People Who Seem Considerably More Youthful Than Their Peers Often Practice These 10 Habits, Says Cancer Doctor

Most people want the fountain of youth, but they also need better habits.

Written on Jul 19, 2025

Person who seems considerably more youthful than peers. Szepy | Canva
What if your longevity wasn’t about breakthroughs or bio-hacks but tiny, repeatable choices? As a radiation oncologist and a competitive bodybuilder in my 60s, folks constantly ask me for secrets. The truth is, most of what works isn’t secret — we just ignore it.

Here are 10 tiny habits I use to protect my brain, body, and peace. They include simple tweaks to how I eat, move, connect, and recover — none flashy, but all-powerful. None are flashy, but all are powerful. They’re free, science-backed, and surprisingly doable.

People who look considerably more youthful than their peers often practice these ten habits:

1. Get sunlight before screens

woman who looks more youthful than her peers getting sunlight Pheelings media / Shutterstock

When: Within 30 minutes of waking

Your circadian rhythm doesn’t start with caffeine. It starts with light. Even 2–10 minutes of natural light can increase alertness, regulate sleep hormones, and support mood.

2. Walk ten minutes after eating

man who looks more youthful than peers walking after eating ViDI Studio / Shutterstock

When: After meals (especially lunch and dinner)

3. Have a smaller eating window

woman who looks more youthful using smaller eating window ORION PRODUCTION / Shutterstock

When: Start by cutting 1–2 hours off your evening eating

You don’t need to fast all day. Just give your gut a break. A 10–12 hour eating window (say, 8 am–6 pm) can improve insulin sensitivity, sleep quality, and digestion.

4. Do one thing a day without your phone

woman who looks more youthful doing things without phone Arthur Bargan / Shutterstock

When: Daily

5. Say no to one thing per week

woman who looks more youthful saying no Antonio Guillem / Shutterstock

When: Weekly reset

Every yes is a no to something else. Protect your calendar like your blood pressure.

6. Move until you’re breathless

woman who looks more youthful than her peers moving until she's breathless Yuri A / Shutterstock

When: At least 2x/week

You don’t need to suffer — just get winded. Research has shown that short bursts of cardio (like stair sprints, cycling, or circuit lifting) improve VO2 max, brain function, and stress resilience.

7. Eat food without cartoons on the package

woman who looks more youthful eating foods without cartoons Josep Suria / Shutterstock

When: Grocery shopping

If it needs a mascot, it probably needs regulation. Manufacturers design ultra-processed foods for addiction, not nourishment.

8. Lift something heavy three times a week

man who looks more youthful lifting something heavy Jacob Lund / Shutterstock

When: Any schedule you’ll keep

Muscle is medicine — especially after 50. Research shows that strength training lowers cancer risk, boosts metabolism, and prevents falls. I don’t train to impress. I train to outlast.

9. Call someone you’ve been postponing

woman who looks more youthful calling someone maxbelchenko / Shutterstock

When: Right after reading this

Connection protects against disease, depression, and even dementia. Don’t wait for the perfect moment.

10. Sit in silence for 60 seconds

woman who is more youthful than peers sitting in silence plextoriano / Shutterstock

When: Start or end of day

No app. No incense. No chant. Just stillness. Your nervous system will thank you.

You don’t need to change everything. Just one thing. Sustainability starts with one small habit repeated with love. Start with the smallest habit that feels most doable — and repeat it until it’s boring. Then move on. That’s how we build lives worth living.

Dr. Michael Hunter has degrees from Harvard, Yale, and the University of Pennsylvania. He is the author of the ebook: Extending Life and Healthspan.

This article was originally published at Medium. Reprinted with permission from the author.

