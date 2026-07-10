People Who Make Success Look Really Easy Usually Do 6 Pretty Basic Things Everyday

Last updated on Jul 10, 2026

An outdoor portrait of a confident 50-year-old man with a beard; a visual representation of 'the effortless practitioner' who masters daily execution with calm authority. brusinski | Canva
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The economy stinks, people can be jerks, and life is hard. But that doesn’t mean you can’t live the life you want and be a wildly accomplished person who makes success look really easy. Adopting a few daily habits that align with your aspirations will only help to fuel your progress and ultimately transform your life.

Whether you dream of launching a business, crushing an exam, or living a healthier lifestyle, consistency is the only way to achieve the personal and professional success you've always dreamt of. 

People who make success look easy usually do a few things each day:

1. Successful people keep their goals front and center

woman reminding herself where she wants to go Soundtrap / Unsplash

Many unsuccessful people commit themselves to things they think they should do, but then burn out because it doesn’t allow for growth or expression in the long run. Often, the more outlandish a goal, the better because so few normies are focused here, and it’s more exciting for you. Focus on what you would love to make happen, expect it to be occasionally hard, and keep an eye on this vision daily. I often rewrite my goals daily to maintain my vision in my head.

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2. They commit and follow through

woman on laptop sticking to one thing Vlada Karpovich / Pexels

As you embark on your journey, you’ll see many people quitting and falling off to the side. Not you. It’s never been easier to find excuses to try something new, shiny, and different. Stay with the thing you chose, evolving or pivoting if it’s a must, but maintain momentum at the very least — consistency amd follow-through are the secret sauce in the most successful people's pots.  

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3. They refine their approach based on what they learn

woman listening to feedback to improve ThisIsEngineering / Pexels

People who make success look really easy are acutely aware of how their work is being received objectively. Share what you create and then gather the data. Adapt the process to what works. All is uncertain, but the results speak loudly, so take note of the things that are working for you. This is the gold. Do more of what works, and you'll find the closest thing you'll get to a shortcut.

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4. Successful people treat creativity like a daily workout

woman using sticky notes to brainstorm Magnet.me / Unsplash

Very little in your life and process does not benefit from sitting down for ten minutes and writing or sketching solutions to particular problems. Ask yourself: What’s one thing I can do to simplify my system today? Then brainstorm a list of potential solutions. Excavating in the deeper tunnels of your mind here will bring you gems others can’t access. These insights will accelerate your progress and make success come much more easily to you.

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5. They seek guidance from trusted mentors

successful woman referring to her mentor Mikhail Nilov / Pexels

Many people who make success look easy have done what you dream of doing, even if it’s in bits and pieces. All of these people have something to teach us. Their lessons could save you months or even years of mistakes you needn’t make. Find and speak to someone who’s done what you want to do and extract their insights. Taking courses and reading books are other opportunities to access virtual mentors. Use them and apply them if it serves.

RELATED: 7 Ways The Best Mentors Share Their Experience & Help Others Grow Alongside Them

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6. They edit their life to keep their energy intact

successful team taking note of possible energy drains fauxels / Pexels

Maintaining good energy to support you as you work on your dreams is underestimated. There are often things we do or experience day to day that drain our energy. A lot of it can go on unchecked. This is why taking a regular energy audit and identifying everything holding you back is helpful. Consistently dropping energy drains like stressful people or bad habits will keep you motivated and keep you on the path to success.

RELATED: Psychology Says If You Already Do These 15 Things, You're More Successful Than You Think

Alex Mathers is a writer and coach who helps you build a money-making personal brand with your knowledge and skills while staying mentally resilient. He's the author of the Mastery Den newsletter, which helps people triple their productivity.

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This article was originally published at Medium. Reprinted with permission from the author.

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