most empathetic people are usually the ones who can get along with everyone. They know how to use certain phrases everyone loves to hear in order to create space for others to express themselves without fear of judgment. When people feel better about themselves in their presence, those positive emotions make them feel valued, and they value them in return.

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People who can get along with just about anyone often say these phrases that everyone loves to hear

1. ‘Tell me more about that’

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Asking questions and giving people a chance to speak about themselves is a great way to be considered likable by most people you encounter. Most of us absolutely love talking about ourselves, even if we don’t consciously realize it.

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These people don’t take up unnecessary space trying to convince anyone that they’re likable by bragging about how interesting they are. They focus on making other people feel interesting and show a genuine curiosity in what they have to say.

2. ‘I’m so interested in that’

Expressing curiosity by asking thoughtful questions and being an attentive listener makes people more likable. The more curious someone is, the more the people around them tend to feel interested and appreciated themselves.

Shared interests and experiences can also build bridges between us and strangers, sparking connections that superficial small talk or one-sided conversations rarely create. However, sometimes, just putting in the effort to learn more about and understand someone can make someone instantly charismatic and well-connected to everyone around them.

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3. ‘Remind me of your name’

Hearing our names in conversations improves how we are perceived by others during conversations. It might seem like no big deal and a low-touch way to connect, but we’d all be surprised by how few people actually use someone’s name when they’re speaking face-to-face.

While remembering small details like someone’s name before having to ask is often better for conversations right away, using it after being reminded in the flow of a conversation can improve someone’s likability. Everyone loves to feel valued and seen.

4. ‘It’s so great to see you’

Sometimes, something as simple as “it’s so great to see you” validates someone’s presence enough to change the way they think about you. We all want to feel appreciated, and the social warmth that comes from a phrase like this does the job.

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It feels good to be seen and valued by others, and when we feel specifically appreciated by one person, our social perception of them tends to change for the better. That’s why warm connections make us feel good, and also why they contribute to our health and well-being even after we’ve parted ways.

5. ‘I’m listening’

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In a thoughtful way, when someone says “I’m listening” and gives you their full attention, it can shape how you’re perceived. As a 2014 study explains, when we perceive someone’s actively listening to us, it sparks the reward center in our brains, creating pleasure and connection even in the most mundane situations.

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The people who get along with everyone aren’t trying to match interests or create false connections about things they don’t care about. They’re leveraging quietness and curiosity to truly listen and make an effort to understand people as they speak.

6. ‘That’s incredible, congratulations’

Instead of trying to one-up someone when they're sharing details about an achievement or dismiss it entirely, the most likable people celebrate others earnestly. They’re not afraid to tuck away their own desires and personal success for a few moments to give someone their undivided attention and praise.

People love this kind of selflessness in moderation, and of course, we all love to hear congratulations. Luckily, we often feel better about ourselves after giving out compliments. So it’s a two-way street that builds a solid connection and boosts our mood almost immediately.

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7. ‘I can understand that’

Even when they're talking with someone they don’t agree with or are actively arguing with, the kinds of people who get along with everyone still make an effort to validate the experience and emotions of someone else. They don’t have to change their mind or even admit someone’s right to build a connection and a sense of trust.

The most likable people aren’t usually overconfident ones with big opinions that overshadow everyone else. They’re the ones who create safe spaces to have productive, sometimes difficult conversations with everyone.

8. ‘We don’t have to say anything’

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Ironically, sometimes the thing people want to hear the most is nothing. We often appreciate silence, even if we tend to underestimate how powerful it is in deep conversations and around vulnerability.

Especially when it’s clearly thoughtful and intentional, silence can be incredibly meaningful. It gives people a moment to breathe, think, and reflect, without feeling like they have to constantly perform or have a perfect answer ready to go the second someone else stops speaking. As we know, the more comfortable and valued someone feels, the more they tend to like the person helping to curate that safe place.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.