People Who Think Everything Revolves Around Them Often Say 9 Obnoxiously Self-Centered Phrases

Psychiatrist Kathleen Daly generally describes self-centeredness as an inability to look beyond the self, including a lack of empathy and a focus on personal needs. However, there are also subtle behaviors and language, like many of the phrases people use when they think every situation revolves around them, that can clue you in on a person's true selfish nature.

People who think everything revolves around them often say these things obnoxiously:

1. 'What am I supposed to do now?'

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When a self-centered person struggles, everyone will know. Whether it's entirely in their control or a side effect of someone else's struggle, they'll find a way to seek pity and make it about themselves. A phrase like "What am I supposed to do now?" perfectly captures this self-centeredness. They expect everyone to drop everything they're doing to help them problem-solve and combat discomfort.

Many of these kinds of people struggle with exclusion, isolation, and loneliness, causing them to attention-seek, even in the most uncomfortable and unsuspecting ways. According to a 2024 study, this may also be why they turn to social media to cope with this discomfort; they're not trying to bolster their image, but to deal with the internal turmoil and disconnect they're experiencing.

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2. 'You're doing this to hurt me'

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People can unintentionally harm others in their lives, even when they're simply living their lives. That's life, which is why phrases like "you're just doing this to hurt me" are not only self-centered, but ignorant. It's impossible to never hurt anyone, especially when you're prioritizing your own needs and experimenting with life. However, self-centered people, who think the world and every situation revolves around them, struggle to believe that not everything is about them, especially when they get hurt and seek pity.

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3. 'I knew this would happen to me'

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Many of the phrases people use when they think every situation revolves around them pull attention away from the people who really need it. For example, when a friend cancels plans for a family emergency, a self-centered person might say, "I knew this would happen to me," rather than giving their friend grace or acknowledging their hurt.

Psychologist Irene S. Levine, PhD, argues that these kinds of people tend to struggle to look outside themselves and their own needs. At the beginning of a relationship, it may be easier to give this person grace or be more forgiving, but over time, it can take a mental toll and strain a connection when empathy feels like a one-way street.

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4. 'Why didn't you tell me?'

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Phrases like "Why'd you keep this from me?" or "Why didn't you tell me?" show people who think every situation revolves around them, focusing on the "me" in the situation rather than trying to empathize with others. While there are a number of reasons why these kinds of people may lack empathy, according to psychologist Sara Konrath, from childhood trauma to unmet needs from parents, and even toxic relationships later in life, many self-centered people are driven by their own insecurities.

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5. 'That reminds me of a time when I...'

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If they're not playing the victim to seek pity or gaslighting others into giving them what they want, self-centered people are trying to cope with their feelings of insecurity and exclusion by seeking attention. Phrases like "that reminds me of a time when" or "I actually did something similar" let them flip the script and make the conversation about themselves.

While these "one-upping" behaviors can be incredibly frustrating, they're clear signs of someone who truly believes every situation revolves around them. They're not only poor listeners, but they're also always waiting for their turn to speak and to draw everyone's attention.

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6. 'Thanks for the invite'

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When used sarcastically to express disappointment about being left out of an event or social gathering, a self-centered person might say, "Thanks for the invite" or "Why didn't you invite me?" to make people feel guilty for not always including them. They believe the world revolves around them, including parties they're not invited to and social gatherings that aren't intended for them, even at the expense of healthy relationships.

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7. 'Clearly, I'm not that important to you'

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According to psychologist Pamela B. Rutledge, many self-centered people will resort to "sadfishing" on social media to seek attention, but it's not always inherently malicious; most of the time, it's an attempt to get pity and attention. Phrases like "Clearly, I'm not that important to you" are often used by people who can't empathize with other people's needs or choices. They're so hyper-focused on their own hurt and experience that they view every person's actions as a direct attack on themselves.

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8. 'Are you mad at me?'

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Self-centered people are often hypervigilant about shifts in energy. They'll not only make other people's bad moods about themselves, but also call out people who don't fit their expectations, using phrases like "Are you mad at me?" to make it about themselves. In many cases, this is a clear sign of someone with an anxious attachment. They're always coping with a fear of rejection or abandonment.

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9. 'Wow, I didn't expect this from you'

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Rather than having open, honest conversations and leading with empathy, self-centered people use phrases like this to indirectly seek attention. They'd rather guilt-trip people than lean into discomfort and vulnerability to express their needs. At the root of their discomfort is the truth: they care more about themselves than anyone else, and they will do anything to flip the script and get things to go their way.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies, focusing on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.