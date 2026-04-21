We all love spending time with kind people. Their energy lights up a room, and they can make us feel comfortable without trying. These are the types of people most of us are drawn to. They seem like great friends.

However, some perfectly nice people do not leave this impression behind. After spending time with them, you may notice that something about their behavior was a little off. It could be the overall vibe they brought to the conversation, but they may also have said things that left you feeling a little uncomfortable. Maybe they were too honest, or were constantly bragging about their achievements. There was nothing directly mean about them, but their odd behavior left you with a bad first impression. If you recognize any of these behaviors, you may find the reason why that nice person didn’t turn into someone you saw again.

Perfectly nice people who leave bad first impressions usually do 11 odd things without realizing

1. They constantly brag

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I love hearing about other people’s accomplishments. It makes me feel good to see others succeed. However, when you first meet someone, focusing too much on their own success can feel overwhelming. It almost seems like they care more about rubbing their work in your face than getting to know you. Constantly bragging can be off-putting.

Even if the person was nice enough, this behavior can leave a bad taste in your mouth. Sure, they didn’t do anything offensive or rude, but they left behind a bad first impression. This may be because they cared more about selling themselves as a successful person than as a potential friend. Too much bragging may feel unconvincing. It’s like they’re trying to not only convince you how cool they are, but also themselves.

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2. They come across as too honest

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Most of us grew up hearing the phrase, ‘Honesty is the best policy.’ Telling the truth is important. However, some people may take the definition of honesty and apply it in a hurtful way. Have you ever had a friend who said whatever they thought, even when it was offensive? When you’d call them out for how their words made you feel, they’d say something like, ‘I was just being honest.’ There’s a difference between being honest and hurting someone’s feelings.

While this person may have seemed perfectly nice, their ‘honest’ commentary might rub you the wrong way. Brutal honesty is just that: brutal. It may cause you to think of them differently and leave a lasting, unpleasant impression.

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3. They control the conversation

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I love getting to know someone new. Often, I’ll ask them questions to learn more about them. In a conversation with good flow, this person will return the gesture to get to know you as well. This doesn’t always happen when you first meet someone. They may seem perfectly nice, but when it comes time to let others talk, they may struggle to give them the space to do so.

When someone new to your life takes over the conversation, it can feel controlling. It may seem like they only care to talk about the topics that matter to them. They’re not allowing you to weigh in. Instead, it feels one-sided and can leave a bad first impression.

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4. They bring too much sarcasm

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I’m a naturally sarcastic person. I speak this way for a few reasons. First, I think it’s funny, and all I want to do is get a laugh out of the people I love. Second, it can be a defense mechanism. It’s a way to put up a wall and pretend like something doesn’t bother me, even when it does. Different people have reasons for using sarcastic phrases in a conversation. However, it can be off-putting, especially when you don’t know them well.

Even I can admit there is a time and place for sarcasm. Not everyone will enjoy this conversation style. If you meet someone who is generally nice but uses a bit too much sarcasm for a first-time meeting, it may leave a bad first impression.

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5. They interrupt others

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We’ve all been guilty of interrupting someone in a conversation. Sometimes, we can get excited and interject, even when the timing isn’t appropriate. While it can show how invested they are in the conversation, it can also be disrespectful. Constant interruptions ruin the flow of conversation and keep all eyes on one person. Though they may be nice, they may not leave you with a good impression.

“Interruptions also can make you feel insignificant and unimportant—that what you are trying to say isn't worthy of being listened to. Knowing some of the reasons why people engage in this type of behavior can help you better recognize the psychology of interrupting and strategize ways to manage it,” says Sherri Gordon for Verywell Mind.

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6. They constantly check their phone

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Let’s face it, we rely on our phones more than we care to admit. I know when my phone is in front of me, it can be hard to resist checking it. Whether it’s to respond to a text or check my social media apps, it can feel like my phone is calling to me. Almost as if I have to pick it up. When meeting someone for the first time, it’s important to resist the urge to look at our phones. It can come across as disrespectful if we keep our eyes glued to something other than the person we’re talking to.

Some people may use their phone as a crutch. They may glance at it without even realizing they are doing so. Dependence on our phones can harm our social lives. It can make a bad first impression when a person you’re getting to know can’t stay off their phone.

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7. They forgot everyone’s names

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Some people are better with faces than names. It’s not always disrespectful to forget the names of people you’ve just met. It may be something the person struggles with. However, if they don’t remember names because they aren’t paying attention, they won’t make a good impression. Even if they are perfectly nice, their inability to connect on a personal level might leave you feeling put off.

Even if they don’t have bad intentions, it can still be frustrating. If you feel like someone isn’t paying adequate attention to the conversation and continues to ask simple things like your name, it might be a sign they aren’t going to take a friendship seriously.

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8. They ignore social cues

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Some neurodivergent people struggle with reading social cues. This is not about people who have a genuine reason behind why they don’t read a conversation correctly. This is directed towards people who can see the conversation is wavering, or people are getting offended, and choose to keep going. Reading body language can be important. If someone doesn’t want to talk to you anymore or needs a subject change, it’s important to respect that.

If you meet someone for the first time and they completely ignore the cues you’re giving them, they’ll likely make a bad impression. You may be able to tell they are picking up what you’re hinting at, but purposely continue because it’s what they want to talk about. This often feels disrespectful, as they may force you to talk about or listen to things that trigger you. It can also be annoying. We don’t always want to hear what someone is saying, and when our body language says to wrap it up, and they notice but avoid it, it’s frustrating.

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9. They give vague information

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When we meet someone new, we want to get to know them. We’re looking for bits of information about them. Whether it’s what they do for work or their favorite hobbies, we need something to work with. To form a connection, we need mutual interests. If someone is giving vague information, it seems like they’re purposely holding back. Although they seem nice, you’re not getting enough to form a proper read on them. It can leave a bad first impression.

They could be trying to appear mysterious. Some people think that by disclosing little information, they are keeping others on their toes. However, when you meet someone for the first time with this mindset, it can come across as rude. This odd behavior can change how we view them.

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10. They try too hard to seem cool

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What is considered to be cool is subjective. Some people may think keeping up with the trends makes you an interesting person, while others aren’t as impressed. When you meet someone for the first time, they likely want to impress you. They might try to show off how cool they are. Trying too hard to seem cool can have the opposite effect. Instead of wanting to continue learning more about them, their odd behavior can be too much.

Authenticity is key. When meeting someone for the first time, you want to get to know them. If they’re putting on a facade to look cool, you may not get a real look at who they are. While trying to impress you, they may very likely leave a bad first impression.

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11. They don’t make eye contact

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Eye contact is another thing some people may naturally struggle with. When they share this with the person they are meeting, it can help them understand that they are not being rude. However, some people intentionally avoid eye contact. Whether they’re easily distracted and aren’t focusing on the conversation at hand, or they look down when you’re speaking to show they don’t care about what you are saying, it’s off-putting.

This behavior can make a bad first impression. While it would be a bit weird to maintain constant eye contact when meeting someone, locking eyes at times can show respect. Even if they are perfectly nice, a lack of eye contact may leave you wondering if they actually liked you.

“Eye contact during a conversation is vital. It shows attentiveness and interest in what is being said. Eye contact is similar to a conversation; it goes back and forth between those individuals who are engaged in a discussion, dialogue, or chat,” says Jodi Schulz for the University of Michigan.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.