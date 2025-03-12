15 Icky Phrases That Instantly Make A Man Look Low-Class

When it comes to dating, there are very few things that can be as awkward and painful to deal with as a man who’s showing interest in a girl who isn’t interested in them.

That being said, there are some gross phrases men say that are like nails on a chalkboard to women. Here are some of the worst things guys say to women that instantly reveal them to be a low-class kind of person.

Here are the icky phrases that instantly make a man look low-class:

1. 'You know what your problem is?'

First of all, don't assume you know what our 'problem' is.

Runner-up phrase: 'You dated too many jerks, and now you can’t tell the difference when you meet a really nice guy.' Yep. This had to be on there. Because guys get salty and because they think that they are automatically better than any other guy she may choose, they have to lecture her on how her taste in men is wrong.

Sorry, guys, the heart wants what it wants. Also, if you have to say you’re a nice guy, you’re probably a jerk.

2. 'But why?'

We do not need a reason to reject a guy aside from not feeling a good vibe. Stop asking us to justify a rejection. No one is owed an explanation and asking for one just makes you a jerk.

3. 'Figures. Women like you only want guys with cash/a six-pack...'

Guys don’t get a pass at calling women shallow, stupid, or selfish just because they can’t get with them. Guys are just as shallow as girls are, so don’t act like you’re better.

When men turn mean after being rejected by a woman, psychology often attributes this to a combination of factors including feelings of threatened masculinity, low self-esteem, perception of personal power being challenged, and a lack of healthy coping mechanisms for dealing with rejection, potentially leading to aggressive behavior as a way to regain control or mask their hurt feelings.

Research by The University of Queensland explained that men who struggle with this behavior should examine their own beliefs about masculinity and rejection, seeking therapy if needed to develop healthier coping mechanisms.

4. 'I didn’t like you anyway'

Then why did you ask us out? Seriously, you just got rejected and you’re so sour that you think it’s appropriate to lash out at women?

What kind of pathetic excuse for a man are you? Moreover, what would your mom and other female friends say if they found that out?

5. 'You never know ... don’t say no just yet!'

This sounds charming, but yes, most girls DO know what will happen in the future. It will just so happen that they will stop talking to you because you’re a jerk who doesn’t take no for an answer.

6. 'Eventually, you’re gonna be all alone...”

Yes, some guys want to give us a warning that when women turn 30, they’re no longer desirable. It’s sad. And we’re over dealing with guys who think that it’s okay to be a girl’s desperation option or to be manipulative that way.

According to a 2022 study, women being perceived as less desirable as they age is deeply rooted in societal norms that prioritize youth and a hypersexualized image of women. This leads to a phenomenon often called the invisible woman syndrome where older women feel undervalued, marginalized, and less visible as they age, frequently experiencing a decline in self-esteem and social status due to ageist and gender attitudes.

7. 'Let’s just be friends with benefits!'

No. This never works. If women don’t want a relationship with you, they don’t want to sleep with you. You would know if they wanted to go at it with you, but they don’t. So there.

8. 'Fine, be a prude'

Once again, sour grapes aren’t exactly attractive, and it doesn’t make women feel like they are missing out on your awesome skills at pleasing a lady. This kind of behavior comes off as rapey and it’s way uncool.

9. 'Screw you!'

No lie, the fact that this even happens to people sickens me. At what point did it become okay to start screaming obscenities at women? Who in their right mind would do this and expect a good outcome?

Research by The Association for Psychological Science suggests that when a woman chooses not to give a man another chance, it's often due to a combination of factors, including a deep-seated need for trust, a fear of being hurt again, a lack of perceived change in the man's behavior, and a desire to prioritize her own emotional well-being and self-respect. This could stem from past experiences or the severity of the initial transgression.

10. 'I won’t be there to cry to if your next boyfriend doesn't treat you right'

How is this even acceptable in anyone’s mind? So, like, if a girl rejects a guy, she deserves to be a victim of bad treatment?

Is this really what men think is okay? If anything, stuff like this is what made me swear off ever having a serious relationship ever again.

11. 'I brought you flowers and did all these nice things'

Yes, because guilting a woman into a relationship is attractive. It’s not like it sounds desperate or anything, right? It’s not like it sets the tone for an emotionally abusive relationship, right? Plain and simple: a woman doesn't owe you anything.

12. 'Can you give me one more chance?'

Look. Life isn’t fair. You would probably not give the girl a chance if she was butt ugly, either.

Stop expecting life to be in easy mode. Life isn’t like that and there is a chance that you will end up alone, especially if you behave this way and think it’s okay.

13. 'I would be the best boyfriend you ever had, you missed out'

Oh, wait, what? Guys who say this are saying that women are too stupid to make their own decisions or that he knows you better than you know yourself.

14. 'You led me on'

Without fail, every time I have heard a guy say this, it’s because the poor woman they asked out was just being polite or friendly to them. Saying this just makes you a skeevy person and shows you’re not below coercive language to get your way.

15. 'Can I at least get a hug?'

Really? You’re so whiny that you feel like we owe you a consolation prize? Get outta here.

