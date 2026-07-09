You Can Tell Someone Is An Old Soul By 9 Phrases They Say In Casual Conversation

Some people always seem like they’re older than they actually are. These old souls still care about things that seem old-fashioned now, like seeking solid in-person connections and choosing their own preferences over whatever’s on trend.

In an increasingly digital world, it can be even easier to identify these folks because they tend to gravitate toward analog alternatives as much as they can. They also let some phrases slip into everyday conversations that prove they’re wise beyond their years and have a perspective other people their age just wouldn’t understand.

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If someone says these 9 phrases in casual conversation, it means they’re an old soul:

1. ‘Everyone is going through something’

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When someone is facing challenges in their own life, it can be hard for them to look beyond their own problems and remember that everyone goes through things they wish they could avoid. Old souls keep this wisdom in mind and always try to show others empathy, even when they desperately need some themselves.

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In a study published in Scientific Reports, researchers noted, “Empathy is multi-faceted.” Showing that you care involves different pieces that are part of different processes. As harsh as it sounds, a lot of people simply aren’t willing to put forth the patience and effort needed to make this work, but people who are old souls never want others to wonder if they matter.

2. ‘Some people aren’t meant to be in your life forever’

Life can feel really lonely, which pushes some people to try to hold onto the people in their lives no matter what happens, especially when they’re young and going through so many changes that make it hard to make new friends.

People who are lucky enough to be wise beyond their years think about things differently, though. They don’t try to stay close to people who clearly aren’t meant to be in their lives. People don’t plan on friends dropping out of their lives, which makes this extra painful, but these folks know it’s better to keep a close circle of people who really matter.

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3. ‘I just want to be alone’

The concept of being alone has gotten super complicated because even when there’s no one else physically present with you, scrolling through social media can give you the illusion that you’re connecting with people. Old souls are known for wanting some time and space to shut the rest of the world out, both literally and digitally.

Many people think that spending time alone is a bad thing, especially when so many experts warn about the dangers of social isolation. Plenty of evidence suggests that being on your own for a while can actually improve your well-being if you’re spending that time in a way you enjoy, though. If someone doesn’t need to be constantly entertained, they’re probably more comfortable with a slower, older way of living.

4. ‘You don’t have to respond to everyone’

It feels like everything gets turned into an argument nowadays, which isn’t a good thing. Some things really are worth arguing over, while other things just aren’t. The whole point of arguing in the first place is to change someone else’s mind and actions so they more closely align with your own, which is rarely successful.

If you asked for advice from an old soul, they’d probably tell you that you simply don’t have to respond to everyone who tries to stir up an argument, or even everyone who asks invasive questions, for that matter. They know it’s OK to not dignify some requests with a response, and that’s how they hold onto their power.

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5. ‘It’s alright if we disagree’

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Similarly, a lot of people are under the impression that it’s best for everyone to reach some kind of consensus. In a world that’s filled with division, people assume it’s better to agree with each other. But that’s completely unrealistic and implies that the only way to coexist is to get everyone on the same page.

Disagreements are actually what bring people closer to the truth because they give them a chance to learn. People who are caught up in more modern ways of thinking would probably do what they could to avoid this because they feel like it’s wrong, but others have no problem with having different opinions from their friends.

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6. ‘Love takes work’

The world has gotten pretty caught up in the thought of falling in love with someone the first time you see them and not having to put much effort into the relationship. Instead, it all works out because it’s just meant to be. This fairy tale is far from reality, though.

A healthy relationship isn’t going to feel like it requires an annoying or impossible amount of work, but even the closest couples have to actually try on some level. Older generations tend to understand this better, so it makes sense that an old soul would also say something like this.

7. ‘There’s a time and a place for everything’

This can feel out of touch when you’re going through a hard time, but people who say it aren’t trying to be rude. Instead, they’re trying to remind others that just because things aren’t working out the way they wish they would right now doesn’t mean they never will.

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This phrase can also be used as a gentle course correction when someone isn’t acting the way they should. Not only is there a time and place for all good things, but there’s also a time and place for picking a fight. Old souls always treat others courteously, and they help those that they care about do the same.

8. ‘I just care about being at peace’

No one can feel peaceful and content all the time, but people who are super wise tend to value it more. They expose themselves to things like social media and current events less in an effort to protect their peace, even if it puts them out of step with most folks their age.

This might almost sound overly simple, but it pays off. People who are able to cultivate a sense of peace and calm are less likely to face anxiety and the physical symptoms that come with it. Few people even think about peace these days, but those who do are one step closer to regulating their nervous systems.

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9. ‘Sometimes you’ll never know why’

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A lot of people like to think that everything really does happen for a reason, but old souls aren’t quite so sure. It feels comforting to recognize patterns that indicate something was destined to happen, but sometimes there is no real answer to people’s questions.

Just like an older person might say they’ve learned that there's not always a reason for everything, old souls would agree. They don’t try to chase meaning that can’t be found and cause themselves more pain in the process, which is really pretty wise.

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Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.