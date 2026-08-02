People With Zero Self-Awareness Usually Say 6 Particularly Rude Phrases Without Thinking

Self-awareness is the ability to be in tune with your own emotions and actions, though it's not a skill that everyone has seemed to master.

People with zero self-awareness don't just seem arrogant as a result of their heightened confidence, it's really the language they use quite casually. They have blinders on and simply can't understand how their behavior affects others.

People who lack self-awareness often say these rude phrases without thinking:

1. 'Do what you want'

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There's nothing more annoying than going to someone for help but them refusing to honor your request. For example, you may ask a friend or colleague for advice, but all they can say in return is "do what you want."

For people with zero self-awareness, this is a perfectly fine response. They think they're letting the other person figure it out on their own. But it's really just to satisfy their own ego.

2. 'I'm speaking'

In a typical conversation, two people talk to each other and there's an equal amount of conversing and listening. But with those who lack self-awareness, they don't even bother to listen to the other person.

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Instead, they just talk over them without even thinking about it. They say things like "I'm speaking" or "will you let me finish?" during the conversation, despite them not being the only ones in it.

While it's sometimes best to just let these people talk, it might actually be better to take a stand. As behavioral specialist Gregg Levoy said, when people are starving for attention and validation, they over-talk. So, interrupt with compassion.

3. 'I'm just being honest'

People who are clueless to the way others feel typically don't have a filter. They're quick to express themselves without any regard for the emotions of anyone else. When they're called out, they respond with "I'm just being honest."

Self-aware people are able to reflect on their actions and words. If somebody tells them they hurt their feelings, they think about how what they said was harmful. Then, they apologize, instead of using honesty as an excuse for being rude.

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4. 'They're just jealous'

We've all heard the excuse of "they're just jealous," especially from other women. If someone made fun of you at school, your parents also probably said this phrase to make you feel better.

While this was true in elementary school, it's not so much as adults. In fact, attractive people tend to have "more socially desirable personality traits" than others. It means that the way you treat others actually determines attractiveness.

Although jealousy is a normal emotion, using it as an excuse for why people don't like you is unhealthy. It points to a lack of self-awareness and someone refusing to reflect on why they're in the wrong.

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5. 'I don't need help'

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It takes strength to ask for help, as it requires being vulnerable and having the ability to understand that you can't do everything on your own. For example, if you're trying to hang a picture frame but can't do it, people with self-awareness will ask for help.

But for those who lack it, they will insist on doing it themselves, even if it takes hours. They may be under the impression that asking for help is weak, but that's simply not true.

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6. 'I'm always right'

People who are rude and don't have good self-awareness say things like this and genuinely mean it. They refuse to look at their own actions or take any kind of constructive criticism meant to help them.

According to sociologist and author Christine Carter, "Self-awareness is the capacity to non-judgmentally observe ourselves: what we're doing, feeling, and thinking... Reflective, curious, non-judgmental self-examination predicts personal growth, while rumination and self-consciousness actively undermine it."

Self-aware people can look at a situation from all different angles, but those who lack it don't want to put in the effort. They're more concerned with being correct than learning something new.

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Sophie Bagheri is a writer with a bachelor's degree in English and theatre who covers lifestyle, psychology, and relationship topics.