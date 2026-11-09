People Who’ve Slowly Stopped Enjoying Their Life Say 8 Phrases When You Talk To Them

Sometimes, people lose their zest for life. They'll still go through the motions, but when you talk to them, you'll notice that something is off.

That excitement they once had? It's slowly faded away. Quieter and more reserved, you can almost always tell when someone has become disinterested in the things they once loved by the phrases they repeat when you talk to them.

Phrases people say when they've lost their zest for life:

1. 'I don't really feel like doing anything lately'

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People who are feeling disinterested in pretty much everything have lost their motivation. They're pretty much exhausted and don't want to extend themselves. They mean it when they say, "I don't really feel like doing anything lately." Even simple activities can overwhelm them. That's probably why they dodge hangouts and turn down invitations.

If they go, they know their mood will bring down the atmosphere. This is why they'd rather suffer in silence. After all, just because they're miserable doesn't mean everyone around them should feel the same way.

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2. 'I'm just going through the motions'

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They don't feel happy, sad, mad, or even frustrated. They feel numb. That's probably why they sound so drained when they say this phrase. Unhappy people might not realize it, but they're stuck in survival mode.

And once stuck, it's hard to feel anything. You're too focused on going through the motions to dissect how you feel. This is why journaling is so important. As the University of Rochester said, "Keeping a journal helps you create order when your world feels like it's in chaos."

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3. 'I don't get excited about things as I used to'

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People who have stopped enjoying life will usually disengage from the activities and people they most enjoyed. It won't happen suddenly, but slowly.

They want to be happy, but they don't know how to. That spark that they used to feel? It doesn't exist for them. In the moment, it's easy to feel alone, but unhappy people aren't alone in this experience. 70% of people with depression may experience anhedonia, making it more common than you'd think.

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4. 'Honestly, I can't be bothered anymore'

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At some point, unhappy people stop caring. It doesn't matter who or what the situation is.

Burnout is often the cause. Chronic stress takes a toll on emotional and physical health. That's why it's important to give people grace. Unhappy people aren't saying this to dismiss you. They're overwhelmed.

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5. 'I don't really have anything to look forward to'

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As an outsider, it's easy to name a million things that should make people happy. But if someone is struggling, no amount of reminders will bring a smile to their face.

That's probably because the brain isn't wired to be positive. As psychotherapist William Berry, LMHC, CAP, explained, "It is generally accepted that the human brain has a negativity bias. Studies of brain activity have demonstrated that the brain responds more actively to negative images than positive or neutral images."

So, the next time they say, "I don't really have anything to look forward to," don't list a bunch of things. Instead, listen and comfort. It matters more than you think.

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6. 'I feel like I'm wasting my time'

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Putting in long hours at work? A waste of time. Going to college? Another waste of time. They're in a negative headspace. They feel like nothing matters.

This is why they remain stuck. They think they're being realistic, but in actuality, their negative mindset is completely holding them back.

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7. 'I don't have the energy to go out'

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This isn't really an energy problem. It's something much deeper. The life they thought they'd be living? It turned out to be nothing as they'd imagined.

They aren't as happy as they thought they'd be. Now, miserable and out of motivation to even try, the only thing they can say to you is, "I don't have the energy to go out."

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8. 'I used to be so much fun'

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Regret and hard times can make a person feel uninspired to even try. Can they change their mindset? Absolutely, but not everyone has the resources.

Getting out of survival mode isn't easy. For many unhappy people, it takes time and a ton of therapy. But just because healing isn't easy doesn't mean they're helpless. As the CPST Foundation suggested, "Practices like mindfulness meditation and self-compassion exercises can help you stay present and connected to your body, reducing the grip of survival mode."

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.