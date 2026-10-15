Financially Comfortable People Who Want Others To Think They're Broke Usually Drop 8 Phrases Casually

In a time of financial turmoil for many, rich people are trying to make their wealth appear more subtle.

Affluent people are bringing back quiet luxury, and are saying things to make others believe they're broke, when they're very clearly not. They're constantly manipulating how people perceive them, for better or worse.

8 phrases financially comfortable say to convince others that they're broke

1. 'I worry about money sometimes'

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Many financially comfortable people today feel a sense of discomfort about having more than others. While the rich tend to be more entitled, that doesn't mean there aren't still people who empathize with those who are less well-off.

They say "I worry about money sometimes" to make them feel seen, even though it tends to come off as patronizing and dismissive. And considering that some people tie their affluence to deservingness, they may use phrases like this to avoid exposing themselves.

They don't want to open a conversation about their moral standing, so they pretend to be broke to avoid being a target.

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2. 'I'm not picky'

To avoid living up to the entitled stereotypes of wealthy people, many rich folks trying to seem broke will say things like "I'm not picky" or "I prefer name brand" to humanize themselves. Even if they do really enjoy nice things and have the money to spend, they bring themselves to a level playing field by pretending to be somewhat frugal.

As a culture, we're starting to destigmatize once-taboo topics, but talking about money still feels wildly uncomfortable for many people. While low-income people can't avoid talking about it out of necessity, it feels odd when a financially comfortable person points out humble money habits when they don't need to.

3. 'They're so out of touch'

In an effort to put themselves on the same team as others, financially comfortable people will often make a show of pointing out how "out of touch" or "entitled" wealthy people are. They avoid addressing and talking about their own privilege, but they have no problem demonizing other people to keep the spotlight off of them.

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It's not uncommon. Many affluent people will intentionally downplay their own success around low-income folks to avoid creating awkwardness or making others feel bad.

But occasionally, when someone already knows how comfortable they are with money, it can feel dismissive when they skirt around their reality and put on a front.

4. 'I work so hard'

Rich, wealthy people have a certain level of privilege in our society. They're able to use their free time or don't have to work out of survival, instead chasing meaning or finding fulfillment.

For someone who seriously values their work ethic, these conversations about privilege can feel invalidating. If they did work hard for their money, despite connections or financial support early in life, they want to be recognized for their resilience, not their privilege.

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So, it's not surprising that many people say "I work so hard" to try to justify their wealth, or to relate to working-class people. While it's often true that they did have to work hard, it's invalidating to everyone else who puts in just as much effort.

5. 'Ugh, so many bills'

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When trying to relate to people in their life, you'll often hear casual phrases like "Ugh, so many bills." Even though they're hardly experiencing the same thing, they try to pretend they're struggling in order to connect.

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For the same reasons so many of us follow trends to belong, even when they don't fit into our lives or make sense, affluent people try on low-income struggles for community. Usually, these phrases feel invalidating to people who know their situation.

6. 'We're not as happy as people think'

Even if they can't completely distort their financial situation, many rich people still try to humanize themselves with phrases like this. They avoid the discomfort of a financial gap in friendships and social situations by diminishing other parts of their life.

They don't want people to envy them, so they say these things to avoid all that awkwardness. When talking about and having money can bring up such strong emotions in social situations, it's how they protect their own comfort.

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7. 'I have to watch my spending'

In the same way that other people often feel resentment toward friends or family who always pay or pick up the tab, financially comfortable folks may feel similarly annoyed by being the designated secure person. Despite very obviously having more financial freedom to pay for things, they try to seem broke with phrases like "I have to watch my spending too."

In many relationships, money habits and financial situations are awkward and highly emotional to acknowledge. But even for financially comfortable people, they are weird for a very different reason.

8. 'We just got lucky'

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Some people double down on their work ethic to justify their financial situation, but there are plenty of well-off people who chalk up their success to sheer luck. They don't want to acknowledge their privilege, so they say "we just got lucky," as if it makes them easier to empathize with.

For lonely people with a certain level of disconnection from others, trying to make themselves feel broke can feel like a band-aid.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.