People With Highly Advanced Brains Usually Say 8 Phrases That Confuse Average Minds

When you interact with people these days, it doesn't seem like we're all on a level playing field when it comes to how our brains have advanced as a species. Sometimes you meet a high-level thinker who is clearly on a whole other plane of thinking beyond what you could ever comprehend, while lots of people you encounter are probably pretty, well, simple-minded.

Average minds tend to see things in black and white. They miss the bigger picture and jump to conclusions. When someone is a deep thinker with a seriously advanced brain, the things they say can be rather confusing to those who can't quite connect the dots.

People who have highly advanced brains tend to say these phrases that are confusing to those with average minds

1. ‘Let’s not jump to conclusions’

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We’ve all jumped to conclusions at some point. Our thoughts aren’t always correct, but we can get caught up in thinking that they are. If something seems one way, it’s easy to stop thinking about it and take it at face value. This can be positive and negative depending on the situation. Some people remind us that we can’t always trust our gut feelings.

People who jump to conclusions are prone to various thinking errors. They trust their judgment a little more than they should. When someone encourages them to look at things differently, it can be both confusing and frustrating. Jumping to conclusions might be their go-to method.

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2. ‘We might have it all wrong’

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It takes a smart person to admit when they’re wrong. We can become blinded by our feelings. If we’re hurt, we might assume the worst about everyone and everything. Someone like this has a fragile ego. They can only see things from their perspective. It makes them difficult to deal with.

Usually, there is another side of the story. Rational thinkers look at both sides. If they made a mistake, they’ll be the first person to admit it. Self-reflection takes a complex mind. While the average person is caught up in their own feelings, an advanced thinker looks at it from every angle.

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3. ‘It’s much more complicated than that’

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How many times have you thought you had something completely under control? You did not doubt you could accomplish whatever you set out to do. This is often misplaced self-confidence. It's great to trust yourself and your judgment; it doesn’t mean you’re making the right move. Average thinkers might try to get through things on their own and may not take advice or help from anyone else.

Smarter people see outside their own bias. They have realistic expectations. If a problem is more complicated than they originally thought, they’ll likely admit it's too difficult to understand. Instead of trying to do what they’re incapable of, they can understand things more clearly.

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4. ‘Both things can be true’

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Sadly, I am the type of person who loves being right. I will fight to prove myself and not back down. I realize that my opinion isn’t the only one. Even if I think I’m the sharpest tool in the shed, I have to remember my opinion isn’t the only one. Occasionally, I’ll take it too far to convince people I’m right, which is rather immature of me now that I think about it.

Advanced thinkers are nothing like me. They don’t see things only through a biased view. Instead, they embrace that two things can be true, no matter how we feel about them.

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5. ‘We can leave the question unanswered’

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I have anxiety, which makes me need answers to every question. If I don’t get them, I will spiral until I feel comfortable again. I’m always assuming the worst and need reassurance. People who are smarter than me might work through those feelings better. They know that life happens and not every question has an answer.

A study found that people are not satisfied with unanswered questions. This makes sense. However, truly smart people realize that sometimes, we won’t know everything. It’s okay to let things go until we’ve grasped the situation.

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6. ‘Let’s separate what we know and stop assuming things’

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It’s not easy to separate your feelings from the facts. Our thoughts can be so overwhelming that they convince us they’re right. In reality, we can see things through a bias. Truly smart people aren’t swayed by their perception, but rather by facts. When they remind someone to look at the facts instead of focusing on their feelings, it shows what separates them from the average person.

Our assumptions can be catastrophic. We can approach things negatively, which completely changes the outcome. Pushing those feelings aside and looking at the full picture can keep us grounded and open to any outcome.

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7. ‘It depends on what you want’

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’ll be honest, sometimes I wish people could make decisions for me. I’ll run to my friends for advice and hope they will tell me point-blank what to do. Of course, that’s not healthy. I need to think situations through for myself. Average thinkers might rely on someone else to figure things out for them, but advanced thinkers won’t. They’ll ask what they really want and help them work through it.

Some people have more patience for solving problems than others. They may offer to help their loved one navigate a situation, but they can only do so much. They might start by asking what they actually want to get out of something.

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8. ‘I don’t think you’re getting my point’

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Some people are aggressive when they talk to others. They’re not afraid to fight back, often thinking their perception is the only correct one. They can be pushy and rude, making the situation worse. Having a calm conversation while saying this can be hard. It takes a thoughtful thinker to address these situations calmly.

It can confuse people when someone approaches them this way. If they think they’re always right, this can be shocking. Smart people know how to tell someone they're having issues with them while still being kind. If the other person is looking for a fight, it might make them angry.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.