Smart People Usually Do 6 Things When They Start Feeling Stuck In Life

When you're feeling down about how life is going, you want to do things that make you feel good temporarily. But those same things can create regret, like binge-watching television or eating lots of junk food.

But smart people who feel stuck in life don't just sit idly by, letting their dejection get the best of them. Instead, they see this as a turning point, and take it as an opportunity to create a new, better version of themselves.

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When they're feeling stuck in life, smart people do these things

1. Switch up their routine

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One of the best ways to pick yourself up when you're feeling stuck is to reevaluate your routine and change it up. Things get stale when you repeat them every single day, and this can make people feel exhausted and bored.

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Switching up your routine can include small things like trying a new style, or bigger switches like changing a career path. Inviting change in any size is refreshing and helps you tackle challenges with a fresh perspective.

Smart people see the bumps in their life as an opportunity to explore new paths they haven't gone down yet. They may even swap out negative habits that have resulted in them feeling down for ones that replenish their body.

2. Go on a vacation

The thought of relaxing with no set schedule is enough to put anyone in a mental paradise. In fact, psychologist Dr. Susan Albers explained how going on a vacation is a great mental reset.

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"When we step away from our routine, our brains reset. Any time we experience a new activity, new neural connections form in the brain. Those new pathways help you see things from different perspectives and improve your problem-solving skills. It also decreases some of those stress hormones, which improves your mood," she said.

If ticket prices for traveling are increasing your stress, allow yourself to take a mental health day every now and then. This can stimulate the same benefits as going on vacation, giving you a full day of unscheduled fun that's just for you.

3. Pick up a new hobby

You may be feeling unfulfilled in life because you're not incorporating enough fun into your routine. But picking up new hobbies is a great way to switch things up when life feels stale.

Hobbies are great for creativity, of course, but they also have great mental health benefits. They reduce stress and improve your sense of well-being, which are incredible things when you feel stuck in life.

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Smart individuals crave things that are just for them, that aren't related to work or family. When they're feeling down, they can step away from their reality and immerse themselves in something they're passionate about.

4. Get rid of things that no longer serve them

When you're stuck in a funk, a great way to snap yourself out of it is by literally removing things from your life that no longer serve you. It means clearing your physical space so your mood can improve.

Known as the KonMari Method, made popular by interior designer Marie Kondo, this technique urges you to clean by category rather than location, starting with clothes and then moving to books and paper, miscellaneous and sentimental items. The most valuable takeaway is to get rid of things that no longer spark joy within your life and have stopped serving their purpose.

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While tidying up your physical surroundings is great, it's also important to tackle bigger problems in your relationships. If you notice that a friendship has been exhausting you, it may be time to apply this same philosophy and let that person go.

5. Move their body

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You may dread the idea of exercising, but you'll never regret working out. Exercising is something that can be done at any time, anywhere. It's particularly helpful in boosting your mood, so it can be a great way to relieve stress and feel better when life isn't quite going your way.

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Exercise releases endorphins, which can transform your day from a slump to productivity. Moving your body can also mean taking a light walk or riding a bike. As long as you're moving, you're doing it right.

Those who participate in daily exercise are also financially and mentally smarter. In fact, staying active prevents healthcare costs later on. Rather than having to stress about if you can afford medical bills, you can move your body for free.

6. Journal

Journaling can take many forms, whether it's writing in a notebook or using a stream of consciousness to get all your stressors out. Putting down your thoughts on paper is helpful for organizing your brain and recognizing problems.

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The act itself is also deeply beneficial to your physical health, leading to less stress and a better mood. Smart people truly understand that even though this may take a small amount of time for their day, they're investing back in themselves.

Gabrielle Mattes is a writer working towards a Creative Writing degree. Her focus is lifestyle, wellness, human interest, and relationships.