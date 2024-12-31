People Who Are Universally Loved & Respected Always Do These 3 Things

Being liked and appreciated by others sounds pretty great, but wouldn't it be better to be universally loved and respected?

When you see people who are loved and respected, you may wonder why they're so favored by others. What stands out about them?

It turns out that being admired by everyone isn't simply an innate gift that some lucky few are born with. There are specific traits and actions you can develop to secure loved and respected status as well.

Here are 3 things people who are universally loved and respected always do:

Mindset and habits content creator Kyla shared the three things that are always done by people who are loved and respected.

1. They only rely on themselves

"They don't need a job, they don't need a relationship, they don't need a person to feel confident in themselves," Kyla said.

These people are comfortable being who they are without having to be attached to someone or something to make themselves feel secure.

According to Positive Psychology, self-reliance allows you to develop self-acceptance and allows you to feel happy by yourself. You also gain perspective, which also gives you a sense of direction and purpose in your life.

Of course, this doesn't mean spreading yourself thin in an attempt to do every single thing by yourself, but it does mean that being able to manage yourself without having to run to others the second things don't go your way may take you further in life.

2. They accept everything and everyone for exactly who and what they are

According to the Manhattan Center for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, acceptance is important because it allows you to recognize and face adversity without judgment, which is the first step toward resolution.

There are just certain things that are out of our control, and trying hard to change them will drain us. When we accept people and circumstances for who and what they are, we can focus more on the things we know we can control: the amount of work we put in, the emotions we feel, and the people we choose to spend time with. Others will respect you because you're not attempting to change situations, but rather how you adjust yourself around them.

One key element of acceptance that is often overlooked, but is vitally important is self-acceptance. Remembering and acknowledging that everyone has shortcomings and strengths — including yourself — makes you more likely to be kind and compassionate to others. Perfection is an illusion, and when you welcome that knowledge, you'll be happier with yourself and the world.

3. They set out to like people

Approaching others with the mindset of already liking them makes it easier for them to like you in return. You're sending out signals to ease any tension people may have when meeting others for the first time.

Immediately speaking as though they're already close to people upon introduction creates a safe environment in which others become more comfortable sharing their thoughts and opinions.

In the social skills subreddit, one Redditor explained that this helps reduce pressure and allow for smoother conversation, and it may also help you connect quicker with others. People will come to love and respect you since they feel at ease around you even without knowing you all that well.

Sahlah Syeda is a writer for YourTango who covers psychology, news, and human interest topics.