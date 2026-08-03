People Who Prefer Background Noise Over Complete Silence Usually Have 7 Distinct Personality Traits

Although some people can’t stand to work in an environment that isn’t quiet, certain noises help others focus on the task at hand.

Which category you fall into depends on how your brain works. So it’s not surprising that people who need some kind of noise playing in the background most of the time have unique personality traits that set them apart.

People usually have these personality traits if they prefer background noise over complete silence:

1. They don’t get distracted easily

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Living in a world full of constant notifications makes it hard to pay attention to the things you actually need to get done under any circumstances. People can also get easily distracted when they’re dealing with certain mental health conditions or under a lot of stress.

For others, focusing isn’t really that hard. Some background noise, whether it’s from music or from chatter in a coffee shop, doesn’t take their mind off of their work. It’s like nothing can break their concentration, and they’ve learned to use that to their advantage.

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2. Silence makes their mind wander

Some people deal with the opposite problem and actually do get distracted really easily. But what throws their focus off isn’t noise. Instead, sitting in silence makes their mind feel overactive so they can’t be productive.

When you’re kind of zoned out from whatever’s going on around you, it means the part of your brain known as the default mode network is more active. This can make it hard for people to remember things or even lead to rumination, so they might find it helpful to shut out the silence instead of the noise.

3. They feel bored a lot

Boredom can bother adults just as much as it does kids. When someone feels bored, it means their mind isn’t being stimulated enough. Some tasks will feel like they’re more than enough to occupy your mind, but others won’t.

The people whose boredom isn’t satisfied just by doing something basic need a little extra help. This is when background noise comes in handy. It’s like it’s filling a part of their mind that was left empty.

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4. Familiar sounds are comforting to them

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Listening to some of your favorite music releases more of the feel-good chemical dopamine in your brain, but the same concept can apply to pretty much any noise that feels safe and familiar.

Even if someone doesn’t like to play music while they work, they could still appreciate other noises. Small things like a fan or washing machine make subtle sounds that become a part of our everyday lives. Hearing these noises around the house will feel better to some people than a wall of silence.

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5. They want to reach a flow state

If you’ve ever gotten so engrossed in something that you’ve forgotten about everything else going on, including the time, then you’ve reached a flow state. This can be super helpful when someone is trying to get through a long task. They can’t really lose their motivation when they’re in that headspace.

Some people will have a hard time doing this when everything is quiet, though. Instead of being present, their eyes will dart to the clock more frequently, and they’ll be aware of the other things happening. Background noise blocks everything else out so they can focus.

6. Multitasking isn’t a problem for them

Trying to multitask can actually ruin some people’s productivity because of what the brain has to go through to switch from one task to another. It’s generally not recommended, especially when you’re trying to do something that calls for serious concentration.

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Other people seem to defy the odds, though. Their brains don’t necessarily work differently, but they do thrive in the chaotic environment that multitasking creates. Listening to something makes it easier for them to work because it mixes things up without being totally overwhelming.

7. They don’t like being alone with their thoughts

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Sitting in stillness with nothing to take up your attention other than your own thoughts doesn’t happen often these days. Some people have gotten so used to constant distractions that not having them truly feels uncomfortable.

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That could turn out to be problematic at some point, but they aren’t really worried about that when they’re in the middle of something important. If their thoughts feel like intruders, they’ll use background noise to tune them out. It might not be the best long-term solution, but they’ve figured out that it works for them.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.