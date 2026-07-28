People Who Are Hiding Mental & Emotional Rage Usually Say 7 Phrases In Casual Conversation

Sometimes, when people are angry, they try to push it down. Anger is a normal emotion, but suppressing it can take a major toll on your physical and mental health.

When someone is hiding their mental and emotional rage, it manifests internally. They may become passive-aggressive and numb, or have outbursts from time to time. But their hidden anger also comes out through the phrases they use in everyday conversations.

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People hiding their mental and emotional rage usually say these phrases casually:

1. 'Why does this always happen to me?'

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When a person is full of rage but hiding it, they tend to deflect blame. They may be predisposed to anger and notice that they feel this way from an early age, while others develop it as they get older.

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These people push their anger down, but it comes out passive-aggressive and makes others think they're playing the victim. They want others to acknowledge them, but don't want to take any accountability for the actions that have led to this.

2. 'It's not my fault'

Angry people often believe that nothing is their fault, so they have every reason to feel irate that someone is calling them out. Instead of taking a bad situation on the shoulder and moving on, they harp on it for a long time.

This brewing anger can show up in little ways in conversations. It may seem like they're shifting blame and refusing to own up to their mistakes, which rubs people the wrong way.

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3. 'Do what you want'

Deep down, angry people may want somebody to ask them what's wrong and acknowledge that they're feeling a certain way. But because they aren't up front with their needs, how is anyone supposed to know?

When they say "do what you want," it means they're frustrated and passive-aggressive, and any choice you make at this point will cause them to spiral. They aren't being outwardly aggressive, but it doesn't sting any less for others.

4. 'Whatever'

People who are hiding their rage do care, but in the moment, it's hard to let it pass. When things aren't going their way, they'll pass the blame to anyone they can, and then get mad when that person doesn't respond the way they want.

By saying "whatever," they're dismissing not only the conversation, but the person they're talking to. If they feel like they aren't being listened to, they also take it out on themselves.

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5. 'I don't want to talk about it'

According to psychotherapist Imi Lo, repressed anger can have a physical strain on people's bodies. Individuals who internalize their anger can lie to themselves all they want, but all that rage hiding below the surface is going to come out at some point.

They say things like "I don't want to talk about it" because they either know they're angry and don't want to explode, or don't want to face the problem head-on. They also don't want to accept any blame or accountability for their behavior.

6. 'You always do this'

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People who are hiding their mental and emotional rage will likely take it all out on someone else. They use absolute statements, like "always" and "never," believing they're the victim. They say things like "you always do this" to a partner or loved one, putting the blame on them.

It's very hurtful in the moment, but as therapist Judith S. Beck pointed out, what someone says when they're angry isn't always what they believe when they're calm. Anger can lead us to say things that we don't mean.

7. 'Fine'

When someone speaks in short sentences, they may be hiding their rage from others. Instead of communicating how they feel, they push it all down, so it comes out as curt responses.

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For the people around them, it's incredibly frustrating. And when they grow tired of being met with passive-aggressiveness and irritation, they probably won't want to be in that inner social circle anymore.

Sophie Bagheri is a writer with a bachelor's degree in English and theatre who covers lifestyle topics.