People Slowly Losing Their Capacity For Having Visitors At Their House Usually Say 8 Phrases In Casual Conversation

We often feel happiest when we're in the company of friends and loved ones, but sometimes, working up the courage to host or plan a get-together can feel impossible.

For people with a lot on their plate or who are struggling to keep up with cleaning routines, they may be losing their capacity to have visitors at their house altogether. Yes, there are other options, which many of these phrases in casual conversations allude to, but they may also find themselves self-isolating out of shame or overwhelm.

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Phrases people say when they're slowly losing their capacity for having visitors at home

1. 'Can we go to yours?'

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Someone who's trying to avoid hosting will always suggest going anywhere else before they cancel a plan or decide not to show up. It's one of the more obvious signs that they're too overwhelmed or anxious to host.

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Even if it's frustrating for the friend who always seems to end up hosting or having to clean to prepare for company, the cycle continues.

2. 'It's just too messy right now'

It's easy to cancel plans and make excuses for why you don't want to host, especially if you carry around shame about the state of your living space.

Unfortunately, finding the time to clean is important. We're all busy, and for many people, keeping up with housework can be a full-time job. But even spending 10 minutes preparing to have friends over is powerful.

Depression thrives when we live in messy homes and rooms, but tidying up and spending quality time with friends can be a buffer.

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3. 'I think I'm actually too tired'

Canceling at the last minute is a big sign of someone who's struggling to garner the effort to host their friends. Even if the plans have been on the calendar for months and everyone is planning on attending, someone who doesn't have the mental or emotional energy will probably send a text or say something like this.

Despite wanting to hang out but having been pressured into hosting, this might be their excuse for not having everyone over in their space.

4. 'Maybe another time'

Instead of saying "I don't have the time" or "I can't host tonight," many people feel pressured to use a phrase like this to avoid disappointing their friends.

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As a study shared by Michigan State University explains, making excuses and lying to our friends when we cancel plans at the last minute can actually be detrimental to the relationship. It's okay to just say "I haven't cleaned in a while" or "I just don't want to be at home today," but making excuses and trying to push plans off to avoid hosting can spiral quickly.

5. 'I need to get out of the house'

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There's no arguing with the positive impacts that getting out of the house has on a person's mental health. Even if it's just stepping into the backyard or going for a walk, getting outside can seriously boost our mood and mental health.

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So, if someone says "I need to get out of the house," it might be annoying in the moment for a friend who wants a chill night or doesn't want to host themselves. But for both people, it's actually quite healthy.

6. 'I promise, you don't want to be there'

Even if they tend to hold it inside, there are some phrases people say when they're ashamed of their living space that sneak into casual conversation. "I promise, you don't want to be there" might seem somewhat harmless, but it's often a sign that they're struggling with shame that's subtly isolating them from the quality time they need.

Whatever the reason is, they're turning down plans and making quality time more of a hassle, all to protect themselves from the social image and perceptions they anticipate from their friends.

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7. 'Let's meet somewhere'

If they're too overwhelmed or ashamed to host in their own space, you'll hear a friend saying "let's meet somewhere else." They never want to open up their own home.

It's not usually because they don't want their friends around, but because they're behind on cleaning or are afraid they'll get stuck hosting too late into the evening.

Unfortunately, because spending time at home with friends is often the most convenient way to grab quality time, it's not surprising that so many people are exhausted and missing out on the time they need with their people to feel better. They might be stressed or worried about how their living space is going to be perceived, but sometimes, the connection is worth it.

8. 'I need to be in bed early'

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Sometimes, we advocate for going out or spending time at another person's house so we have the freedom to leave whenever we want. When you have visitors or you're hosting, you have a lot less freedom to Irish goodbye or slip into bed when you're tired. But when you're at someone else's place, you're in control.

That's why you'll often hear phrases like "I might have to leave early tonight" or "I need to be in bed early" from someone who's not interested in hosting. They don't want to be in charge of kicking people out or responsible for cleaning up late into the night. They want a sense of control.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.