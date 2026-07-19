People Who Like Spending Time Alone Usually Only Have 6 Types Of People They Like To Be Around

Being alone is good for us in many ways. It not only helps us calm down our stress and strong emotions, but gives us a mental reset. When we spend time with ourselves, we're able to prioritize our own well-being.

While not everyone enjoys solitude, those who prefer it actually do enjoy socializing, but with very specific types of people. These individuals are special because being around them doesn't drain them or make them feel judged.

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People who prefer to be alone enjoy being around these types of people

1. Good listeners

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Spending time around extroverted people when you enjoy alone time can be a struggle. Whether it's on purpose or not, everyone's cutting each other off in conversation and battling for attention. But introverts would rather sit back and watch than fight for their place.

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So, a good listener is a person they'd prefer to spend their time with. In fact, when you have a good listener in your life, it strengthens the friendship and help you not feel unheard. Around people like this, you can sit back and enjoy conversation, or not, without worrying.

These individuals are comforting in their own way because they aren't causing overstimulation. Those who live a more private, quiet life are easily overwhelmed by the constant chatter and noise. It's not that they don't like to talk, but that they need to be in the right space to do so.

2. People with similar interests

We typically gravitate towards those who enjoy the same things as us, but that isn't always the case. Sometimes, we end up finding friends that entertain us and make us happy, even if they're into different things. It keeps conversations fresh and interesting, and can even inspire us to find new hobbies.

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But for those who prefer alone time, they want to be around others who have similar interests. Shared activities and interests can create a buffer that allows space for silence, and makes it easier to discuss the things we love. It acts as a safety cushion for introverts, so they can fall back on those interests when they become overwhelmed.

3. Crafty people

When people like spending time alone, they sometimes turn to crafting to pass the time and give them a sense of peace. They can quietly work on their projects, and not have to entertain anyone else. Of course, when they do like to be around others, it's with people they can craft with.

Being around creatives can spark deeper inspiration and help us be imaginative. It's also cathartic. Being a quiet person who pushes themselves to see others creates anxiety, but having something therapeutic to engage in can reduce pent-up stress. Not to mention, being around crafty people can create the possibility of craft exchanges, which are both fun and thoughtful.

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4. Reliable friends

Introverts need friends who understand when plans need to be rearranged, and at the same time will continuously include them in those plans regardless of their reserved lifestyle. Sometimes, you just need a friend who will pester you about getting together to give you that extra push.

Reliable friends don't need to always see you in order to have a close bond. They understand that life gets in the way and that some people need alone time to recharge. But that time apart never impacts the friendship. In fact, when you get together, you're still just as close, no matter how long it's been or how far apart you live.

Even if they only have one good friend in the whole world, that person is reliable and understanding. They're highly aware of the preference for relaxation over outings, and lead with empathy.

5. People who can sit in total silence without it being awkward

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One of the undervalued elements of adulthood is finding a friend that doesn't mind sitting in silence. In friendships, we constantly feel the need to fill the quiet moments with mindless chatter and small talk, due to anxiety. There's a heavy feeling in the air that turns awkward quickly when nobody is speaking.

But sitting with the silence takes the pressure off of conversation, so you can actually enjoy time together, fully present. There's often a feeling we experience where we're aware that the other person is searching for a topic to discuss. But the right type of person for someone who loves alone time is perfectly content talking about nothing at all.

6. Introverts

Just like being around people with shared interests, having similar personalities can create a stronger relationship. The more similar people are in mindset, the more likely we'll want to spend time together.

Being around people who also have a short social battery makes getting together less stressful. Rather than spending the whole day with them, the time can be cut down to an hour, and you'll still walk away feeling satisfied and fulfilled by the friendship.

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Being with another introvert doesn't mean sitting there twiddling your thumbs. In fact, it can lead to a lot more social interaction. Since nobody is pressuring you to talk and both people are content with silence, conversations are natural and not forced.

Gabrielle Mattes is a writer working towards a Creative Writing degree. Her focus is lifestyle, wellness, human interest, and relationships.