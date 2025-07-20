Women Who Basically Train Their Husbands Like Pets Usually Do These 4 Things

Perched on my mother-in-law's bookshelf is a book titled The Proper Care and Keeping of Husbands. Coming across it one day, I couldn't help but snort at the title and, of course, the book's infamous author, none other than Dr. Laura Schlessinger, a woman who advises women to be intimate with their husbands whenever their men want it, even when they're not feeling it. Classic.

I don't believe in keeping husbands like one keeps a lap dog, and so sorry, Dr. Laura, but we're just going to have to agree to disagree on the intimacy thing. But on the other hand, maybe the woman is on to something when she talks about how to train your husband. Because let's face it, after seven years of marriage, I may be guilty of "training" my husband like a pet in a few humorously sneaky ways.

Women who basically train their husbands like pets usually do these four things:

1. They use visual reminders

My husband has the uncanny ability to cram every last piece he can in the garbage bin until it's a leaning tower of trash. I don't know how he does it, but the man refuses to take out the garbage and instead piles it higher and higher and higher, returning it underneath the sink for me to deal with. It used to drive me nuts, and despite my asking him to kindly take the bag out, it would never happen.

So imagine my surprise when instead of asking him to take it out, I simply took to bagging up the garbage and leaving it directly in front of the garage door so when he leaves for the day, he can't help but take it out if he wishes to open the door. Nary a word has passed between us, but what has changed? The garbage now gets taken out consistently.

2. They use the slow boil trick

Increase the water on the frog, and you end up with delicious frog legs, right? Husbands happen to be no different. In my particular case, I wanted to make exercise an everyday part of my day without getting up at 3 AM to get it done.

My solution was to start slipping in a quick workout before dinner, casually asking if it was okay until eventually, it became routine, and my husband was left bewildered and alone in the kitchen with a boiling pot, wooden spoon, and four hungry children. (Kidding again — he's a really good cook, so he's not bewildered at all.)

3. They use food rewards

Maybe whipping up a batch of homemade chocolate chip cookies in the middle of the week is a ploy, maybe it's not. I'll never tell. Is that a Pavlovian bell I hear ringing?

For those not familiar, Ivan Pavlov was a Soviet physiologist and Nobel Laureate whose studies led to the understanding of classic conditioning. Pavlov noticed that dogs would begin to salivate before the presence of food when they heard the approaching footsteps of their caretaker. Later experiments reinforced these observations by using a metronome (bell) to initiate the dog's salivation.

4. They employ reverse psychology

Husbands are famous (well, my husband is, anyway) for wanting to make their wives happy simply to keep the peace. Example: "Whatever you want for dinner, honey."

It can be hard to uncover what the heck is going on in those handsome brains. So maybe I've used a little reverse psychology to get what I want.

"Reverse psychology is a social influence tactic that encourages people to act the opposite of what is suggested. This technique has been applied by marketers in advertising," explained a 2018 study. (Even quoting a study! Men love a woman with brains, right?)

So, for instance, saying something like, 'It's okay if you don't want to fix the sink — I can always call someone,' triggers the 'I've got this' instinct in him. Somehow, the sink gets fixed.

Chaunie Brusie is a Registered Nurse, writer, editor, and the author of the book, The Moments That Made You A Mother.