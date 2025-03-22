While the average person may be clueless about certain things — how to balance a checkbook, changing a car tire, or even the proper way to treat an injury — someone with emotional intelligence is in control of how they react in situations where they're unsure. They may even verbalize it with phrases people who aren't completely clueless use often.

Of course, people who aren't clueless won't always get the same reaction when their words are based on logic, as others may not quite understand where they're coming from. Still, it's how they get their point across to effectively tell people what they're thinking, all without trying to offend or be rude to anyone.

Here are 11 phrases people who aren't completely clueless use often, according to psychology

1. 'I'm not sure, but I'll find out'

Despite popular belief, people who aren't oblivious to their surroundings don't actually know everything. These individuals are still unsure of what to do depending on how complicated or intense the situation is.

For example, dealing with a pushy boss might cause someone to utter this phrase if only to buy them more time to sort out their thoughts. However, taking time to come up with a solution isn't a negative thing; rather, it shows how intelligent people who aren't completely clueless are.

A study published in Nature Communications found that intelligent people take longer to solve more complex problems. It makes sense that one of the phrases people who aren't completely clueless use often is "I'm not sure, but I'll find out," as they are taking the time to find a real solution.

2. 'Let me think about it'

It's unfortunate, but many people operate from a self-centered perspective. Always expecting things to go their way, these individuals will demand an answer without considering the other person. But someone who isn't clueless will say they need time to think about a specific situation before acting.

Whether it's a brainstorming session or a heated argument with a spouse, taking time to reflect is the best way to approach most situations. According to a 2021 study, not only does reflection improve relationships, it also enhances psychological well-being.

There will always be someone who wants to rush an answer to appease their anxious thoughts and insecurities. During situations like these, it's important to remain firm and unmoved. Even if it's hard, it's better to take time for self-reflection than to run into circumstances blindsided.

3. 'What do you think?'

Many people are indecisive and, as a result of their people-pleasing tendencies, spend way too much time debating very simple things: what color shirt to buy, what store to shop at, or what to eat for dinner.

Someone who isn't clueless will ask what someone else thinks, but not because it comes from a place of insecurity or indecisiveness; rather, it's to gauge what other people's needs are. On the surface, this might sound completely unnecessary, as it may make more sense to decide for oneself.

But this phrase allows the other person to feel heard. And as one study published in Health Care Management Review found, "Feeling heard may help mitigate burnout and enable adaptation during uncertainty." It may trigger anxiety in the other person, but that's not the intent. In the end, it makes things a lot easier and less stressful, allowing both parties to relax and feel equally heard.

4. 'Let's look at both sides'

People are a lot more stubborn than they'd like to admit. They're so stuck in their own beliefs that they don't want to hear another perspective. But phrases people who aren't completely clueless use often is "Let's look at both sides," as this allows everyone to understand all viewpoints.

By using this phrase, people who are sensitive and aware are open-minded. They're encouraging others to see things from another perspective and broaden their horizons, so to speak. And, according to research from the Journal of Clinical and Experimental Neuropsychology, open-mindedness and intelligence are linked.

As a result of their intelligence, people who are aware can pick apart reasoning and information, and then use it to develop better, well-informed plans or opinions.

5. 'Let's focus on what we can control'

When people focus on the "what ifs" in a difficult situation, they agonize over how the other person will react or how the situation will play out. They allow their anxiety to get the better of them. And, according to a study published in PNAS, negative ruminating often leads to depressive modes and other negative emotions.

People who have a modicum of sense understand that they can't control everything. Even if they want to know, the negativity of that thinking pattern can affect their mental well-being. Instead of focusing too much energy on it, they choose to focus on the present moment.

It's not always easy, but by focusing on what they can control, they feel more in control of themselves and their individual actions, allowing them to be more productive.

6. 'Let's agree to disagree'

People who are informed and mindful know they won't always get what they want. Whether it's a job promotion or beginning a new relationship, they're aware that things won't always work in their favor and, as a result, they accept it and move forward.

In the same way, they also understand that no two minds think alike. Whether it's morals or religious beliefs, there will always be someone who simply can't get on board with their way of thinking. That said, letting things go isn't easy. After all, there will always be someone who wants to put up a fight and insist their way of thinking is correct.

But with an aware person's collected and self-assured attitude, even the most hard-headed person knows there's no changing this person's mind, which is why they use this phrase.

7. 'It's not worth the energy'

Too many people waste time going back and forth with someone who will never change. With this amount of energy invested into an argument, it's easy to feel drained by the end of an intense conversation. That's why "It's not worth the energy" is one of the phrases people who aren't completely clueless use often.

People are often given misleading advice, like never going to bed angry or never leaving things as they are. As a result, they continue trying with others, even if the other person refuses to change their mind.

Unfortunately, all of this back-and-forth bickering can have drastic consequences on their well-being. Research from the University of Georgia found that health and relationships are tightly linked, and constantly arguing can impact people's health for the worse — for instance, by increasing blood pressure or cortisol levels.

Because cognizant people understand when to continue a conversation and when to leave, they will slowly distance themselves and say that the argument or situation isn't worth their time or mental well-being.

8. 'What's the end goal here?'

It's evident that people are complex and it can be difficult to know what's on their mind. But since many are people-pleasers, they refuse to question others' motives or what their end goal is. And it's a lot more common than one may think as, according to a survey from YouGov, 49% of Americans identify as people-pleasers, with women more likely than men to identify this way.

But people who are aware of the situation will think about the end goal and ask the other person for clarity. Of course, it's not easy to reveal one's innermost feelings and thoughts; after all, many people were taught from a young age to not voice their concerns or ask questions for fear of coming off as inconsiderate or unintelligent.

Even so, people who aren't clueless know that engaging in polite talk can only get them so far. They'll ask uncomfortable questions and pick apart people's motives. And it's not because they're trying to be rude; rather, they refuse to allow misunderstandings to fester, which can lead to worsening outcomes.

9. 'Sometimes, the best thing to do is walk away'

Understandably, walking away is hard. But for people who are certain, they know sometimes it's the right move to make. Walking away is sometimes the only option, and people who aren't completely clueless use this phrase often as a way of letting reality set in.

Walking away is difficult because people are social creatures and need that connection to survive and thrive. According to research compiled by South University, engaging in social interactions is essential to everyday life, whether it's a student in college or an elderly individual.

Of course, there will come a time when clinging to a relationship no longer serves you, whether it's familial, platonic or romantic. And mindful individuals realize that in order to be the best version of themselves, they may need to say goodbye to relationships that do nothing for them.

10. 'I can't control how others react, only how I respond'

This is one of the phrases people who aren't completely clueless use often, as it's entirely true that the only thing we can control is the way we respond, not how people react. Everyone has witnessed this exact type of conversation, where one person makes a claim that causes the other to react. They may scream they are being disrespected, but this tired excuse doesn't bid well in the long run.

Whether people like it or not, the way we respond in situations says a lot about our emotional intelligence. When people lack emotional intelligence, they can't control their emotions and are prone to lashing out. But individuals who have high emotional intelligence are cognizant of the way they express themselves.

It's not always easy to control one's actions, but there are ways for people to ground themselves. An analysis from JAMA Internal Medicine found that meditation helps people ground themselves as it decreases stress and increases well-being. By practicing this daily, even for a few minutes, people can reap the benefits and regulate their emotions better.

11. 'Let's double check to make sure'

People who aren't completely clueless pay close attention to detail. It's quite easy to neglect the details when rushing or trying to juggle many responsibilities at once. But mindful people understand that taking the time to look over the details is extremely important.

As one study published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology found, while students who were confident in their abilities believed they would do better on tests, results showed that confident students scored lower while insecure students scored higher.

With this in mind, it's not uncommon for some people to spend an extra 10 minutes looking over and fixing work. Even if it's tedious, they understand that it's better to be thorough than wrong. Being meticulous is the very thing that gets people promotions and helps boost their reputation as someone reliable to count on.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.