People Who Are Mentally & Emotionally Unsatisfied Usually Say 9 Phrases In Small Talk Conversations

Having a sense of purpose is a great buffer against mental health problems.

But feeling content with our lives is easier said than done, and even the most kind-hearted people may still use certain phrases as a sign of mental and emotional dissatisfaction. It's clear that something is missing. They don't know exactly what it is, but it doesn't stop them from bringing their discontent to most conversations.

Advertisement

Phrases people say during small talk when they are mentally and emotionally unsatisfied

1. 'I wish I could be happy for you'

Kong AP | Shutterstock

Even if it's said in a humorous or joking tone, this kind of phrase indicates a much deeper struggle with social comparison. If someone isn't satisfied with where they are in life and looks to the people around them for reassurance that they're doing okay, watching them succeed can feel like a gut-punch.

Advertisement

The worst part for these people who shape their self-worth by the folks around them is that they'll end up stuck, unable to evolve. They're not emotionally satisfied, because the people who might motivate them only create jealousy and insecurity.

2. 'I'm fine'

Most people love to talk about themselves, which is exactly why asking questions is often closely tied to likability. But if someone is feeling uncomfortable in their own skin and lacking purpose, they may avoid diving deeper into their lives during small talk.

They say "I'm fine" when they're in a bad mood. They avoid conversations with people they don't know. They use generic phrases like "I'm good" or "I've just been working" to avoid the spotlight, because what they see isn't something they want to share with others.

Advertisement

3. 'I'm just trying to be happy'

Ironically, the people who chase happiness are often the least likely to actually experience it. Usually, it's because they believe happiness means being positive all the time and never feeling negative emotions.

In reality, the happiest people are often just the most secure. They're able to manage hardship and negative emotions with grace, instead of self-blame and criticism.

So, if someone says something like "I'm just trying to be happy" in small talk, and it seems like they're placing unrealistic expectations onto their future happiness, they're probably going to feel unsatisfied for a long time.

Advertisement

4. 'I don't need to know that'

There's actually an underestimated path to a good life, and that's leaning into psychological growth and curiosity. It's often the most open-minded people who thrive, because they're constantly teaching themselves something new. They're opening their perspective to ideas that unhappy people completely overlook.

So, if someone actively avoids curiosity and opportunities to learn with a phrase like "I don't need to know that," it's really no surprise that they're unsatisfied. They're stuck, without any leverage to grow.

5. 'I'm comfortable'

DexonDee | Shutterstock

Advertisement

It's not easy to step outside of your comfort zone or to throw yourself at challenges, but with the right growth mindset, it can make all the difference for your happiness. That's why openness is such an important trait in your adult life, because the most open-minded people are constantly growing and evolving.

Sometimes, personal growth comes from seeking out discomfort. If someone's clearly happy to be stuck in their comfort zone, using phrases like "I don't need that" or "I'm comfortable where I am," they're turning their back on opportunities to boost their quality of life.

6. 'I can't do it'

The language we use, both internally toward ourselves and with other people, changes how we perceive and walk through the world. If we're constantly using mistakes as an excuse to reject ourselves or speaking negatively around others, it's somewhat impossible to feel secure in our own skin.

Advertisement

On top of that, negativity is contagious, and if we're spreading harsh beliefs about ourselves, it's difficult for others to not adopt a similarly critical view of us. "I can't do it" might seem harmless in small talk, but it often serves as a warning sign for a much bigger struggle with self-esteem.

7. 'There's one way to do it'

The less open-minded we are, the less likely we are to adopt new perspectives that could change our quality of life. But sometimes, just exercising a bit of creativity, instead of leaning only on analytical thinking styles, can seriously influence how happy and satisfied we are.

The kinds of people who believe there's a right and wrong way to do everything put themselves in a box. They overlook opportunities to be flexible and creative, but they also find all sorts of loopholes to isolate themselves and avoid the openness they need to grow.

Advertisement

8. 'I have to work for it'

Yes, putting in effort and giving yourself structure for motivation is often an important part of daily life. But if someone is forcing themselves to work for things like self-care and rest, they're probably stuck in a cycle of burnout and disappointment already.

They don't feel safe in their bodies because their subconscious minds have been wired to believe that pleasure comes after pain and exhaustion. They're unsatisfied because they're always working toward something, instead of appreciating the small joys of life.

9. 'I don't know how I feel'

StockLab | Shutterstock

Advertisement

When someone's lacking purpose in their life, emotional numbness can follow. For insecure and emotionally immature people who also lack self-awareness, the reflection and space they need to find meaning may feel impossible to prioritize.

So, if you hear someone saying "I don't know how to feel" or "I don't want to be alone" all the time in casual conversations, it's probably a sign that they're already suppressing and avoiding their emotions.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.