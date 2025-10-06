People who think the world revolves around them almost always say these 11 phrases

There are many selfish people in this world. It could be friends, co-workers, or even romantic partners who think everything is about themselves. Whether they're discussing their role at work or what they think someone owes them, people who think the world revolves around them almost always say these phrases, simply because they're just being "honest."

While honesty is always appreciated, what's even better is someone who can see outside their own perspective and put others before themselves. Unfortunately, selfish people only tend to think inward, neglecting the needs of those around them. And the words they use can become glaring red flags for toxic behavior.

1. 'I deserve this'

People who think the world revolves around them almost always say "I deserve this" without thinking twice. On the outside, uttering this phrase might not be viewed as problematic. For many, they've put in the hard work to get whatever they want out of life, from promotions to getting accepted into the most prestigious schools.

However, there's a fine line between deserving and demanding something. As psychology expert Susan Krauss Whitbourne explained, "Selfishness can appear in many forms in everyday life, but whatever the behavior, selfish people fundamentally believe they are entitled to more than are other people."

This is why the people who use this phrase are a red flag. While it could be said with the most innocent intent, if their actions don't align, it's a huge sign they believe they're better than everyone else and have a massive ego.

2. 'That's not my problem'

Whether it's at work or at school, everyone's had that moment where they thought, "This isn't my problem." It may sound rude, but when someone is burned out and is given more than what they can handle, the last thing they need is another task. Still, using this phrase is a bit selfish, as there are plenty of others in that exact position.

It might not be just one person's problem, yet regardless of how burned out someone is, they can still be useful. Rather than brushing off someone's needs, redirecting them to someone who can help is a much better solution.

3. 'You'll never find someone like me'

Everyone is unique in their own way, whether it's their sense of humor or overall aura. But entitled people who use this phrase put themselves on a pedestal and guilt-trip those around them, which is a form of manipulation.

Regardless of the intent, using this phrase is similar to saying, "If you leave, you'll never find someone special." And while selfish people who say this disregard the impact of this, their words dig deep. According to board-certified counselor Stephanie A. Sarkis, "Toxic people drain others' energy by constantly demanding attention, sympathy, or validation."

4. 'I'm too busy for you'

Life is chaotic for a lot of people. From needing to put in overtime to barely sleeping because of school, it can be difficult to manage. But just because someone is stressed out, that doesn't mean they can toss the needs of others to the wayside. It's one thing to be busy, but disregarding loved ones due to a chaotic schedule isn't an excuse.

No matter how busy someone's life becomes, putting in effort is a must. Even if it's a simple text message a few times a day, those who truly care about others are willing to meet halfway.

5. 'Everyone is against me'

At some point in life, someone is going to be the odd one out. It's not always intentional, but disagreements will have people turning the other way. And while most accept their losses and move on, people who think the world revolves around them turn the tables.

It isn't a good feeling, but a simple disagreement doesn't mean every single person is against you. Even if it feels that way, conflict doesn't need to be a black and white ordeal. After all, according to marriage and family therapist Moshe Ratson, "Embracing disagreements and conflicts can lead to deeper intimacy, personal growth, and emotional freedom."

Thankfully, most people can acknowledge this, which is why they don't turn into a victim once the going gets tough. Instead, they take these differences in stride and, most importantly, find a way to compromise.

6. 'You owe me'

Nobody owes anyone anything. Even if you've done the best for a person as a friend or partner, doing something based on what you can get for yourself is a huge red flag that someone is being manipulative.

Not only does it show how selfish that person is, but it also shows how calculating they're acting. If you come across an individual like this, be wary. While it might be all good and fun, this could also be a huge indicator that this person is selfish.

7. 'I can do whatever I want'

People who think the world revolves around them almost always say "I can do whatever I want." Operating from a place of selfishness, they don't think about those around them, and are entirely focused on themselves and their own needs.

But never putting others first can be harmful. As professor of cognitive psychology Robert N. Kraft explained, "A perceived deficit of appreciation can cause considerable distress because it gets at the core of our lives as social and loving beings, especially with people we know well — friends, colleagues, romantic partners, and family."

8. 'You'll understand when you're older'

Most people have been made to feel dumb just because of their age. Sure, there's some truth to wisdom increasing as people become more experienced in life. And, yes, people become more intelligent and competent within themselves with age.

Still, assuming that someone isn't competent simply because they look or are actually young is silly. Many young people go through trials and tribulations that are even worse than people twice their age. From homelessness to mental health struggles, age is only one aspect of someone's experience in life, not the whole puzzle.

If someone utters this phrase, don't pay them any mind. While the majority understand this, selfish people are so caught up in their beliefs, they refuse to see reason.

9. 'I've done more than anyone else here'

People who think the world revolves around them almost always say "I've done more than anyone else here," patting themselves on the back and holding themselves to such a high status over their co-workers. It's frustrating when someone puts their all into something only to be taken for granted, of course, but that doesn't mean someone should think highly of themselves in this way.

Selfish people work hard once the motivation strikes them. Yet the difference between the average person and a selfish person is that a selfish person will take all the glory, without stopping to think about how hard those around them worked as well.

This will always say more about a selfish person than anyone else. As clinical psychologist Leon F. Seltzer explained, "All of which is to say that you're not being acknowledged likely says much more about the other person than it does about you — or your worthiness."

10. 'I shouldn't have to explain myself'

Nobody likes to explain themselves. Whether it's repeating something or admitting to a mistake, going through the process of why they took a specific action is exhausting. Still, explanations are in order, especially when it comes to rectifying their wrongs. But selfish people don't see it that way.

From bosses demanding answers to partners, 90% of people are owed some kind of explanation. But for selfish people, they're quick to deflect and utter phrases such as these.

11. 'I don't care what anyone thinks'

If they were being real for a second, selfish people with big egos would admit that they somewhat care what people think. Blame it on their need to be a people-pleaser, but at least half of us have a tendency to care too much about what others think.

According to a YouGov survey, 48% of people self-identify as people-pleasers. But even if selfish people don't care, at the very least, they should take their loved one's feelings into consideration. After all, doing whatever they want and being careless will always end in disaster.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.