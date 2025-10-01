If Your Pet Has These 6 Qualities, Experts Say They're Not Just Special — They're Basically Enchanted

Every pet is rare for the connection they share with their human. We automatically recognize the uniqueness of personality in other people. Pets have distinct personalities as well.

An animal bonds with a human to learn their quirks, study their needs, and learn to sense their wants and needs. When individual humans, with all their differences, have an exchange, they create a third personality between them. A third mind that is the sum of their individual traits. It is rare in its combination of uniqueness. So it goes with pets and their humans. Each bond is a rare one.

If your pet has these 6 qualities, experts say they're basically enchanted:

1. Their manners feel surprisingly human

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A via Shutterstock

Marriage coach Susan Allan reminisces that while there are many highly intelligent dogs, there is a quality of soul that was observed by everyone who met her dog, Max. The vets described him as a gentleman.

When Allan introduced the dog to her guru from India, she was fascinated by him as well. He received her blessing on two occasions. It had been said by the guru who came before her that dogs are monks who never quite made it to enlightenment in their last lifetime. Allan saw many, many signs that this was a likely explanation for Max.

Advertisement

2. They are gracious and obedient

oatawa via Shutterstock

Therapist Dr. Gloria Brame says, "I would like to find the rarest cat of all: An obedient cat. Kind of like a dog, but maybe not quite as servile, nor does the cat need to be useful. I am accustomed to supporting a large family of four-legged layabouts and fur potatoes — but if cats could be obedient and graciously so, that would elevate them to enchanted pet status.

"Imagine this: when you see them creep up on your favorite chair, angling their toes at the armrest, they suddenly turn to you and say, 'Meow, Mother. I shall not disgrace myself by destroying the things you love.' Now that would truly be a cat worth having!

Advertisement

3. They inherently know your needs

AYO Production via Shutterstock

A rare sign you have an enchanted pet is when they can help engage others around you to make this walk, hike, shopping experience, or answering the door easier for you, explains psychologist Patricia O'Gorman, PhD. When they intuit your needs, they make your life easier.

Dogs with this gift can be trained to learn life-saving skills such as alerting their human when they are about to have a seizure, anxiety attack, or their blood sugar is dropping too low.

Advertisement

4. They teach you things

alexei_tm via Shutterstock

Watching my kids grow up to think about the well-being of another creature, one who cannot speak our language, has been magical, suggests Joanna Schoeder, parenting expert and author.

As her boys were growing up, the family had a Jack Russell Terrier mix named Gretel. Gretel was fun, silly, and cuddly, but she was also good at setting boundaries. She was smaller than the boys were, so talking to them about what Gretel liked and did not like was an opportunity to practice empathy.

Gretel was endlessly patient and somehow understood her 'big sister' role to two rough-and-tumble human kids. But that's what the rare pets do. They teach us and remind us to have fun and be kind.

Advertisement

5. They offer a sense of connection

KOTOIMAGES via Shutterstock

Couples counselor Larry Michel asks us to consider John, an introvert who finds social interactions particularly taxing. After a full day of work and obligatory social engagements, he's eager for solitude. His cat, Whiskers, provides the perfect balance by offering presence without pressure.

Whiskers sits beside him as he reads or watches TV, offering a sense of connection without the complexities of human relationships. This companionship allows John to feel connected without the exhaustion that socializing often brings. While pets can sometimes serve as a substitute for human connection, they also have the power to deepen our relationships.

Advertisement

6. They make you a better person

Cultura Creative via Shutterstock

Does having a pet make you a better person? Yes, says psychotherapist Lianne Avila, having a pet can make you a better person, mostly because it forces you to practice empathy. Having a pet can contribute to personal growth and development, potentially making you a better person.

Interacting with pets promotes empathy and compassion, enhancing your ability to care for and understand others, as investigated by a study of human-animal interactions and empathy. Taking responsibility for a pet's well-being fosters discipline and accountability, which can extend to other areas of your life.

Pets and their humans share space, emotion, food, water, and an emotional bond that is mutually beneficial. So the rarest pets in the world are the ones lucky enough to have found a loving human.

Will Curtis is YourTango's expert editor. Will has over 14 years of experience as an editor covering relationships, spirituality, and human interest topics.