People With Zero Energy Left For Fake Friends Usually Say 9 Phrases In Everyday Conversation

Fake friends can be exhausting. One minute you feel seen, the next you feel judged. Never knowing their true intentions is like being on a rollercoaster.

The people who have no energy left for these fake people are done with the snide remarks and passive-aggressive behavior. At some point, they gotta put themselves first, even if it burns bridges. That's why they set boundaries and say phrases like these clearly and directly.

People with zero energy left for fake friends say a few clear things to the people who drain them:

1. 'You don't have to lie like this'

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Nobody likes a liar, no matter their intention, but fake friends will continue to do it. Once trust is broken, people grow naturally impatient. When you're fed up and exhausted, you can't be blamed for telling someone to stop lying.

People who have zero energy left for these fake friendships aren't trying to stir the pot, but enough is enough. If someone isn't willing to be honest, you can't expect them to tiptoe any longer, and they're going to call the fake friend out, face-to-face..

Awkward? Yes. But sometimes you gotta rip off the band-aid to get to the heart of a problem. It's uncomfortable, but it's the only way to know where you stand.

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2. 'I have enough going on already'

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Often, people don't realize someone is fake until they have something big happen in their lives like a big new job or a family emergency or tragedy. Then, the people who are true friends come to light and the bad ones show who they really are.

They may not see it, but their rudeness has a way of making people pretty aggressive. That's probably why people who used to tolerate that garbage stop playing nice once they've got a lot oging on. Once someone steps on their toes in those moments, they'd better get ready for some serious pushback.

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3. 'I'm fine doing my own thing'

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Humans are social creatures, and social connection is incredibly important to our well-being. But when someone is done with their fake friends, they stop settling for any old person to hang out with. The most important thing is being surrounded by people who bring you peace of mind, and you'd rather do your own thing than settle for someone who leaves you feeling totally drained.

It isn't personal. They aren't throwing shade just because they're taking space for themselves. Simply put, exhausted people know their boundaries. Already at their wits' end, they're doing everything in their power to keep their mental health in check.

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4. 'I'm not chasing anyone anymore'

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When you're healthy and strong, you aren't chasing people anymore. If someone doesn't want you in their life, you shrug it off and say "I'm not chasing anyone anymore."

People who have zero energy for fake friends learned their lesson the first time they interacted with one. Now, after the inconsistency and lies, exhausted people have learned to set some serious boundaries.

They aren't chasing after scraps. They want a mutual relationship built on respect. By being choosey with their time, they don't give it freely as they did before. If they want peace, they need to be pickier than before.

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5. 'I don't really care anymore'

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Someone can only give so much heart to a friend before they stop caring entirely. Once a friend decides to be fake, it's time to just stop.

Authentic friends don't need much, they generally want honesty and loyalty. If someone can't even do that for them, don't expect their energy to remain the same forever.

As psychiatrist Thomas R. Verny, M.D. writes, "The most profound type of friendship is grounded in mutual affection." Simple, but true and somehow very rare with fake friends.

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6. 'I'm too old for this'

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Sure, you could sit there and entertain their petty remarks. But at some point, you get too old for the drama. They're exhausted by fake friends' childish games and will eventually just say "I'm too old for this" and cut them off.

After all, the older you get, the wiser you become and people who have zero energy for fake friends know better than to sit there and take it.

That's why they go full-stop and tell fake friends how they feel. And if it offends them? So be it. Real friends aren't afraid of criticism. Even if it's harsh, they'd rather someone be direct than risk losing that friendship.

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7. 'Believe whatever you want'

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Even if it's completely false, the truth doesn't matter to fake friends. They're only thinking about themselves and what they want.

Once someone has made up their mind, they rarely change it. This isn't only true for the fake friends who stay willfully ignorant, but for all of us. According to Professor of Human Development and Family Sciences Keith M. Bellizzi, "People form opinions based on emotions, such as fear, contempt, and anger, rather than relying on facts. New facts often do not change people’s minds."

That's why people who are exhausted with their fake friends say "believe whatever you want." They're done arguing or trying to prove themselves to these disloyal people.

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8. 'I'd rather keep my circle small'

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People who've been burned by fake friends before don't want to make the same mistake twice. Unlike in the past, they now know that fake friendships aren't worth the headache. Wiser and more knowledgeable, they stand up for themselves by saying, "I'd rather keep my circle small" when encouraged to make a new friend who seems to always have drama around them.

If it causes people to snap, so be it. They've been withholding their feelings for far too long. Now, at their limit, they indirectly tell fake friends they're no longer part of their inner circle.

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9. 'I'm just letting people do their own thing'

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Nobody can control someone fake. They're master dodgers and manipulators who will turn the tables whenever there's a little pushback. By avoiding accountability, they blame everyone else but themselves.

Once you've seen it, you stop fighting it and stop trying to find some version of justice with fake friends. Instead of entertaining their childish games, they say "I'm just letting people do their own thing" when someone asks about the faker.

They want to be shady and move weird? So be it. Dodging their calls and avoiding their text messages, exhausted people treat fake friends the same way they were treated: with complete disregard.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.