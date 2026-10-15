People Slowly Losing Their Capacity For Last-Minute Plans Usually Give 8 Excuses When Invited

Most of us know how fun it can be to get invited to do something great on a whim. Last-minute plans may even have been some of the absolute best plans you've ever had in your life.

As we get older or busier or weighed down with more responsibilities, jumping up to get going on a spur-of-the-moment adventure is likely to be less and less appealing as heading out to do something fun is no longer a top priority. Not wanting to be rude, people who are feeling way less interested in doing things spontaneously will make some common excuses to cover for the fact that they just don't want to accept the invitation.

People who are slowly losing their interest in last-minute plans will often use these excuses when someone invites them

1. ‘Maybe next time’

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It’s easier to let someone down lightly than telling them no. If a plan is completely unappealing, it doesn’t mean we can disrespect someone with good intentions. Saying maybe next time leaves the door open. You’re saying now won’t work, but you’ll try again in the future. This is one of the easiest excuses to use when you care about someone.

However, this will likely land you in the hot seat again. If this person wants to hang out with you, they will ask again. They may not know you’re losing your capacity for last-minute plans and are just trying to be inclusive. This excuse works in the moment, but experts know they have to think ahead in case they are asked again.

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2. ‘I’m already in for the night’

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I don’t know about you, but I plan my nights in ahead of time. I know exactly what movies I’ll watch and books I’ll read while I lie on the couch. This is my ideal night, and I look forward to it every week. If someone texts me with last-minute plans, I will let them know I’m already in for the night.

Taking time for ourselves like this is self-care. Spending time alone helps us relax and disconnect from the world around us. It can also foster curiosity and an escape from our daily routines. It's important to prioritize these moments, especially if you're feeling burnt out and sick of last-minute plans.

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3. ‘I’m in the middle of something’

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We all live busy lives. If someone tells you they're in the middle of something, you’ll believe them. People are moving a mile a minute through life. Chronically busy people use distractions to prevent working through uncomfortable feelings. Some would say yes to last-minute plans, but others have lost their patience for these distractions.

Most people don’t want to pull others away from something they’re doing. This excuse isn’t an outright no. They’re just busy and might be able to show up another time with advance notice.

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4. ‘I have an early morning tomorrow’

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Work and other responsibilities come first before socializing. When someone says they can’t do something because of an early morning, it’s both understandable and believable. One study found that people who wake up early may get roughly five hours of sleep. This can lead to exhaustion, stress, and burnout. This schedule takes a toll on the body.

Early mornings are the perfect excuse because you genuinely have one. Last-minute plans get in the way of much-needed sleep. Saying no to something is easy when you’re not lying.

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5. ‘I just sat down after a long day’

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Few things are worse than settling in for the night and getting a text with last-minute plans. It’s easy to wiggle out of going by saying you just sat down after a crazy day. Maybe you already took a shower or are lounging in your pajamas. You could be in the middle of cooking or eating dinner. Most people won’t think this is an excuse.

When someone uses this excuse with me, I usually believe them. Life is exhausting, and we can get swept up in our routines. Burnout is common, especially after a long day. Most people will understand if you tell them you’re resting for the first time since getting home from work, but maybe next time.

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6. ‘I wish you told me earlier’

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Have you ever pretended you had plans to get out of last-minute plans? This is a go-to excuse for many people. If you say you’re doing something else, most people will understand and not take it personally. Saying you wish they told you earlier makes it seem like you wanted to join, even if you didn’t.

Adult friendships are different than the ones we had as kids. When someone canceled on me then, it felt like the end of the world. Now I know it’s because they’re tired or aren’t up for something, which is respectable. Plus, I will definitely cancel on them with an excuse at some point.

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7. ‘I’m broke until payday’

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It’s hard to go out. If someone asks you to do something without warning, it might be impossible. The economy is brutal, and most people live paycheck to paycheck. Using your financial situation as an excuse works well because most people can relate. Going out is expensive. From movie tickets to dinner, prices have increased across the board.

Higher prices can take a toll on our happiness. We have to say no to things more often, which can leave us feeling bored and isolated. However, someone sick of last-minute plans may not mind missing out because they’re tired of being blindsided.

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8. ‘I’m not feeling well’

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When someone tells me they can’t do something because they are sick, I’m grateful. I don’t want to be anywhere near someone with even the slightest sniffle. However, I know this isn’t always the case. Let’s be real, it’s a great one because no one wants to get sick. Even if they’re faking it, saying these words can be enough to convince someone it’s better if you can’t make it to the last-minute plans.

Turning down last-minute plans with this excuse shows etiquette. They’re saying they don’t want to get anyone else sick. Even if it’s not genuine, it’s still an acceptable way to turn someone down without being rude.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.