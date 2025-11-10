Through moments in life, people can determine whether or not you are the one for them. During these moments, the traits that you showcase can tell a person if you would be someone they would be interested in pursuing a committed and long-term relationship with.

If you handle situations in ways that demonstrate high emotional intelligence, aligning with the values and views of someone else, they may then perceive the relationship between the two of you as healthy and easy-going. Your behaviors tell others a lot about your character, and you never know when your character will align with what someone else views as being ‘the one.’

People who know you're 'the one' usually realize it because of these 11 moments

1. You are your authentic self around them

People may realize that you are ‘the one’ if in every moment you consistently remain your authentic self around them. By always being yourself, a more meaningful connection is able to prosper and it shows that you have a high level of self-acceptance.

Authenticity invites intimacy into relationships. Without it, it is very difficult for someone else to understand how to best care for you and support you through difficult times. By being authentic, you are making it easier on others and ultimately yourself as well.

2. You have a calming presence

If in times of chaos, you have remained a calming presence for others, they may begin to realize that you are ‘the one.’ By being a person who helps to calm others, you create a sense of security and safety.

This shows other people that you have a lot of emotional strength and helps to build reliability within a relationship. You are also likely to be an excellent active listener who helps others feel valued and heard, which they may not experience in many other relationships that they have had.

3. You put consistent effort into relationships

If you are someone who always puts maximum effort into your relationships, people will likely start to view you as being ‘the one.’ The moments where you have displayed a lot of effort leaves the other people viewing you as someone who is deeply committed to the relationships you have.

You also likely make your romantic partners feel very loved and secure within the relationship. Remaining a consistent partner in crucial moments of your relationships is key to others viewing you as ‘the one’ because it helps to build trust, a sense of security within the relationship, and strengthens understanding, explains Grady Shumway, a licensed mental health counselor.

4. You can be emotionally vulnerable

During sensitive times, if you have been able to show emotional vulnerability with others, they may start to consider you to be ‘the one.’ Authentic connections are able to thrive when you are able to be open and expressive about the way you feel. It may encourage the same behavior from the individuals around you.

“Emotional vulnerability requires courage. It’s not about losing control or being dramatic—it’s about letting yourself be seen, even when you’re not feeling your strongest. And while it might feel risky, it’s also the very thing that allows us to connect, grow, and heal,” according to Annapolis Counseling Center, a team of licensed counselors who provide mental health counseling to adults, teens, couples, and families. Considering emotional vulnerability is not an easy thing, being able to do so will tell others a lot about your character and your want for the connections you make to grow.

5. You show kindness to others

In a not so kind world, being a person who not only shows kindness to the people you have relationships with but also to strangers in moments where they may not be the most kind to you speaks volumes about your character. Being this way in certain moments may influence people to realize that you are ‘the one.’

This behavior shows that you are a highly empathetic person, which is a very positive trait when considering who someone would enjoy being in a relationship with. Mayo Clinic Health System mentions that, “Kindness can increase your sense of connectivity with others, decrease loneliness, combat low mood and improve relationships. It also can be contagious, encouraging others to join in with their own generous deeds.” Most people want a kind partner because they understand the impact it can have on helping them become a better person and on improving the relationship as a whole.

6. You always make each other laugh

When you’re with someone who you often experience several moments of laughter with, the person you are with may start to believe that you are ‘the one.’ When you each laugh together, endorphins are released helping to improve overall well-being and this is extremely conducive to building joyful relationships.

This also be a sign that the two of you are very compatible, which is very important when considering who and who not to build a relationship with. Relationships with compatible partners are more likely to be sustainable and lead to greater amounts of satisfaction than those that do not involve compatibility.

7. You always support their dreams

If in moments where others struggle to feel motivation to pursue their goals and dreams, you remain an unwavering support system for their dreams, they might start viewing you as ‘the one.’ This can show others that you genuinely care and believe in them and admire their personality.

Filling the relationship with this much encouragement and support builds trust and reliability in a relationship, which are two qualities most people long for when considering a partner. If you constantly make others feel validated and valued, they start to believe that a relationship with you could consist of a lot of love and admiration for one another.

8. You fit in with their family

When you fit in well with someone else’s family, they could potentially realize you’re ‘the one.’ Not only does this show and develop a sense of belonging, but it also shows that you likely share their values and are compatible with them.

Sharing values, especially in regard to family and lifestyle choices, is a crucial part of being compatible with one another. Sharing these values and this kind of compatibility is linked to more satisfying relationships that involve more happiness than stress.

9. You navigate conflicts with respect

Others may consider you to be ‘the one’ if they notice that you always navigate conflicts with respect. Being able to handle conflict this way is a key essential for being able to maintain a healthy relationship.

This also shows that you have high emotional intelligence, which is also conducive to building relationships where each partner feels heard and understood. “When you explode with emotion and say things that are better left unsaid, it has a lasting, negative impact on the relationship. When you approach a disagreement with emotional intelligence it has the opposite effect—it strengthens the relationship by showing the other person that you respect him or her, even when you don’t agree with his or her opinion,” mentions Travis Bradberry, Ph.D., the author of “Emotional Intelligence 2.0.”

10. Your values align with theirs

During moments throughout life, if other people notice that your values constantly align with theirs, they may begin to realize that you are ‘the one’ for them. Through these moments they have been able to see that a relationship with you would thrive.

This relationship would involve mutual respect and understanding and having a shared moral compass would help make it easier to make decisions together. When others know that a healthy relationship would be possible with you, they are more inclined to believe that you could be ‘the one.’

11. You are able to earn their trust easily

When you have been able to earn someone else’s trust easily by proving yourself time and time again throughout different moments, they may start to think of you as ‘the one.’ You have been able to show them that you are reliable and consistent. If you commit to something, you follow through with it.

They know that you are someone they can count on and this is likely a trait that they wish for in a potential life-long partner. While different moments of showing these traits in your relationships will not always cause someone to realize you are ‘the one’ for them, they are extremely positive traits that remain very conducive to building healthy and long-lasting relationships.

