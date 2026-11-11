People Who Are Chronically Online & Deeply Lonely Usually Say 8 Phrases In Casual Conversation

People who are online all the time might seem content to while away the hours on their screens, but more often than not they're lonely. They might not tell you outright, but you can tell if you listen closely. To be happy and healthy, people need in-person connections. Having access to people online doesn't necessarily mean we're forming meaningful relationships with them, and that's a problem.

8 phrases people who are lonely and always looking at a screen usually say when chatting:

1. 'I need to touch grass'

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If you're reading this and thinking, what the heck does this even mean? Congratulations. You're probably not addicted to a screen. The phrase touch grass essentially means that someone needs to put their phone down and go breathe in some fresh air. You might say it to someone who references a super niche meme or says something really out of touch.

When someone spends so much time online that they start losing touch with what's happening in the real world, it can become a problem. If you know every niche meme and internet reference but struggle to connect with the people sitting right in front of you, it might be time to take your own advice and touch some grass.

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2. 'I saw someone say this on Reddit…'

Look, I love Reddit just like the next person. You can find an answer for any question on that website. But when you catch someone constantly bringing up Reddit or repeating something they saw someone say on there, it might be a sign they're spending a little too much time on their phone.

When the only topics you can talk about in person are things you've seen online, it can start to seem like that's where you're spending most of your time. Instead of sharing experiences you've had with other people, you're sharing the experiences of strangers on the internet.

3. 'I'd rather rot today'

This is a perfect example of being chronically online and preferring to be alone. Now, saying you want to rot or that you're rotting doesn't automatically mean you're lonely.

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Sometimes, you really do need a day to lie around and do absolutely nothing. We've all been there. But when you'd rather spend every free moment lying in bed and scrolling on your phone than interacting with other people, that loneliness can bite you in the rear faster than you can refresh that page.

4. 'Chat…'

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Starting off a sentence with the word chat is an automatic indicator to me that you're chronically online. If you've ever watched a livestream, you've probably heard someone address their audience as chat before asking a question or reacting to something.

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There's nothing inherently wrong with calling your friends chat as a joke. But when you're so used to interacting with an online audience that you start treating everyday conversations like you're performing for one, it raises an interesting question about how we're connecting with one another. At the end of the day, watching a livestream or talking to people through a screen is not the same as spending time with someone in person.

5. 'I'm down bad'

Being down bad usually means you're in a rough spot, whether you're struggling with a crush or going through something difficult.

Of course, using the phrase doesn't automatically indicate someone's lonely. Sometimes, you're just down bad over someone who won't text you back. It happens. But when someone constantly jokes about how badly they're doing without ever really opening up about what's going on, there might be something deeper happening.

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6. 'I'm actually unwell'

This one pretty much goes hand in hand with being down bad. Saying you're actually unwell has become a common way to react to situations.

It's a way to add some lightheartedness to an uncomfortable feeling. But don't confuse being unwell with just being vulnerable. Which is also uncomfortable. The internet has created this norm of making expressions of distress into a joke. It's not always funny to be sick or lonely.

7. 'I just need to lock in'

Maybe you ask someone how they're doing, and they stumble a little before telling you they need to lock in. If you've heard this phrase, you know it's usually about getting focused or finally doing all the things you've been putting off.

Sometimes that's exactly what you need. We all have moments when we need to get our act together and start taking our responsibilities seriously. But constantly telling yourself you just need to lock in and everything will be okay is a good way to avoid some pretty serious feelings you may be having. It's easy to tell yourself that you just need to be more disciplined. It's a lot harder to confront what is actually bringing you down.

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8. 'I fear I've lost the plot'

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Same thing with this one. “I fear I've lost the plot” is a dramatic, chronically online way of saying that you've lost track of what's going on, you're feeling overwhelmed, or you can't quite get it together.

Using internet slang doesn't mean you're secretly lonely. Plenty of people use these phrases simply because they're funny and part of everyday conversation now. Our phones can help us feel connected to the world, but they can't always give us the kind of connection we're actually looking for.

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Now, if you resonate with any of these, I suggest closing out this tab, putting your phone on Do Not Disturb, and talking to a real person about how you're feeling.

Julia McNulty is a writer with a Master’s degree in Literary & Cultural Studies who specializes in lifestyle, relationship, culture, and human interest topics.