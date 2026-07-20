You Can Almost Immediately Tell If Someone Will Be Successful In Life By 3 Traits That Can't Be Faked

Being successful depends on how you actually define success for yourself, and how that definition aligns with your values. But success isn't just about your career. In fact, success can relate to our relationships and family, even how we spend our free time.

When someone can't stop talking about how much they're thriving, it can be off-putting. Because real success cannot be faked.

According to Cristina Muise, a former college professor turned CEO, there are very specific characteristics that indicate a person will find success in their lives.

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As she explained, "When I was a college professor, I could tell immediately when a student was going to be successful in life. The same thing goes for people I hire. I can work with them in a week, and I know whether or not they're gonna be successful."

If someone has these traits that can't be faked, you can tell they will be successful in life

1. Curiosity

It's normal to wonder about the world and question the things around us. While curiosity is important for learning new things about our environment as well as ourselves, it's a telltale sign of a person who stands out.

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For Muise, curious people "understand there's never one perspective of any side of anything that's told to them." These individuals want to see the bigger picture from all sides. Instead of letting their bias lead, they ask questions. Muise added that this is because they have an inherent need to know more and understand the "why."

A person who looks for underlying patterns and acknowledges that they don't hold the answers to every question walks a path geared toward success. They exhibit humility and an intellectual hunger to understand how the world works.

2. Resilience

While some people may think resilience is only related to physical strength, it's actually about the ability to recover quickly from life's challenges. A resilient person is mentally tough, and uses their mistakes or shortcomings to foster personal growth.

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Muise explained that a person who's resilient reacts calmly to critique. They don't get defensive, they accept the need to be flexible. They change their attitudes or behaviors, especially in the workplace, if something isn't working for them.

"When they get feedback, they can actually manage it," Muise said, which she claimed is used by happy, successful people. "They calm, they reset, and they figure out where the opportunity for growth is."

This mindset allows people to remain calm and unbothered, no matter what's happening around them. They can center themselves and figure out their next moves without acting impulsively.

In addition to staying even-keeled, Muise advised that having appreciation and gratitude is also essential. Rather than focusing on all the bad things that can happen, successful people think of all the good that can come out of any situation. "You end up putting good out into the universe instead of building on hate and building on negativity," she concluded.

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3. Showing up

The people who get ahead in the world are the ones who take advantage of the opportunities that are in front of them, which is why showing up and being present is a trait that cannot be faked in truly thriving people.

In terms of a professional life, showing up means not trying to weasel their way out of coming in and getting to work. Instead, they understand that "opportunities come to those closest to the problem."

Muise said that these are the people who want to be in the office when no one else is there, so they can get pulled into "those last-minute problems, which are the greatest learning opportunities." As she further explained, people in higher positions of power in the workplace want to be around those who are willing to learn and take initiative.

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"Opportunities are meant to come and go. They don't sit there, waiting for you to take them," Muise said, driving the point home. Because even if you're putting in work and trying your hardest, you're not standing out.

Ultimately, finding your own version of success depends on being the most authentic version of yourself. It means you keep your mind open and your choices flowing from one thing to the next, always looking for what makes you feel the most fulfilled.

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Alexandra Blogier, MFA, is a writer based in Boston, Massachusetts who covers psychology, social issues, relationships, self-help topics, and human interest stories.