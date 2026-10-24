People Who Think They're Dumber Than They Actually Are Often Say 11 Phrases When They're Intimidated

Some people who weren't raised in highly educated families or who were told they weren't smart as kids may think they're way dumber than they actually are. This is sad because, in reality, people who don't think they're smart are often much more intelligent than they realize!

Not only do phrases like these reinforce to themselves that they're not smart, they make these people seem insecure to others. And that's the last thing they should be doing when they feel intellectually intimidated.

11 phrases people say when they're insecure about their own intelligence:

1. 'I've got street smarts, not book smarts'

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Being street smart is a huge skill out in the real world. Being able to haggle a price or having enough life experience to trust your instincts about other people and situations actually make lives better.

But people who talk about their street smarts often think they're way less smart than they actually are. A study from the University of South Carolina found that students who identify as street smart often feel that their practical intelligence is undervalued in academic settings. This may make them feel inadequate and, in some cases, they may even drop out of school.

This shows a secret insecurity, especially when they genuinely say it in a moment when no one was questioning their intelligence. It's insecurity masked in a form of overconfidence. It can also be offensive to the other person they are speaking to, as it makes it seem like being book smart is a bad thing. Neither is bad, just different.

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2. 'I just don't have time for that kind of research'

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You can call it laziness or a lack of interest, but one thing is for sure: a person who is secretly insecure about their intelligence will play off their lack of research by acting like they don't have time. They could simply look up their own claims, but they may not have been taught how to do it or what sources to trust when they're online.

People who don't think they're smart may even feel like it's a big emotional risk to start trying to do research to back up their claims. They probably fear being seen as dumb if they try.

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3. 'I don't need big fancy words like that'

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Big words are not the problem, Iit's how you use the word in certain contexts that truly matters. Real confidence means being okay with asking questions about things that you don't understand. True intelligence is learning from the answers that you receive.

But people who feel like they're not smart often underestimate their ability to use big or fancy words correctly, so they play off using words they think are low-brow by acting like it's nerdy or ostentatious to use them. It's almost like a cultural difference: people raised to believe they are intelligent say lots of fancy words (and sometimes get them wrong) while people who weren't raised that way avoid them in fear of being wrong.

But neither are actually a reflection of true intelligence.

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4. 'I'm more of a common-sense person'

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There's nothing wrong with valuing common sense but sometimes people will act arrogant about being a common sense perso to mask their insecurity about being dumb (which they probably aren't!).

According to a study published in PLOS One, 65% of Americans believe they are more intelligent than the average person, which sounds like a lot. But that leaves 45% of people who feel average or even below average.

While this phrase isn't inherently negative, it can be used to cover up feelings of inadequacy when someone feels out of their depth in intellectual conversations. It's worth noting that common sense and intelligence aren't mutually exclusive.

Insecure or not, people genuinely do prioritize practical judgment, but when it's used defensively, it might hint at a fear of being underestimated. Not being the smartest person in a conversation doesn't mean that you're intellectually lacking.

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5. 'I usually just go with my gut'

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People who don't think they're smart might cover up their insecurity by saying they trust their gut instead of just saying, "Man, I really don't know what to do here!"

Relying on your gut is great, of course, but that can't be the only thing you do. And people who are actually smarter than they realize know this, they just try to cover it up because they're afraid to be wrong in front of others.

Shoba Sreenivasan, Ph.D., and Linda E. Weinberger, Ph.D., stated that while gut feelings can be beneficial, they should be considered alongside rational analysis, especially when the stakes of the decision are high.

Depending on the situation, your gut can be compromised. For instance, in romantic relationships, we often look at the person we are seeing through rose colored glasses, even though the people around us are giving us warnings about their problematic behaviors. At work, you might be reactive if you only trust your gut and yell at someone or snap when you actually need to take a breath and think through your responses.

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6. 'I'm more of a doer than a thinker'

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Yes, you can be a do-er and a thinker, and most people are a little bit of both. But saying this is a great way people who think they're dumb can deflect when they're asked to explain something where they feel like they're not smart enough to do so.

Aligning themselves with doing something rather than thinking about it shows that they want to distance themselves from anything intellectual. There is no curiosity or deep analysis to offer from them. In reality, they probably are curious and analytical, they're just afraid they're not smart enough to prove it.

No one is one or the other. We are all doers and thinkers at the same time. The faster they realize this, the more they will feel secure and stop shaming other people.

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7. 'I just don't overthink things like smart people do'

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Insecurity isn't limited just to people who don't feel smart. Highly intelligent and educated people often feel insecure about some aspect of their experience or education, or maybe something about themselves personally.

With so many people feeling this way, it can be disrespectful when someone who is insecure in their intellect makes it seem like a negative thing, even if they're just trying to distract from the fact that they worry people think they're not smart.

Creating competition where there is none is simply insecurity, even if the person saying it thinks it makes them look confident. It might be kinder to say, "I try not to over think things" which doesn't blame or criticize others.

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8. 'That stuff just goes over my head'

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When someone feels insecure about their intelligence, they may dismiss their own ability to understand. What's so sad about this is that they're likely perfectly capable of following the conversation, but they'd rather not try. They're afraid someone will see them trying to participate and see it as sad or pathetic.

To me, this seems particularly sad. I believe that people talk about what interests them the most, and that there is no one on this planet who will always follow every conversation. But when you talk negatively about your intelligence, it reinforces this message to yourself and makes other people see you as insecure or not smart (or both).

This isn't just my take. Marty Nemko, Ph.D., cautions that overuse of self-deprecation can backfire because it leads to perceptions of insecurity or a lack of confidence. The more you talk down about yourself, the more inadequate you will feel. Instead, choose to say positive things about yourself and admit that you can't know everything in this world.

Sylvia Ojeda is an author who has over a decade of experience writing novels and screenplays. She covers self-help, relationships, culture, and human interest topics.