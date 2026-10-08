People Slowly Losing The Capacity To Listen To Opposing Viewpoints Usually Say 8 Phrases In Casual Conversation

Written on Oct 08, 2026

phrases people losing capacity listen opposing viewpoints say fotobazilio | Shutterstock
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Listening to a different viewpoint isn't easy. It doesn't matter how intelligent someone is. If their belief system is challenged, they can get pretty defensive. 

Still, the way people respond says a lot about their character. Open-minded people push through their discomfort. Even if it's hard, they do their best to hear others out. But if someone is stubborn, they'll probably use specific language during tense conversations. 

Phrases people say when they refuse to listen to opposing viewpoints:

1. 'I don't even want to hear it'

man in green jacket holding up hand as he says i don't even want to hear it AYO Production | Shutterstock

Stubborn people will always plug their ears. It doesn't matter that valid points are made. If someone is determined not to listen, then they won't.

Is it kinda immature? Yes, but that's to be expected. Keeping an open mind really isn't easy. 

As Professor Keith M. Bellizzi explained, "Cognitive biases are predictable patterns in the way people think that can keep you from objectively weighing evidence and changing your mind." That's why it's important to give people grace. It's human nature to resist change. 

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2. 'That's not even worth discussing'

woman frustrated on the phone as she says that's not even worth discussing PeopleImages | Shutterstock

It doesn't matter if criticism is helpful or constructive; it's hard for most people to take. 

Shutting down a discussion before it even starts is how people whose beliefs are challenged get out of an uncomfortable situation they probably know they can't defend.

When people feel attacked or disrespected, they're more likely to snap. That's probably why they tap out when someone challenges their viewpoint. They're too angry to respond properly. 

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3. 'I've heard enough'

blonde woman wagging her finger on the phone as she says i've heard enough Andrii lemelianenko | Shutterstock

Most people don't take too kindly to having their minds changed. 

Someone can come in with indisputable facts, and people who are losing their capacity to listen to other viewpoints will still think they're right. 

That's why people should never push too hard. Instead, be empathetic. As INSTEAD Knowledge said, "Carefully listen to what the person says and try to see things from their point of view. By understanding the source of their worries and insecurities, you can help the person confront and overcome them." 

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4. 'I already know what you're going to say'

blonde woman telling man with orange bookbag i already know what you're going to say MAYA LAB | Shutterstock

Once someone gets defensive, they can snap pretty quickly. They don't want to hear what anyone has to say. Instead, they allow their frustration to take over. Before you've even finished speaking, they've already jumped to conclusions by saying, "I already know what you're going to say." 

Is this actually true? Probably not, but it doesn't matter. They know enough to know the conversation isn't going in their favor. But rather than addressing it head-on, they run away by refusing to listen to the other side. 

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5. 'I don't care what you think'

man pointing at friend as he says i don't care what you think we.bond.creations | Shutterstock

When someone is getting close to losing the ability to stay open-minded, they might get a little mean to get out of the discussion. Whatever the reason, they'd rather stand in their truth than listen to how they're wrong. 

Because they're too focused on being right, they don't realize how their dismissiveness stings. But as the University of Rochester Medicine pointed out, "Chronic invalidation, also called traumatic invalidation, has been linked to shame, insecurity, negative self-talk, ruminating, and avoidance." That's why people should never talk to someone who isn't open to change. It'll only hurt you in the long run. 

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6. 'There's no point in arguing with you'

woman in jean jacket saying there's no point in arguing with you GaudiLab | Shutterstock

Sometimes, a person who has lost the ability to see beyond their own opinions isn't malicious. They're just holding on to the comfort of what they know. It feels safe

They're doing you a favor by saying, "There's no point in arguing with you." They are letting you know, without getting angry, that they don't want to get into it, and that's okay.

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7. 'I can't take you seriously right now'

man in white shirt looking down as he tells friend i can't take you seriously right now BongkarnGraphic | Shutterstock

During an intense conversation, emotions are high. Especially if they've been going back and forth for a while, their frustration is likely boiling over. Sometimes, when no one can concede, someone who has lost the capacity to consider other ideas just stops listening.

When that happens, they'll either turn to jokes or flippant comments that will get the other person to back off.

RELATED: People Who Keep A Truly Open Mind Almost Always Say 11 Phrases When They Talk To You

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8. 'Can we not?'

woman in green shirt on the phone wrinkling her nose as she says can we not Antonio Guillem | Shutterstock

They might've tried to play it nice. They might've tried to be patient and understanding. But when people are pushed too far, don't be shocked if they finally say, "Can we not?" Is it rude and unhelpful? Absolutely. Rudeness isn't just disrespectful. It increases irritability and distress too. 

Even when faced with pushback, people who have lost the capacity to be open-minded are well past wanting to change. They won't back down or listen. 

RELATED: People Who Know How To Get Others To Listen Usually Say 7 Phrases In Casual Conversation

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.

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