People With A Distinctly Low-Quality Vibe Usually Say 8 Phrases In Passing

Everyone has moments when they say something they shouldn't have. We've all had our cringe moments at work or even at a date. But while we've laughed it off and moved on, the things people say regularly reveal a lot about their character.

For people with a distinctly low-quality personality, they let low-vibrational comments like the phrases here slip into everyday conversations and then play the victim when called out. In the moment, they don't see anything wrong with what they're saying. But the more they speak, the worse it gets.

People with a distinctly low-quality vibe say phrases like these 8 in passing:

1. 'I don't care what people think'

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To an extent, it's good not to care what people think. Healthy people work hard to avoid people-pleasing in their lives. It isn't just because it's unrealistic. As Psychologist Loren Soeiro, Ph.D. ABPP writes, people-pleasing for the wrong reasons is detrimental to one's mental, physical, and emotional well-being.

Still, a balance must be struck because not everyone's opinions are useless. Especially if it's a loved one, it's disrespectful to say, "I don't care what people think." On top of that, people's feedback and caring critique is a huge motivator for personal change.

At the end of the day, love vibe people need to remember that they aren't the only people who matter.

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2. 'Must be nice'

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Jealousy is a normal emotion. Even if it feels awful in the moment, jealousy can give perspective. As Sam Goldstein, Ph.D., said, "If you approach it with curiosity instead of judgment, you can turn it from a destructive force into a guide for growth." That's why it isn't helpful to say, "Must be nice."

Are their feelings valid? Absolutely, but the phrase is not a vibe. Instead of allowing jealousy to bleed through, people should excuse themselves from the conversation. Yes, it's dramatic, but it's better to collect oneself than risk saying something they can't take back.

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3. 'Not to be mean, but...'

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Have you ever heard someone say, "Not to be mean, but..." and not say something absolutely mean? Probably not. That's because they know it's mean, they just hope to be off the hook for any fall-out.

In the moment, they might even think they're being nice. Sure, what they're saying is hurtful, but they sweetened the bitterness by saying, "Not to be mean, but..." The problem is that most people don't want your mean critique. If you care about them, you can deliver even the most unpleasant feedback in a compassionate way.

Remember, if someone can't change something you're critiquing it right away, it's low-key unhelpful.

That's why people should avoid saying this phrase. If someone can't change it in five minutes and never asked for their advice, people should keep their opinions to themselves, rather than unnecessarily coming across as rude.

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4. 'People are just jealous of me'

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It's easy to dismiss someone's criticism when you think you're better than them. The problem? People wiht a distinctly low-quality vibe probably aren't actually better than those they think are jealous.

Sure, it feels good in the moment to assume everyone wants to be you, however, criticism isn't always malicious. Sometimes, their words hold weight.

That's why it's better to reflect than automatically label their advice as hateful. Criticism is often used to improve. Even if it's unpleasant, it's better to hear the truth than to believe people don't need changing.

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5. 'Whatever, it's not that serious'

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People with a low vibe always find a way to defend their actions. Even if they're clearly in the wrong, they'll ruin things by saying "whatever, it's not that serious." It sucks, but they'd rather destroy every relationship than say they're sorry or take accountability.

It's selfish, but they can't see it from someone else's perspective.

That's why it's best not to argue with people like this, unless you are their parent. After all, this phrase is common among Gen Z and younger, and often that selfishness is a trait of immaturity, but natural. To prevent a typical teen or tween from growing into a selfish, low-vibe adult, they need to have regular conversations about why they should care how their choices hurt other people and be reminded when it really is that serious.

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6. 'I'm just too good for that'

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Some people think they're owed the world, even when they've never worked for it. At work and school, they expect everything on a silver platter. That's probably why they say, "I'm too good for that" in passing. In their eyes, they're the prize. Call them delusional, but they think they don't need to change.

This mindset is especially obvious when things get hard or when they're asked to do manual labor, even when that labor is in service of themselves. If they're uncomfortable or challenged, they'd rather walk away than admit they need to grow. After all, why put in the effort when they can delude themselves into believing that they're already good enough?

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7. 'That's not my problem'

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While some people strive to help others, low-quality people are self-centered. They don't want to be bothered by other people's problems. Sure, they can call you at three in the morning, but when the tables turn? You're left in the dust. It's heartless, but they don't care.

If it doesn't impact them directly, it isn't important. It's selfish, but low-quality people won't change. To them, being there is only worth it if they get something in return. That's why you're better off handling it privately; otherwise, you might feel worse than when you started.

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8. 'Everyone is so sensitive nowadays'

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Not everyone knows how to take criticism. It's never easy to hear negative feedback, but people who aren't super strong often become defensive when faced with the truth. Their low-vibe nature sets them on the defensive when they could simply listen, learn and maybe even adapt.

The problem is that low-quality people don't see criticism that way. Instead, they use it as an excuse to attack others under the guise of being helpful. And once they're called out? They'll dodge accountability by saying, "Everyone is so sensitive nowadays."

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.