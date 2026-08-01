People Who Are Mentally & Emotionally Radiant Usually Say 7 Phrases In Casual Conversation

Most of us would love to be the kind of person who is always surrounded by an aura of warmth, positivity, kindness, and confidence, but that doesn't come naturally to everyone.

Mentally and emotionally radiant people are grounded and secure enough to offer genuine kindness to pretty much everyone they meet without losing themselves in the process. The phrases they use in casual conversations reveal the foundation of inner steadiness from which they make other people feel deeply connected to them and always genuinely glad they crossed paths.

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Mentally and emotionally radiant people frequently use these phrases in their casual conversations

1. "I hear you"

People who radiate good feelings also listen to what the people they are talking with are saying, which is unfortunately a skill that many people lack. When you've mastered this, it's a game-changer in your relationships of all kinds, both personally and professionally.

Active listening requires “absorbing meaning, reading context, and responding with intention.” Saying something as simple as “I hear you,” especially when you are multitasking, can drastically improve your relationships.

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2. "That makes sense"

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People who seem to glow from within have a way of saying things throughout the conversation that reassure the person speaking that they are listening and want you to keep speaking.

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Using a phrase like “that makes sense” is important because it makes the other person feel validated. We see people as being radiant when they emit a magnetic energy that draws you closer instead of pushing you away. The last thing anybody wants is to feel belittled, and radiant people are inherently good at making sure they are uplifting anyone they come into contact with.

3. "I could be wrong"

Boy, is this one refreshing to hear. It’s so important to learn how to take accountability for your own actions. Taking accountability doesn't make one smaller, but instead builds good character and strengthens relationships.

As renowned couples therapist Esther Perel says, "Owning your part is an act of humility, and that gesture opens the door for your partner to reciprocate, to meet you in an honest place." Wanting to learn about other people’s perspectives is a great way to draw them in, and people who radiate genuine confidence know that they don’t need to sound right or be right 100% of the time.

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4. "Tell me more"

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Have you ever walked away from a conversation and thought to yourself, “They were just so nice!” This is probably because they were listening to you in a way that showed they were genuinely interested in what you had to say.

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In a world where everybody is incredibly busy, this is unfortunately rare. It’s also rare for somebody to be interested and not try to speak over you or make the conversation about them. After all, being radiant doesn't necessarily mean you need a light shining on you at all times. It often means your light shines so brightly that is casts a warm glow over others as well.

5. "I appreciate you"

Gratitude shouldn't be reserved for birthdays or big milestones. Emotionally healthy people acknowledge small acts of kindness and effort in many of their everyday interactions, and doing this makes the people in their lives feel valued.

There are many ways to do this, but simply saying simple phrases like "I appreciate you" is one of them. Openly expressing your appreciation shows the other person that their efforts are not going unnoticed. Sometimes, we need to hear this more than we think.

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6. "What do you think?"

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It can be incredibly refreshing to be talking to somebody who doesn’t try to dominate the conversation. Mentally and emotionally radiant people want to hear your perspective on the topic of conversation, so they will ask you what you think about it and will genuinely care to know your answer.

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Secure people don't need to be right all the time or be the only one speaking. They make space for other people's voices to be heard, and they show genuine curiosity as they dig deeper to learn more.

7. "Good for you!"

As I mentioned earlier, it’s important to make others feel respected and confident when you're talking with them. A radiant person will try to make you feel just as good about yourself as they do about themselves.

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If you're talking about something you did at work that day, instead of making you feel like it's no big deal or something they don't really care about all that much, they'll make sure you know they are impressed and happy for you. This kind of generous warmth makes their bright glow all the more heartwarming and magnetic.

Sophie Bagheri is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and theatre who covers lifestyle topics.