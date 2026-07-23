People Who Are Actually Lazy Usually Say 10 Phrases In Casual Conversation

People who are actually lazy often rely on the same excuses to explain why nothing gets done, like delaying assignments until the last minute or ignoring chores for weeks.

They often use language that may sound harmless when you're chatting with them because we hear these phrases all the time, but repeated often enough, they can expose how someone handles true responsibility.

The phrases people say in casual conversation when they're actually lazy:

1. 'I'll do it later'

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Most lazy people do mean it when they say they'll do it later. They may truly mean it in the moment, but that promise is often forgotten as soon as something more interesting comes along. Whether they become busy with work or distracted by something more enjoyable, people who say 'I'll do it later' may repeatedly forget what they promised to do.

Once again, they don't mean to go back on their word; however, there's a reason why pushing things off isn't a good idea. Outside of never getting it done, according to psychologist Fuschia Sirois, PhD, "Procrastination can be bad for your health. And so we know it's associated with higher rates of depression and anxiety, definitely higher rates of stress."

This is why it's important to get it out of the way. Even if their energy levels are low, it's better to get it done now than regret not doing it later.

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2. 'I just don't feel like doing it'

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Not everyone is inspired to do something just because a person snaps their fingers and demands it. When you're unmotivated and unenergized, it's no wonder lazy people say, "I don't feel like it." They may know that saying no will disappoint someone, but they would rather admit they don't feel like doing it.

Whether they're talking to a friend or family member, they would rather be honest than pretend they plan to help. Now, does this cause a bit of frustration on their loved one's part? Absolutely. After all, just because someone doesn't want to doesn't mean they shouldn't. It sucks, but even when someone feels lazy, sometimes people gotta suck it up and do what they need to do.

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3. 'That's way too much work'

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Lazy people who regularly avoid effort prioritize their own comfort, even when someone else is counting on them. Whether at work or in their relationships, it's not uncommon to hear lazy people say something is "too much work" to avoid doing it.

It's frustrating to hear someone say this when a person really needs to depend on them. Even if they're burned out or unmotivated, being let down isn't a good feeling. When someone repeatedly fails to show up, those who depend on them may feel disappointed and become less likely to trust them in the future.

This is why it's important to sometimes push past laziness. Especially when it comes to what's most important, learning to show up regardless of how you feel is key to a successful and happy life.

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4. 'Someone else can handle it'

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They aren't trying to be rude; however, there's no denying that lazy people are extremely blunt. People who want to avoid a task may bluntly say that someone else will take care of it, especially when they believe another person will eventually step in. Other people may not appreciate hearing it, but they say it because they truly believe the task should be someone else's problem.

Knowing they can get away with slacking off, lazy people aren't scared to say what's on their mind. Especially if they are fed up that day, you'll get the most unfiltered and raw version of lazy people.

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5. 'I'm not good at that'

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While lazy people do their best to keep it real, they're bound to tell a white lie here and there. Sometimes, "I'm not good at that" is less of an honest admission and more of a convenient excuse to avoid doing the work.

A study published in Human Communication Research found that the average person is assumed to lie 1 to 3 times per day, so it's no surprise that if something involves unnecessary labor, count them out. They may only want to complete the work they're required to do, especially when taking on more won't bring any additional reward.

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6. 'Why should I even bother?'

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People often view laziness as selfish behavior, but someone who appears lazy may actually be burned out or exhausted. After putting in a lot of effort and getting little in return, they may lose motivation and start asking, "Why bother?"

After putting in effort without seeing the results they hoped for, some people stop trying as hard. Once they decide that extra effort isn't worth it, they may do only the bare minimum required of them. Never going above and beyond, they have a mentality shaped in part by their past experiences with hard work.

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7. 'I'll get around to it eventually'

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Most lazy people are drained of energy. Feeling annoyed, unmotivated, and tired, they tend to push things aside. Procrastinating until the last possible second, it's no wonder one of their go-to phrases in casual conversation is, "I'll get to it eventually."

When a lazy person utters this phrase, don't count on them showing up. It might not be their intention; however, actions do speak louder than words. When someone repeatedly delays tasks or breaks promises, others may come to see them as unreliable or disorganized. After being disappointed repeatedly, friends, relatives, or coworkers may stop relying on them.

Trust is critical in every kind of relationship, and repeated broken promises can make it difficult for others to believe someone will follow through. So, once trust is broken, it isn't easy to get back. It takes months or years of consistency; lazy people have their work cut out for them.

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8. 'That's just they way I am'

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It's frustrating, but people who rely on this excuse often struggle with self-reflection. They may focus so much on defending their behavior that they fail to see how their excuses affect other people. Saying it's just how they are in casual conversations, lazy people who make excuses end up hurting their relationships in the long run.

It isn't their intention; however, being unable to change puts a damper on things. Other people may stop trusting them or begin questioning their character if they refuse to address an unhealthy habit. Self-reflection isn't always comfortable, but it's necessary for anyone who wants to become a more dependable partner or friend.

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9. 'I'm too tired right now'

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There's no denying that lazy people are tired. Although some people use tiredness as an excuse, ongoing fatigue can also have a real physical or mental cause. According to registered dietitian Jillian Kubala, MS, RD, and Franziska Spritzler, "Constant tiredness could stem from poor sleep, nutrient deficiencies, chronic stress, or an underlying medical condition that needs treatment."

So, while it's annoying to hear them say, "I'm too tired," give them a break. While it may sometimes be an excuse, frequent exhaustion can also signal that something else is going on. If someone feels overwhelmed or unsupported, understanding what's draining their energy may help them begin addressing the real problem. Feeling safe enough to talk about what they're dealing with may help them ask for support, but changing their habits will still require effort and follow-through.

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10. 'I work better under pressure'

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Finally, the last thing lazy people say in casual conversation is, "I work better under pressure." At first, they may think that procrastinating all the time is the norm for them. They may claim that an extreme time limit helps them focus and that procrastination is simply part of their work style.

Some people may perform better with a deadline, but others use this phrase to justify repeatedly waiting until the final minute. Too tired and burned out from the day before, lazy people push tasks aside under the guise of working well under pressure. They may not see the habit as a problem until they're working at three in the morning, stressed out and running on very little sleep

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and trending topics.