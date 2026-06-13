Everyone who's been interviewed for a job or a special opportunity has been asked at some point in their lives where they see themselves in the next five years.

For most, this question sparks excitement and ambition, but for me, it has always seemed daunting. I've thought things like "Do I have to have things figured out that far ahead?" or "Can't I just live and be present in the moment?" When the thought of my future left me completely blank, I knew there were underlying issues. I knew it wasn't because I was lazy or unmotivated, but simply struggling to see that far ahead, but why?

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In most cases, a lack of long-term vision can point to deeper issues in the present that must be addressed to move forward. Stress, burnout, fear of failure, low confidence, and even depression can make it difficult to look beyond the next few weeks, let alone the next five years. When you're focused on getting through today, tomorrow becomes even harder to imagine.

If you have no idea where you see yourself in the next five years, it doesn't necessarily mean you're lost, but it may be worth exploring whether one of these common challenges is preventing you from creating a clearer picture of the future.

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People who have no idea where they see themselves in 5 years are likely dealing with 11 major issues right now

1. You're overwhelmed by day-to-day survival

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It's hard to imagine a future when you're consumed by today's responsibilities. Paying bills and meeting deadlines mean that long-term planning often takes a backseat. Most of the time, you struggle to see past the next few days. Even the thought of what you might have for breakfast tomorrow can throw you into a spiral.

Overwhelm is a difficult feeling to carry. Sometimes, it might feel like taking it slow and going day by day is the only way you can make it through the week. While this approach can help you manage immediate demands, it is not entirely sustainable.

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If you are constantly stained by the duties of everyday life, it may explain why you struggle to see yourself five years from now. When all your energy is focused on navigating the present, there is little left for imagining the future.

2. You're afraid of making the wrong choice

Choosing can be hard. I know I hate it when, while trying to decide between two things, someone goes, "Up to you!" Why would you leave anything up for me to decide?! Indecisiveness in your daily life can seem harmless, but it may creep into larger parts of it without you even realizing it, holding you back from being able to see farther into the future.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, fear of failure, also known as atychiphobia, "may cause you to put off or avoid any activity or scenario that has the potential for an unsuccessful outcome." You might avoid setting long-term goals because you fear choosing the wrong path. Rather than committing to a direction, you stay undecided to avoid the possibility of future regret. Life begs too many "what ifs" for you to see the future clearly.

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In many ways, this mindset is quite ironic. You are hinking of the future, just one that doesn't go the way you want it to. When the fear of making the wrong choice infiltrates your mind, it can become easier to imagine all that could go wrong than to picture where you'd like to be five years from now.

3. You lack confidence in your abilitie

As humans, we tend to be overly critical of ourselves, and being our own biggest critic can lead to a steady decline in our self-confidence. A lack of self-confidence tends to shrink our willingness to think big about the future. If you believe you aren't capable of achieving meaningful goals, it's difficult to see yourself accomplishing them.

Lacking confidence in your abilities can stem from a number of things. Difficult experiences can chip away at the belief that you're capable of succeeding. When confidence is low, imagining the future can seem like an unrealistic fantasy. Instead of thinking of what you want to achieve, you focus on how your abilities will prevent you from getting there.

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4. You're experiencing burnout

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Life gets busy. We sometimes forget to step back and simply breathe, but when we don't, burnout is likely to occur. The World Health Organization (WHO) describes burnout in three ways: energy depletion or exhaustion, increased mental distance from your job, and reduced efficiency. While WHO classifies burnout as strictly occupational, it can seep into the cracks of your normal, everyday life.

Burnout drains emotional energy and motivation. When people are mentally exhausted, planning for the future can feel like just another task on an already overwhelming list. If you are or have been experiencing burnout, it may explain why you struggle to see yourself in five years.

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5. You haven't discovered what truly matters to you

It's difficult to know where you're going when you aren't sure of what exactly you're moving toward. While some people have a clear sense of their passions, values, beliefs, and priorities, you might still be figuring out what it is you want from life, which is totally normal. However, that uncertainty can make it much harder to picture where you'll be within the next five years.

Society tends to set unspoken expectations. You may pursue certain goals because it seems like the right thing, as if it's what everyone expects you to do, even if said goals don't align with what matters to you. As a result, when you're asked to imagine the future, you come up blank.

Without a strong understanding of what matters to you, long-term planning can feel intimidating. You might think, "How can I plan for a future when I'm not even sure of what values I wish to continue carrying with me?"

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6. You're stuck in a comfort zone

Having a comfort zone is, well, comfy. It feels safe, familiar. A place you can always escape to when anxiety is high, or life becomes too much. However, simply having a comfort zone and being stuck in it, or unwilling to come out of it, is a completely different story.

If you are unable to step out of your comfort zone, it may be at the expense of your future, which is why you struggle to see ahead. Growth, to some degree, requires stepping into uncertainty.

Boundaries aside, staying within your comfort zone may hold you back from taking steps toward your future. You could catch yourself turning down job offers or a fun night out, both of which can impact your life in their own ways—because you find it to be too risky or too uncomfortable.

7. You compare yourself to others

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The term "The Thief of Joy" is popularly attributed to Theodore Roosevelt. The term, used as a way to personify comparison, holds a lot of truth, and could be a reason why you struggle to see yourself five years from now.

While comparison does have its benefits, it has at least as many drawbacks. Comparing your personal goals to others' might make you feel silly or like they are meaningless and unattainable. Instead of being able to focus on your own future, you become preoccupied with measuring yourself against everyone else's progress.

8. You believe the future is too unpredictable to think ahead

I think we all understand that life doesn't always go according to plan. Circumstances change, or life-altering events happen before you even have time to process them. Because of this, you may feel discouraged or skeptical of long-term planning altogether. If the future is too impossible to predict, you reason, why imagine where you'll be in five years at all?

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You hesitate to make plans because you assume life will change anyway. To you, it might feel safer to focus on what's directly in front of you than to invest emotionally in an uncertain future. While flexibility is valuable, this mindset can prevent you from setting meaningful goals for your future self.

9. You struggle with decision fatigue

As a college student, I know the struggle of dealing with making too many decisions one after another. It's exhausting. After so long, I just end up choosing randomly because it's easier than thinking about what the right choice for me would be. This experience may look similar for you, and could be why you have a hard time envisioning yourself in five years.

Psychotherapist Natacha Duke, RP, explains that decision fatigue occurs after making so many decisions in a given day, leading to physical and emotional fatigue and a decline in the thought process behind decision-making. Every day, life presents an endless number of choices, typically on a smaller scale. For example, you may have debated which fast-food spot to grab lunch at today or which route to take to avoid traffic. We are forced to make small, mundane decisions that, over time, affect our ability to think critically about decisions that can impact our future self.

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10. You're waiting for perfect clarity

I am the type of person who feels I need to have all the facts straight before I can come to a definitive conclusion. It feels unsatisfying, in a way, but with this, I always feel that I am in a constant state of waiting, a constant state of inaction. I have this weird, innate feeling that clarity will appear out of thin air and point me in the right direction. If you also struggle with waiting for clarity, it might be why you can't see yourself five years from now.

The biggest problem with this mindset is that clarity rarely appears before taking any action. Life's biggest decisions often come with uncertainty, and there is usually no moment in which every question is answered or every risk is eliminated.

If you find yourself waiting for absolute certainty, your future might remain a blank. Envisioning yourself five years from now becomes a difficult process when you don't allow yourself to take that first step in any direction.

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11. You feel disconnected from a sense of purpose

A sense of purpose gives people a reason to look ahead. It provides reassurance that the choices they make today are contributing to something meaningful in the future. But without that sense of purpose, it can be hard to imagine where life is heading, or why it should head there at all.

If you feel that you are moving through life without a strong sense of purpose, something that drives you, it could be why you can't see yourself five years in the future. Feeling disconnected from your purpose can make your days feel repetitive and mundane, and long-term goals begin to feel less and less important as the days drag on. When there isn't a deeper reason guiding your decisions, the future can start to look undefined.

Yessenia Munoz is a writer pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Literature who writes about lifestyle topics.