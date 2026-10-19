People Who Feel Lonely Even When They’re Not Alone Usually Say 8 Phrases In Most Conversations

When you're lonely, it can be tempting ot just retreat from society. Even if we can technically power-through and exist with chronic loneliness, it can have serious consequences for our mental, emotional, and physical health.

There are some people who feel lonely even when they're not alone, and it's important for them to notice the habits they're creating and words they're saying that might be contributing to this. That’s why these phrases are important to acknowledge, whether we’re bystanders or reflecting on our own language.

Advertisement

People who feel lonely even when they're not alone often say phrases like these during conversation:

1. ‘Are you even listening?’

Mladen Mitrinovic | Shutterstock.com

When someone’s actively listening to us, it sparks the reward center in our brains that makes us feel valued, heard, and important, even in the most mundane conversations. However, if we’re fighting for someone’s attention and noticing them pushing themselves away from us, it can do the exact opposite. It can make us feel disconnected and entirely unseen.

Advertisement

You can have a million people around you and a bunch of superficial friends, but if every conversation leaves you feeling disconnected and unheard, they’re not doing anything for you. In fact, they’re probably draining your energy more than they’re feeding into it, especially if you have to waste your energy asking questions like “Are you even listening?” when you already know the answer.

On the flip side, people who say this a lot might be considered rude or even selfish, which pushes other people away. This can be a big reason someone feels lonely, too.

2. ‘I’ve changed’

If someone’s constantly putting on a front and trying to be a different person in social environments in order to be liked or accepted, their inconsistencies will inevitably come to light. Whether it’s a hobby they like that they’ve pretended to grow out of or a friend they lied about knowing at all, these things eventually reveal themselves.

Advertisement

Not only does it take a ton of work to keep up a persona that’s not actually true to them, but it makes them feel lonely surrounded by groups of people. They’re not being seen for who they really are, and they’re simultaneously draining all their social and emotional energy trying to be what everyone else wants, instead of their most authentic self.

So, yes, they might have excuses like “I’ve changed” to combat the inconsistencies that appear, but it’s no surprise that they feel desperately lonely once they go home. This falseness can also be detected by others who will distance themselves in response, thus contributing to their loneliness.

3. ‘I’ll figure it out’

Our closest relationships are often defined by a shared level of intimacy and support that someone feeling lonely just doesn’t achieve. They’re either around people they don’t feel comfortable being vulnerable with, or they’re nurturing too many superficial relationships that just don’t have a stable enough foundation of trust and closeness to let it thrive.

That’s why you hear “I’ll figure it out” or “don’t worry about me” from lonely people in these social contexts all the time. It’s clear they’re struggling or that something is weighing heavily on their shoulders, but they don’t have the space to ask for help or be completely honest.

Advertisement

But people want to help others and show up for them. They want to know the people they're engaging with, and when someone refuses to share their struggles or accept help, it can push people away and contribute to their loneliness.

4. ‘Nothing new, I'm boring these days’

Even when offered the chance to step into a more intimate dynamic with someone, many of the loneliest people stick to the script. They don’t share anything vulnerable or take small talk a step further, usually because they already feel like an outsider or are battling an inner critic inside.

However, when they overlook opportunities to actually bond with someone, and only ever say “I’m fine” and “nothing new” when someone’s trying to connect, they put themselves in a box. They’ll forever be confined to the unfulfilling kind of small talk they are completely tired of, because they’re too anxious, insecure, or frustrated to go deeper.

Advertisement

5. ‘Sorry if that was too much’

Media_photos | Shutterstock.com

On the other end of the spectrum, there are plenty of lonely people overcompensating for their disconnection by being too vulnerable or oversharing information that’s not ready to be received. It can be from a survival instinct in some way to falsify closeness, but that rarely creates the kind of deep relationships we actually need to combat loneliness. It can also be a simple lack of emotional filter, causing them not to know when a confession will push someone away.

The more disconnected they become, the more anxiety-inducing and scary conversations become. While some may avoid closeness entirely, these groups of people amplify their loneliness by trying to create bonds with people who don’t actually know or trust them yet.

Advertisement

6. ‘That’s interesting’

Many people who feel lonely in group settings are around the wrong people. No matter how much effort they put in or how many questions they ask, they just can’t find a sense of belonging or community.

However, there are also people who are self-sabotaging without even realizing it, putting little to no effort into building connections or leveraging curiosity to create interesting conversations. Even with a phrase like “that’s interesting,” these lonely people shut down conversations, whereas someone trying to connect might say “tell me more about that” or ask “what do you enjoy about that?”

Asking questions makes us more likeable for a reason, because people want to speak about themselves and connect without feeling like they have to pull teeth to keep a conversation flowing.

Advertisement

7. ‘No, I’m fine’

Lingering in the outskirts of a conversation and overlooking questions from people trying to include them is exactly how people isolate themselves. They may not even realize they’re doing it. In an effort to conserve their energy, protect themselves from vulnerability, or ease their own social anxiety, they avoid playing a big role in conversations, only to wonder why they feel left out.

We’re wired to want certainty and comfort, but sometimes, lingering in our comfort zones, excluded from conversations and social interactions, only makes us feel more lonely.

8. ‘I’m not sure that I agree’

SynthEx | Shutterstock.com

Advertisement

Sometimes, the reason why someone feels lonely is that they’re holding onto people or relationships that they’ve very clearly outgrown. If they’re always saying “I’m not sure I agree” in conversations about values or self-isolating when conversations shift toward things they’d never choose to debate, of course, they’re going to feel somewhat excluded and disconnected.

However, the longer we stay in these spaces, the more lonely we become, and the more energy we waste instead of searching for the kinds of people that would actually make us feel energized.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.