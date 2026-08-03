People Who Are Brave Without Being Reckless Usually Do 5 Things Before Any Challenge

Setting meaningful goals can be scary and anxiety-provoking. Unfortunately, our mind is likely to respond to our fear by providing us with excuses that encourage us to give up before we start, that sabotage our efforts once we do begin, or that send us into an endless cycle of procrastination.

Here are five common excuses we give ourselves when we fear failure, and what we should say to ourselves instead. The key is to acknowledge our fears, recognize the challenges, and set correct expectations, yet create an open path to success.

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People who are brave without being reckless usually do these things before any challenge:

1. 'I'm not capable, so there's no point in trying'

What to say instead: 'This goal will be very difficult to reach'

If you believe you’re incapable, there is indeed no point in trying. But, if you acknowledge the difficulty, you can begin to strategize, plan, and figure out what you will need to do to overcome the challenges, which will make you more likely to succeed once you do try.

2. 'I don't want to try'

What to say instead: 'I’m afraid to fail'

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It's your goal, so of course you would like to try and succeed. Therefore, if your mind is telling you that you don’t even want to try, know that this is actually false and a response to the fear of failure you feel.

The good news is, acknowledging fear is the first step in overcoming it. Own your fear and then confront it.

3. 'It’s not worth it'

Kateryna Hliznitsova / Unsplash

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What to say instead: 'This is going to take a lot of effort and preparation'

Again, the more meaningful the goal, the more effort it might take. But meaningful goals are also the most rewarding, empowering, and life-changing. So the effort is well worth it.

4. 'I’ll get to it when I’m ready'

What to say instead: 'Setting a clear start date makes me anxious'

One of the most common reasons we fail to meet goals is that we fail to set a clear start date that could hold us accountable and prevent procrastination. Simply setting a start date, and putting it in your calendar to make it "official," can give you the extra kick you need to get going.

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5. 'I’ll give it a try, but there’s only so much I can do'

What to say instead: 'If I try really hard and fail, I’ll be devastated'

Fear of failure often manifests in making excuses upfront that can then be used to explain the failure, such as expressing pessimism about your chances of success and using that as an excuse to limit your efforts. The problem is, the excuse mindset then turns into a self-fulfilling prophecy.

By holding back your efforts, you’ve increased your chances of failure. So acknowledge the fear, but instead of imagining what it will feel like to fail, imagine what it will feel like to succeed. And go for it!

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Guy Winch is a distinguished psychologist and acclaimed author. His work has been featured in The New York Times and Psychology Today.