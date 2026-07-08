Someone Who Actually Believes Fake News Online Usually Says 9 Phrases In Casual Conversation

Misinformation spreads faster now than ever, especially with the rise of social media, where eye-catching headlines and emotionally charged posts are everywhere. The reality is that anyone, regardless of their age or political beliefs, can fall for fake news from time to time, but those who regularly and easily believe fake news they find online without any skepticism have thought patterns that are all too evident when you speak with them.

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We're all vulnerable to misinformation, particularly when it confirms what we already believe or triggers a strong emotional reaction. And while no single phrase can prove that someone consistently believes false information without making an effort to do their own research, certain expressions can reveal a habit of accepting claims with little thought given to room for doubt. People who frequently use these phrases tend to be less likely to question what they see or hear online, taking it at face value.

If someone actually believes the fake news they read online, they probably use these phrases in their casual conversations

1. "I saw it on [X website], so it has to be true."

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For many people, simply encountering information online feels like proof enough that it's legitimate. The problem is that the internet contains everything from peer-reviewed research to completely fabricated stories designed solely to generate clicks or outrage. Someone who frequently repeats this phrase often overlooks an important question: where did the information actually come from?

Developing healthy skepticism means checking the original source rather than assuming every viral post from your favorite website or Instagram account is trustworthy. Credible information usually comes from organizations with transparent reporting standards and evidence to support their claims.

2. "The media won't tell you this."

This phrase often appeals to the idea that someone possesses secret knowledge that the public isn't supposed to know. While some news organizations certainly make mistakes and deserve criticism when warranted, assuming information is true simply because it's presented as hidden or censored is a logical gap.

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People who believe fake news often find exclusivity appealing because it makes them feel smarter, as though they've somehow uncovered something others have missed. In reality, claims require strong evidence, not just dramatic storytelling.

3. "Do your own research."

On the surface, this is excellent advice and an underrated habit to make. The problem, however, is that this phrase is often used in the context of turning to unreliable sources. While tools like YouTube and social media do provide loads of information, most of it is riddled with bias or opinion-based statements.

True research involves comparing multiple reliable sources, checking evidence, understanding context, and being open-minded when new information is presented. Domains such as .edu and .gov tend to be the most reliable. But people who believe fake news will often turn to .com domains because they are the easiest to access and understand.

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4. "Everyone knows that's true."

Popularity doesn't determine accuracy. Throughout history, countless widely accepted beliefs have later turned out to be false. Even studies have found that people are more likely to believe fake news if it's popular.

Someone relying on this phrase may be substituting social consensus, or what appears to be on their social media, for factual evidence. Just because an idea is repeated thousands of times doesn't make it factual.

5. "I don't need proof."

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Intuition has its place in every scenario, but facts aren't determined by feelings. This phrase often reflects emotional reasoning, where someone's confidence replaces objective evidence. Emotional reasoning can impact people in many ways, including emotion-driven credibility.

People naturally trust their instincts, that gut feeling, especially on topics they deeply care about. However, misinformation frequently succeeds because it feels believable long before it's even verified. When a person feels strongly about a belief from the outset, it's hard for them to accept new information or facts because they wholeheartedly believe they are right.

6. "Why would someone make that up?"

The ability to see the good in every person is an admirable trait. But there's a huge difference between being trusting and being gullible. Unfortunately, there are plenty of incentives for creating false stories online.

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Some people want advertising revenue from viral clicks, others seek political influence, and some simply enjoy trolling or watching misinformation spread. Assuming nobody would invent a story ignores the reality of today's internet culture. People who regularly believe fake news online most likely fall into this trap. They really do believe that no one would just outwardly spread false claims on purpose.

7. "But everyone is sharing it."

Much like the phrase "everyone knows that's true," the phrase "but everyone is sharing it" is a strong indication that someone usually believes fake news. Virality isn't proof of accuracy. In fact, false stories are usually the ones that get spread faster because they're more surprising and sensational.

Algorithms reward engagement, not accuracy. As a result, millions of shares may indicate how entertaining or shocking a story is, but they don't indicate whether it's actually true. In my experience on the internet, people share things either ironically or because they genuinely believe them. For those who fall for fake news, it can be hard to differentiate the two.

8. "Experts are usually lying anyway."

Healthy skepticism toward experts differs from rejecting expertise altogether. Most scientific and journalistic conclusions aren't based on personal opinion but rather on years of accumulated evidence and peer review.

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People who dismiss all experts often end up relying on influencers or Reddit posts, people who have far fewer qualifications to be discussing certain topics, much less accountability. People who tend to fall for fake news may take expert opinion with a grain of salt because it goes against their own beliefs or values. Someone more qualified than they are having a different opinion might strike their ego.

9. "I don't trust fact-checkers."

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Fact-checkers aren't perfect and can make mistakes. However, dismissing every fact-check before examining the evidence they lay out often prevents meaningful evaluation of a claim.

Reliable fact-checking organizations typically explain how they reached their conclusions, cite primary sources, and correct errors transparently. Automatically rejecting them simply because their findings conflict with existing beliefs can make misinformation much harder to recognize. Additionally, discarding fact-checks only makes people increasingly suspicious of fact-checks over time, leading them to continue believing the fake news they see online.

Yessenia Munoz is a writer pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Literature who writes about lifestyle and reflective topics.