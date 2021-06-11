What You See First In This Personality Test Reveals What You Secretly Love About Love

Falling in love is one of those experiences that is so singular there's almost no comparison.

That moment you realize you're past the dating stage and that you have no choice but to fall in love with this special person is like every best thing you can imagine imagine in life combined and times twelve.

It puts rose-colored glasses on your face, changing almost your entire psychology and many of your personality traits, making even your worst enemies seem not that bad, like it was all just an optical illusion up until now when you stop to think about.

Sure, for all of the positives that come with being in relationships there are also negatives, but now isn't the time to dwell on those things. Now is the time to celebrate the parts of falling in love that you secretly hold most dear.

Not everybody likes to admit it when they fall in love, so getting people to admit it to themselves can be pretty challenging.

Luckily, this personality test is here to help.

I've always thought that it's important to know what you love the most about being in love, so you can remember and hold those thoughts close during the good times and the bad.

Knowing what you specifically find most attractive about love can also help you determine if the relationship you're in is one worth keeping, or if it's simply one you're enduring so you grasp onto that giddy falling in love buzz.

If you aren't sure what you secretly find the most attractive about falling in love, don't worry. This personality test is designed to help you quickly sort of what you love the most about love — even if you weren't aware of it.

All you have to do is look at the picture below and make a mental note of the image that catches your eye first.

Then, scroll down to find out what this personality test reveals what you secretly find most attractive about falling in love.

1. If you saw the man's profile first ...

If you saw the man's profile first, what you secretly find most attractive about falling in love is how "grown-up" it makes you feel.

The rest of the world might think you have it all together all of the time, but inside you always wonder when someone will through your act and call you out for the phony you believe yourself to be. You're really not, promise.

And luckily, when you fall in love, this insecurity melts away and you will see that you really have some to master of the world of adulting. Now, if only you could hold on to this feeling when you're not in love, too.

2. If you saw the woman in the hat first ...

If you saw the woman in the hat first, what you secretly find most attractive about falling in love is how beautiful it makes you feel.

It might sound silly, but you honestly believe that when you are in love with someone you are at your most beautiful. This isn't something that you'd necessarily share with the world, but it's something you've always believed all the same.

You are you, so of course you're beautiful. But it's also true, falling in love does give you an extra special kind of glow.

3. If you saw the swan first ...

If you saw the swan first, what you secretly find most attractive about falling in love is the way it soothes your soul.

You consider yourself to be a fretful, angry person who easily loses their temper and says things they soon regret. Something about being in love helps you keep those impulses in check, enabling you to glide through life like never before.

When you're in love, you are almost forced to take time out for the things that matter in order to spend time with the person you love. Try to think about ways to provide that oasis of calm for yourself when you aren't falling in love as well and you'll have it made.

Rebecca Jane Stokes is a writer living in Brooklyn, New York with her cats, Batman and Margot. She's an experienced generalist with a passion for lifestyle, geek news, pop culture, and true crime.