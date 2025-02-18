While truly recognizing and acknowledging an emotionally manipulative person in your life can be tricky, as they rely on condescending phrases, hurtful language, and toxic behaviors to spark self-doubt and insecurity in others, there are specific ways to spot a narcissistic and fake person, according to a study from the Personality and Individual Differences journal.

From their tendency to guilt-trip others to avoiding taking accountability and playing on your insecurities to gain control over a relationship, it’s important to set boundaries and advocate for yourself when you notice these subtle behaviors. With the correct phrases brilliant people use to shut down manipulators immediately, you protect your energy and make space for healthier, more fulfilling relationships.

Here are 11 phrases brilliant people use to shut down manipulators immediately:

1. ‘No’

Sometimes, setting boundaries and advocating for yourself in conversations is no longer any simpler than simply saying “no.” If you feel guilt-tripped into assuming the role of a perpetrator, feel pressured into a toxic conversation, or are consistently disrespected, you can simply end a conversation and walk away.

Especially considering many emotional manipulators rely on their victim’s self-doubt and insecurities to manifest their sense of misguided control; like therapist Janet Brito suggests, sometimes walking away is the best thing you can do to protect your well-being.

2. ‘I appreciate your concern, but I can take care of myself’

According to experts from the Ability Plus Mental Health Clinic, many emotional manipulators deliberately overstep other people’s boundaries to gauge whether or not they’ll advocate for themselves. Knowing someone will tolerate disrespect makes them easier to control and helps them get what they want without confrontation or uncomfortable emotions like guilt and shame.

By using one of the brilliant phrases people use to shut down manipulators immediately, like this one, you remind people of the respect you expect from your conversations and confidently reassert your boundaries.

Even though setting these boundaries can be uncomfortable at first, especially in preexisting relationships, the healthy people who are meant to be in your life will find a way to respect and support you.

3. ‘I don’t remember it that way’

In an attempt to gain power and control over someone in a relationship, emotionally manipulative people may try to alter past events, spark self-doubt, and twist the narratives of conversations with gaslighting techniques in conversations.

To combat these misguided and narcissistic behaviors, brilliant people use a phrase like this to advocate for themselves — reminding manipulators that they’re not willing to compromise their own needs to avoid social discomfort or confrontation.

4. ‘I expect people to treat me with more respect than this’

Experts like wellness guru Dr. Tomi Mitchell argue that authenticity and a person’s true character are best shown through actions. However, a respected person also doesn’t mind using phrases like this to ensure their boundaries and relationships align with their internal needs.

In expressing their demands for respect, these brilliant people also recognize the power of empathy in leading. Even when using a phrase like this, they’re kind and cognizant of how giving others grace and respect helps them be better perceived and treated by others, as a study from the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology suggests.

5. ‘Let’s come back to this when you’re ready to have a calm conversation’

Like neurodivergent psychologist Dr. Megan Anna Neff argues, uncomfortable emotions like anxiety, guilt, and anger can distort our reality in incredibly unproductive ways when we don’t have the tools and coping mechanisms to regulate them ourselves.

Especially in already unproductive conversations with toxic people, forgoing space for everyone to regulate their emotions can make it difficult for anyone to feel heard. Call out their behavior, offer them a chance to fix it, and then come back.

Brilliant people set boundaries and protect their energy by advocating for that space — urging everyone to step back, regulate themselves, and think about the best way forward. If someone isn’t willing or able to leverage the space and respect your wishes, that says much more about them than it does you.

6. ‘I’m not comfortable with that’

Being honest and assertive is especially important, especially in a conversation with an emotionally manipulative person. If they can sense that you’re doubting yourself — struggling to convey confidence and self-respect — they’re going to take advantage of that with toxic behaviors and hurtful language.

By using a phrase like this to set a boundary and communicate your discomfort, you can give a toxic person a chance to fix their behavior before you decide to walk away. Sometimes, it can spark a more apologetic tone, but in others, you’ll be forced to assert the boundaries you’ve chosen thoughtfully.

7. ‘This conversation isn’t productive, let’s take some space’

While it might seem strange to walk away from a conversation or conflict with someone in the present moment, there’s power in setting boundaries and advocating for the space you need to regulate.

Suppose you don’t feel heard, respected, or valued in a conversation. In that case, no conflict will ever be fully resolved, and you’ll never have a chance to express your opinions and emotions healthily. Give everyone the grace to regulate themselves and return to the conversation with more respect.

They don’t deserve to be in your life if they're incapable of doing that.

8. ‘You seem really upset. Did something happen?’

Many people with manipulative and narcissistic tendencies resort to defensiveness when they’re “called out” for hurtful comments and behaviors, according to trauma coach Manya Wakefield. However, truly brilliant people often find a way to avoid falling into their victim mentality, using phrases like this to point out their behaviors and attitudes without making it a confrontation.

By making a subtle gesture at the discomfort and emotion they’re so desperately trying to avoid, you shift the attention away from hurtful behaviors and remind people that they can set boundaries and speak up for themselves.

9. ‘I see it differently, so let’s agree to disagree’

Going back and forth with an emotional manipulator isn’t just taxing; it can encourage you to subtly adopt feelings of self-doubt, resentment, and fatigue without ever noticing it. Even when we have boundaries and healthy expectations for our relationships, continuing to feed into conversations that aren’t productive for our well-being isn’t doing anyone any favors.

Using a phrase like this to “agree to disagree” gives everyone space to regulate their emotions. In the heat of an argument or a conflict, it can be easy to fuel ourselves with the discomfort of emotions, saying things we don’t mean and making hurtful comments.

However, brilliant people don’t let a manipulator’s negative energy encourage them toward toxic or unhealthy behaviors — instead, they walk away or excuse themselves.

10. ‘I see what you’re doing and I won’t tolerate it’

Many manipulators continue their behavior on easy targets — people in their lives with vague boundaries or lacking self-respect — so using a phrase like this protects truly brilliant people from being taken advantage of.

Not only does it completely stop a toxic conversation in its tracks, keeping a manipulator from continuing to contribute hurtful language and behaviors, but it also sets the tone for future conversations. You may not be able to control or change a toxic person’s behavior, but at the very least, you can control how you react and decide to protect yourself from it.

11. ‘Let me make sure I understand’

In many cases, emotionally manipulative and toxic people bet on the insecurities of others to avoid taking responsibility for their hurtful actions and language. By painting themselves out to be the victim, they can deliberately avoid accountability, making hurtful comments and sabotaging a relationship without explaining themselves.

However, many of the phrases brilliant people use to shut down manipulators immediately flip the script on this victim mentality, exposing hurtful behaviors and language and forcing toxic people to explain them. In the same way they shift blame and discomfort to others, brilliant people find ways to bring it back to them, forcing them to explain or repeat their hurtful comments.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.