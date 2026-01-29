On average, Americans choose to eat most of their meals away from home. The reason they do so varies. For some, it’s a matter of convenience. For others, they are not fans of their own cooking, or never learned how to do so. With delivery apps and fast-food restaurants on every corner, it’s no surprise that some people would rather eat out than make their own meals at home.

One study found that eating out was popular among younger, unmarried, employed, urban residents with higher income and education. Men were also found to eat on the go more than women. Why do these individuals prefer to eat out more? Sometimes, it may come down to personality traits. Certain quirks, such as disliking their own cooking or being on the go, may make them more likely to eat out instead of making something at home.

People who almost never eat their meals at home usually have these 11 specific traits

1. They depend on convenience

Eva-Katalin from Getty Images Signature via Canva

While studies have determined that cooking at home is associated with a better-quality diet, some people rely on the convenience of eating out. They are the type of people who are driven by fast, easy, and worry-free things. Grabbing dinner at a restaurant or fast-food joint is their preferred dining method. They may seek out breakfast, lunch, and dinner from places outside of their home because it is the easiest option.

Life is hectic. We are all moving at what feels like a mile a minute. Sometimes, we can neglect feeding ourselves when cooking at home is inconvenient. People who rarely eat at home value convenience. It’s part of their personality.

Advertisement

2. They are outgoing

alessandrobiascioli via Canva

Outgoing people, also known as extroverts, love to get out of the house. They likely enjoy social situations. When choosing to eat, they may opt for the more social option. We may not think about it, but there is a social aspect to ordering food. For some, they work remotely and spend time behind their computer screen, having minimal conversations. Getting out of the house to grab food might be their only social event of the day.

Others may enjoy going out to eat with friends. It’s a relatively easy way to stay in touch with your friends and family. Who doesn’t love going out to dinner?

Advertisement

3. They have disposable income

Moyo Studio from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Rising costs are changing how people dine out. For some, eating out is a luxury. They are spending less at restaurants. This is due to economic change. Many people do not believe they can afford to eat out often. When someone is cutting costs, dining out is one of the first things they quit doing.

If someone can eat almost all their meals outside the home, they likely have more disposable income. It’s not cheap to eat out all of the time. Those who feel financially secure may enjoy ordering out more than the average person.

Advertisement

4. They want to try new foods often

bernardbodo from Getty Images via Canva

People who have an adventurous personality may choose to eat out often. They enjoy trying new foods. Whether it’s a new restaurant or a cultural food they have never tried before, they get a thrill out of opening their minds to new cuisine. They are likely not picky eaters. Trying something new is important to them. They love the ability to expand their palates when eating out rather than at home.

While some people enjoy eating out because they are adventurous, others like to dine out because they can get what they prefer. This is especially common in larger families, research found. Everyone can get what they want. Whether they are trying something new or sticking to their tried-and-true, there are benefits to eating outside the home.

Advertisement

5. They would rather relax than cook

ImagesbyTrista from Getty Images Signature

Cooking takes effort. Sometimes, at the end of a long day, people who rely on relaxation may not have the energy to cook. Some people need to prioritize their needs to care for themselves over cooking at the stove. It’s not always easy to find the energy, especially after a long day, to prepare your own food. These people likely find it easier to have someone else make their food when they are too exhausted and need to relax.

These individuals are not alone. A survey found that nearly 80% of Americans are too tired after work to cook their own food. Only 12% of participants said they are never overwhelmed by their schedules. It’s no surprise that people who are naturally tired or need moments of relaxation may choose not to make their own food at home.

Advertisement

6. They desire variety

Pelageia Zelenina from Pexels via Canva

I don’t know about you, but eating the same meal can get boring. When some people cook at home, they may have only a few recipes to choose from. Those who are easily bored can’t stand having the same food all the time. They prefer to eat their meals outside of the house so they can get something new every time. Choosing from any genre and restaurant makes bored people happy, as they never have to have the same meal twice.

A study found that variety is a driving factor in food intake. When someone is drawn to trying new things and switching things up, they may carry that personality trait over to what they eat.

Advertisement

7. They enjoy nights out

shironosov from Getty Images via Canva

People who choose to spend the majority of their time hanging out with others may do so by grabbing dinner together. Enjoying a meal among friends is special. It allows you to catch up and spend time together. However, these individuals may enjoy having meals out on the town by themselves. While some are natural homebodies, these people are extroverted.

Whether it’s grabbing food before a night at the club or having a meal at a restaurant, a big night out has brain-boosting qualities. It can relieve stress and anxiety. A night out can be nourishing for the soul of an extrovert.

Advertisement

8. They find connection over food

bernie_photo from Getty Images Signature via Canva

People who love to spend time with their friends and family may prefer to do so over food. It’s an easy way for them to form a connection. Sharing a meal has several benefits. This could be a motivating trait that prevents them from cooking meals at home. They want to go out and enjoy it with others.

“Food does more than nourish our bodies or satisfy cravings—it’s a bridge for conversation, a foundation for relationships, and a reflection of history. Whether a meal is shared on ceramic plates at your grandmother’s house or in Styrofoam containers at a work potluck, each dish carries an identity, a story, and cultural significance,” says Mount Sinai Medical Center. “These moments offer us a chance to learn how meals are prepared, where recipes originated, and why certain dishes hold deep meaning.”

Advertisement

9. They prefer living in big cities

visualspace from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Some people are naturally drawn to cities. Urban areas are important to them. They can try new things, meet new people, and have city life at their fingertips. We all know people with totally different personalities depending on where they live. Some adore the countryside, while others have the city in their blood.

When someone prefers living in the city, they may never make their meals at home. Why would they? Cities have more restaurants per capita than suburbia. It’s easier and more exciting to order food than it is to cook it.

Advertisement

10. They are spontaneous

camacho9999 from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Spontaneous people are truly free. Every day is a new opportunity for them. They are adventurous and always open to trying something. When someone has this personality trait, they may be drawn to eating out instead of cooking at home. They’re always looking to follow their whims. They do not lock down a meal plan; instead, they do whatever they want, whenever they want.

Choosing to eat out gives spontaneous people the opportunity to try new things. They are not tied down by a fridge full of groceries. Instead, they are free to do whatever they want.

Advertisement

11. They are easily bored

Nadin Sh from Pexels via Canva

Have you heard of food boredom? This is the idea that people get sick of having the same foods. While some people are happy to eat the same meal every day and prepare it in advance for the week, others have a completely different personality type. They are easily bored and need new options. This causes them to order out rather than eat at home.

“Getting into a food rut can ruin your motivation to prepare and eat healthy foods,” Carly Sedlacek, RDN, LD, explains to the Cleveland Clinic.“As a result, you might resort to takeout or processed foods that are easy to grab but less nutritious.”

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.