7 Simple Ways To Turn Your 'Too Sensitive' Nature Into A Superpower

The problem is not your sensitivity. The problem is when you take on the energy of other people and make it yours.
By Tamara Green
Last updated on Mar 11, 2024
Have you ever been referred to as too sensitive? It might not be that you are too sensitive. After all, you are who you are. It might just be that your emotions are too intertwined with what other people are feeling.
Without knowing it, we all pick up on other people's feelings, thoughts, and emotions all of the time. All our emotional upsets are caused by a lack of harmony, imbalances, and unresolved issues — and most of the upset is what we have picked up from other people.
Sensitivity is a gift
See, the body is an energy-sensing machine and has its own consciousness. It is designed to give you sensory input, which is an important system, but most people don't even realize that some of that input is other people's upset. Since you were in the womb, you have been a sponge that picks up the energy around you all of the time. Instead of pushing that away to please those who want you to be less sensitive, let's find a way to keep our emotions in check.
The truth is your sensitivity is your gift — your ability. You are so much more psychic than you give yourself credit for. The problem is not your sensitivity. The problem is when you take on the energy of other people and make it yours. What, then, can you do when the negative emotions take over?
Seven ways people who are 'too sensitive' can hone and perfect their super-power
1. Ask yourself, "Who does this belong to?"
First and foremost, ask yourself, Who does this belong to? You don't have to answer the question to begin to feel a shift. Only the ego wants to know the answer. If you're still in a funk. Then ask, Hey body, what awareness are you sharing with me? Or, What awareness am I avoiding? What's the gift of experiencing this now?
2. Don't react.
The reaction indicates you are judging what you are experiencing. For example, you might judge someone is wrong in a particular situation. Instead of going there, say to yourself, They have an interesting point of view, and I have an interesting point of view. This helps to stop taking what's happening between you so seriously and personally. If you do react, please don't beat yourself up. Be kind and laugh it off.
3. Accept rather than resist.
Be neutral. Be like Teflon and let negativity or judgment coming your way slide right past you. Don't let it land with you.
4. Forgive yourself.
Forgive yourself for any transgression or neglect displayed toward your Higher Self.
5. Choose a different perspective.
Take action by choosing a different perspective. If you let negativity live in you, you choose to take it seriously and engage with it. Instead, choose something else. Ask yourself, What do I choose to experience now?
6. Let it go
Release it by making it part of your past. Stay present. Be in faith and trust you are a divine and infinite being. Each new moment is your chance to play and create something new.
7. Be grateful.
Be thankful for this experience. Thank your body for giving you more awareness.
Here is a list of positive emotions or states of mind that you can now focus on:
- Acceptance: Everything is what it is.
- Energy: All that life is made up of.
- Joy: How you were born into this life.
- Creativity: What you came here to experience — to create upon create.
- Tranquility: A choice that is always possible.
- Freedom: Being in the state of allowance with what is.
- Wisdom: Every cell of your body is tuned into Universal Intelligence.
- Peace: What’s possible on this earth?
- Harmony: When you are in fluidity with your Highest Self.
- Health: Being in a state of congruency with life.
- Abundance: The truth of what life is.
- Love: Who you are.
Each new moment is your chance to play and create something new.
Tamara Green, LCSW is licensed in New York State as a Certified Social Worker and a member of the National Asn. of Social Workers since 1991. She worked as a psychiatric social worker for the renowned New York Presbyterian Hospital for 15 years. Currently, she is a nationally recognized psychotherapist and life coach in private practice.