People Who Are Mentally & Emotionally Unfiltered Usually Say 8 Phrases In Casual Conversation

There's a difference between using brutal honesty as an excuse to be cruel and truly being an unfiltered person.

While it can cause tension and hurt feelings, people without a filter often have creative, quick-thinking minds. But their ideas and thoughts stream through their minds faster than their filter can work. They may be more charismatic, but look out for the casual phrases they use that give them away in everyday conversations.

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1. 'What's the point of this?'

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We've all been in a situation where this phrase is ringing in our minds. We've likely thought it during work meetings that could have been emails or in conversations with family that feel annoying. But it's usually only the people who don't have a filter who say it out loud.

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The feeling of annoyance and frustration they have when something doesn't feel worth their time isn't fully processed before it comes out of their mouth. It may be a valid concern and something that everyone else is already thinking, but in the wrong situations it can come across as rude.

2. 'I don't understand what you're talking about'

When asking a question, it's important to have situational awareness. In a work meeting or while solving a problem, it might help someone learn. If it's with someone expressing a feeling or being vulnerable, however, it can feel a bit invalidating and insensitive.

While it might come across a bit blunt, the truth is that being willing to say "I don't know" or "I'm not following" is actually somewhat of a superpower. Instead of pretending they understand to protect their ego, they're willing to step out of their comfort zone and ask the questions that actually help a person learn.

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There's a reason why overconfident people putting on an act are more likely to be truly unskilled, and it's because they're not humble enough to admit when they don't know something.

3. 'That's a bad idea'

The most intelligent people are also quick thinkers, much like those without a filter. They also know how to shift their language to be more understandable and keep conversations productive by validating someone's input before changing it completely.

"That's a bad idea" usually only comes from someone who doesn't filter what they're thinking before saying it out loud. Instead of thinking through how they can resolve a problem or change someone's mind, they just say this and hope it works out.

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4. 'You're not listening'

In situations where they've been asked for input or advice, a mentally and emotionally unfiltered person isn't afraid to call someone out when they're not feeling heard. We all search for this feeling: to be seen and heard by whoever is around. When we don't, it can make people resentful, though not everyone expresses that discontent out loud.

But if they believe they're being taken for granted, someone without a filter is going to say it. "You're not listening to me" or "you're not taking my advice anyway" come up often, even if they likely wouldn't choose to say it in the same way if they took a step back to think before they spoke.

5. 'You're acting strange'

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We often pick up on body language and someone's energy before they even say a word. Some people are more sensitive to this energy than others, but most people don't point it out unless it becomes a consistent issue. It usually informs someone's actions and behaviors, but doesn't become a part of the conversation.

But you can spot an unfiltered person by this phrase, where they're quick to put someone else on the spot. If they're feeling uncomfortable or strange about someone else's energy, there's an immediate urge to get to the bottom of whatever is going on, usually so they can feel more comfortable.

6. 'I can tell you're not fine'

In today's world, where vulnerability and empathy without limits are becoming less common and important for so many, it's not a surprise that when someone says "I'm fine" in moments of distress, we take it at face value. But a person without a filter doesn't usually suppress their instincts, even when their immediate thoughts backfire in conversations.

Yes, supporting their friends and struggling peers is important, but if someone doesn't want to speak about what's going on in their life just yet, hearing "I can tell you're not fine" can feel uncomfortable and accusatory.

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7. 'I'm not interested in this conversation'

So many people drain their energy by sticking around folks or in conversations that aren't working for them. They tolerate being uncomfortable to avoid disturbing the social peace.

But when someone doesn't have a filter, they protect themselves by using spoken boundaries. If something is bothering them or a conversation isn't working for them anymore, they say something out loud, instead of avoiding it entirely.

8. 'Well, this is awkward'

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Most people tend to avoid conversations with strangers or vulnerable talks with their loved ones because they overestimate just how awkward they'll be. They act on discomfort that doesn't even exist yet, which can make feelings of embarrassment or awkwardness feel like a personal attack.

So, hearing a phrase like this, while honest and validating, can sometimes be equally disturbing. A person without a filter isn't afraid to admit that something is awkward or not going to plan, even if everyone else would prefer to avoid addressing or acknowledging it.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.