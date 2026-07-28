People Who Really Love When It Rains Usually Find Comfort & Peace In 5 Things

Not everyone dreads a rainy day, because for some people, it's the weather that makes them feel the most at peace.

There are names for people who love books, wine, and the ocean, and there's one for people who love rain, too: a pluviophile. If the sound of raindrops instantly calms you and you'd rather curl up and enjoy a storm than complain about it, you might be one yourself. While most people have their favorite kind of weather, people who love rain often find comfort and peace in ways that others don't.

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People who feel happiest on rainy days find comfort in these 5 things:

1. You're drawn to cozy, moody vibes

Before it rains, the clouds and skies are engulfed by dark shadows. But after the storm is when the flowers bloom, and a rainbow comes out to play. You love both of these aspects. If you enjoy darker colors and cozy rainy-day vibes, you may naturally be drawn to that aesthetic.

Research found that people tend to connect colors with different emotions, which is probably why you're naturally drawn to the darker, cozier aesthetic that comes with rainy weather.

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2. You instantly feel calmer when you hear the rain

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Have you ever heard the sound of rain falling on your roof and suddenly felt at home? You might already be at home, but something about the water falling from the sky puts your body at ease. Instead of feeling gloomy like the weather outside, you grab a snack and hurry to your favorite spot on the couch to binge-watch the latest Netflix series.

For many people, loving the rain is about more than enjoying gloomy weather. Research found that natural sounds can help people recover from stress more quickly than urban noise, which may help explain why the sound of rainfall feels so calming to some people.

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3. You think falling asleep to the sound of rain is the best feeling

After a long day, all a pluviophile wishes for is a long rainstorm to come and relax their mind. Not a lot of people can sleep when it rains, but you and your body know that when it rains, it's time for some shut-eye. A 2017 study found that natural sounds bring your stress levels down and help you relax, which may explain why falling asleep to rainfall feels so comforting for many of us.

The sound of the rain gently puts you to sleep like a mother tucking their child in for bed. Pluviophiles may also enjoy a nice thunderstorm and find that the sound of thunder helps them drift off to sleep.

4. You actually want to be outside when it's raining

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When I was a kid, I used to love jumping outside into the rain and splashing around. I had no care or worry in the world about whether or not my clothes would get wet. However, adulthood changed my mind about the rain, and that carefree love of the outdoors isn't unusual. One study found that spending time playing in nature as a child is linked to more positive feelings about natural environments later in life, which may help explain why some of us never lose our love of rainy days.

Pluviophiles don't mind getting their clothes and hair wet; as long as they are having the time of their lives, all they can think is, "I hope the rain doesn't stop." Maybe you're the kind of person who doesn't fear hanging out while it's pouring, and your friends aren't. That's okay, because all you need is yourself and the rain.

5. You can't get enough of the smell after it rains

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I love the smell of the air before it begins to rain. It's almost like smelling the purest form of the air the way the universe intended it to be every day.

Pluviophiles can't get enough of this amazing scent, known as petrichor, and their only wish (I'd assume) is to bottle it and keep it forever. Scientists Isabel Joy Bear and Richard Thomas even coined the term petrichor in a 1964 study to describe the earthy smell that's released when rain falls on dry ground.

If these comforts sound familiar, you probably understand why rainy days feel less like bad weather and more like a chance to slow down. While everyone has their own favorite things about the rain and storms, for pluviophiles it's a reminder to pause, get cozy, and appreciate the simple comforts that come with a good storm.

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Destiny Duprey is a writer and musician who has written dozens of articles on spirituality, astrology, and relationships. Follow her on Instagram for more.