Emotionally Intelligent People Use 9 Phrases To Make People Respect & Adore Them

Emotionally intelligent people often have a more secure sense of well-being.

They can have better conversations and healthier relationships because they're secure in themselves. Even the subtle phrases they use tends to earn them respect and adoration from others, as instead of coping with a fragile ego, they're operating from a secure, worthy place.

Phrases emotionally intelligent people say to make others respect and adore them

1. 'I'm sorry for that'

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

Advertisement

We underestimate just how powerful "I'm sorry" is in any context. It takes a lot of emotional intelligence and inner strength to take accountability for your behavior. It takes even more just to validate someone's hurt, even if you don't agree or didn't mean to cause pain.

Respected people don't try to justify their behaviors to protect their ego. They allow people to feel hurt and apologize for their behavior, without being passive-aggressive.

2. 'Let's talk about it'

Respected, emotionally intelligent people don't shove their feelings and concerns under the rug. They don't avoid hard conversations. While other people may have to manage their discomfort to have clear conversations and arguments, everyone benefits from having a safe space to express themselves.

Advertisement

Direct communication is a kindness in healthy relationships for that reason. People feel more secure when they're connected to the people in their lives, and aren't afraid to communicate honestly and earnestly.

3. 'I can understand that'

Even when they don't agree with someone's beliefs, emotionally intelligent people still make an effort to validate their experiences. They're secure enough to engage with differing perspectives, and oftentimes to also learn something that helps them grow.

When they use this phrase, they get the respect they deserve by creating space for everyone, themselves included.

Advertisement

4. 'Here's what I'm expecting'

Sometimes, even when the conversations are difficult, setting clear boundaries and reminding people of your expectations soothes the pain of misunderstanding.

The most respected people are the ones who make their expectations clear, instead of waiting on others to read their minds and putting emotional strain on them. Without all the anxiety of unclear expectations, people can truly connect and collaborate, and that's what builds respect.

5. 'Let's find the answer together'

BongkarnGraphic | Shutterstock

Advertisement

Emotionally intelligent people aren't the ones who say "I don't know" and leave someone who's asking for help alone to figure it out on their own. They're the people who try to find someone to help or make an effort to find the answer to their question together.

That means spending more effort and time on someone else, but they're willing to offer that support. Meanwhile, a more immature person may turn a blind eye or even try to compete by leaving them on their own.

6. 'I appreciate that you're here'

Expressing gratitude isn't just powerful for personal health and well-being. It also makes people feel valued and seen in important, prosocial ways.

Advertisement

When we say simple things like "thank you" and "I appreciate that you're here," the warm, positive emotions others feel are inherently associated with our social image.

So, it's not surprising that people who are open with their gratitude are also more likely to be respected. They don't withhold praise and affection to protect a fragile ego, and instead use their emotional security to make others feel seen.

7. 'Let's talk, but not like this'

Sometimes, the most respected people are the ones who express their boundaries explicitly. No, it's not always comfortable to have these conversations or to call someone out who's repeatedly disrespecting you. But to garner respect, you have to remind people that you're willing to advocate for yourself.

Emotionally intelligent people don't name-call or make people feel ostracized in these moments, even though it can sometimes feel easier to do that. They say "let's talk, but not like this" and "I don't tolerate that kind of behavior."

Advertisement

It gives people structure, and whether or not they choose to respect those boundaries is in their hands.

8. 'Would you like advice or support?'

Most people who are venting about their feelings are looking for someone to validate and support them. That's where people who give out unsolicited advice get it wrong. They end up invalidating the people around them by offering solutions to fix emotions that they really just want to feel and express to another person.

The most respected people, who also tend to build healthy relationships with others, ask questions like this when someone is opening up to them. They don't immediately assume that someone wants their input, just because they know what to do or have been in the situation before.

Advertisement

9. 'I'm happy for you'

Anastasija Vujic | Shutterstock

Emotionally intelligent people know how to show up for others. They're reliable and consistent, and use phrases like this to earn the respect and adoration of the people around them.

They celebrate people who may be achieving things they also want. But they're emotionally secure, so others' jealousy is much easier to process and move through. They don't need to compete or cope by dismissing people's accomplishments.

Advertisement

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.