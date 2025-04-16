It's impossible to get along with every single person you meet. Typically, it's best to distance yourself and keep any negative opinions close to your chest. But, every now and then, a situation arises when you must let someone know you don’t like them. In such cases, it's best to be as tactful as possible.

Luckily, in a recent TikTok, a man known as Lawyer Vince shared three ways to "professionally say I hate you."

Here are 3 phrases brilliant people use to politely say 'I really don’t like you':

1. 'We don’t see eye to eye and I’m OK keeping it that way.'

This phrase makes it clear that you aren’t getting along with the other person in a nice and professional manner. It also gives you the opportunity to say that you don’t have any desire to change the relationship and strive for something better. You’re OK with it just as it is.

Vince provided an interesting “translation” of this phrase: “I’m not here to bond. I’m here to move on.” In other words, you’ve accepted that the relationship is not what you would like it to be, and it never will be. You understand where you stand with that person and you’re fine with that. A brilliant person knows that they don’t have to like or get along with everyone to have a rich, fulfilling life.

2. 'I don’t have the bandwidth to engage further on this.'

When you simply have nothing left to say to someone, or only have things that will make the situation worse, it’s best to just walk away. In this case, Vince provided an example that succinctly says you’re done talking. This polite clap back makes it clear that you are moving on, and the other person should too.

Vince translated this phrase as, “I’m choosing peace over pettiness. You should try it sometime.” For a people-pleaser, using a phrase like this can be uncomfortable. Yet protecting your peace is always the most important thing you can do.

3. 'I prefer to keep our interactions brief and professional.'

Letting someone know that you’re not interested in a relationship beyond what is professional is smart. It sets clear boundaries for the relationship and makes your expectations obvious. This statement makes it clear that you don’t intend to be rude to this person just because you don’t like them. Instead, you are promising to treat them with the courtesy any person deserves.

As Vince put it, brilliant people use this phrase to say, “You’re not my kind of person, and let’s not pretend.” This is the way to tell someone you hold no ill will towards them, but don’t want to be best friends either. It’s better to acknowledge that than to dance around it.

