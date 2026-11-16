People Who Have Mastered The Art Of Getting What They Want Avoid Saying 7 Common Phrases

Having desires is what makes us human, so we couldn't stop wanting things if we tried.

But many people struggle to get what they want because they don't express their needs, according to psychology professor Timothy Carey. For those who do get what they want, though, they avoid saying phrases that give away their power.

Phrases people say when they've mastered the art of getting exactly what they want

1. 'Will you pick?'

Dean Drobot | Shutterstock

Advertisement

Even though having a lot of choices seems like it would be exciting, we feel paralyzed by the illusion of choice when there are a million open doors. From choosing a dinner plan or advocating for yourself at work, when there are so many things you could say, "Will you pick for me?" feels like the easiest option sometimes.

But if someone is clear about how they feel and what they need, they don't have trouble expressing it. Rather than running from the discomfort of being a person with needs, they advocate for themselves.

Advertisement

2. 'I don't really care'

If someone says "I don't really care" to convince themselves not to express their desires, they're not truly careless. They're just too insecure or afraid to say how they feel.

For someone who's always worried about what other people think, this kind of people-pleasing is common. "I don't really care" means "I don't want you to think I'm being needy" or "I'd prefer to just make sure you get what you want."

Someone who always gets what they want avoids these phrases, instead choosing to let people be disappointed if their desires are different.

3. 'I don't know if I can handle that'

Many people are becoming more perfectionistic than ever. They're struggling with insecurity and mental health problems that make self-assurance difficult. They lead with self-doubt, convincing themselves that asking for what they want is a losing game.

Advertisement

Compared to confident people who ask for what they need without questioning if they can handle it, these people believe they will fail.

4. 'I'm so bad at that, though'

VStock_A | Shutterstock

Advertisement

When you talk down to yourself, you're creating more internal stress and anxiety. Your brain wants confidence and assuredness, but every ounce of self-doubt chips away at it. Even when you say "I'm so bad at that" to justify your passivity, you're creating pressure on yourself.

Nobody believes someone's deserving or confident when they only have negative things to say about themselves. It's an act of self-sabotage.

5. 'What do you think I should do?'

Caring too much about how you're being perceived can create a lot of self-doubt. And self-doubting people change their personalities and needs to accommodate others, putting their own needs on the back burner.

Despite feeling safer in the moment, trying to control other people and everything else doesn't create less anxiety long-term. That's why "What do you think I should do?" and "I don't want to upset you" are things self-assured people always avoid saying.

Advertisement

They may care about someone's advice or opinion, but they're not going to alter their own needs to make others feel more comfortable.

6. 'I don't want to be a burden'

According to a 2022 study, people who struggle with anxiety often also struggle with a fear of being a burden. They may suffer in silence when they're going through it. They may avoid asking for help or dismiss their own worries.

In ordinary situations and conversations, they may even bluntly say "I don't want to be a burden." It justifies putting their desires aside to put others' needs first.

Advertisement

They tend to apologize for having desires, but someone who advocates for what they want and typically gets it does the opposite. They're not interested in feeling guilty about their core needs.

7. 'It's not that big of a deal'

Gorgev | Shutterstock

Just because someone says "it's not a big deal" after expressing an emotion or desire, it doesn't mean they don't care. In fact, chances are they care more than they're letting on to avoid disappointing someone else.

Advertisement

They prefer to shove their desires aside to please others, but end up self-sabotaging and abandoning themselves. So, before you say something like this next time you're asked what you want, just speak your mind. It might make all the difference in your relationships.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.